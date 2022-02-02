Forge React apps with no build configuration. (TypeScript or ECMAScript)
Forge React App works on macOS, Windows, and Linux.
If something doesn’t work, please file an issue.
npx forge-react-app my-app
cd my-app
npm start
Then open http://localhost:9000/ to see your app.
When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with
npm run build.
You don’t need to install or configure tools like Webpack or Babel.
They are preconfigured so that you can focus on the code.
Just create a project, and you’re good to go.
You’ll need to have Node 8.10.0 or later on your local development machine (but it’s not required on the server). You can use nvm (macOS/Linux) or nvm-windows to easily switch Node versions between different projects.
To create a new app, you may choose one of the following methods:
npx forge-react-app my-app
It will create a directory called
my-app inside the current folder.
Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure and install the transitive dependencies.
my-app
│ .babelrc
│ .gitignore
│ package-lock.json
│ package.json
│
├───devtools
│ webpack.common.js
│ webpack.dev.js
│ webpack.prod.js
│ setUpTests.js
│
└───src
│ App.js
│ index.html
│ index.js
│
├───styles
│ StyledApp.js
│
└───__tests__
App.test.js
No configuration or complicated folder structures, just the files you need to build your app.
Once the installation is done, you can open your project folder:
cd my-app
Inside the newly created project, you can run some built-in commands:
npm start or
yarn start
Runs the app in development mode.
Open http://localhost:9000 to view it in the browser.
The page will automatically reload if you make changes to the code.
You will see the build errors and lint warnings in the console.
npm test or
yarn test
Runs the test watcher in an interactive mode.
npm run build or
yarn build
Builds the app for production to the
dist folder.
It correctly bundles React in production mode and optimizes the build for the best performance.
The build is minified and the filenames include the hashes.
Your app is ready to be deployed.
|Package
|Version
|Details
|React
|^17.x
|TypeScript
|^4.x
|for TypeScript version
|Jest
|^27.x
|Testing Library
|^12.x
|Babel
|^7.x
|Webpack
|^5.x
If you want to leave some suggestions or give me constructive feedback please don't hesitate to file an issue.
Forge React App is open source software licensed as MIT.