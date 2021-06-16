openbase logo
forge-apis

by Autodesk-Forge
0.8.6

Forge Node.js SDK: Provides Node.js SDK to help you easily integrate Forge REST APIs into the application

Overview

Readme

Forge Node.js SDK Build Status

Forge API: oAuth2 Data-Management OSS Model-Derivative

NOTE: The Design Automation v2 API is deprecated in this module. Instead move to the Design Automation v3 API using this NPM package

This Version includes Data Management filters and pagination, and the Data Management 'Commands' API.

Overview

This Node.js SDK enables you to easily integrate the Forge REST APIs into your application, including OAuth, Data Management, Model Derivative,

Requirements

  • Node.js version 10.12 and above.
  • A registered app on the Forge Developer portal.
  • A Node.js web server (such as Express) for 3-legged authentication.

Installation

    npm install forge-apis --save

Tutorial

Follow this tutorial to see a step-by-step authentication guide, and examples of how to use the Forge APIs.

Create an App

Create an app on the Forge Developer portal. Note the client ID and client secret.

Authentication

This SDK comes with an OAuth 2.0 client that allows you to retrieve 2-legged and 3-legged tokens. It also enables you to refresh 3-legged tokens. The tutorial uses 2-legged and 3-legged tokens for calling different Data Management endpoints.

2-Legged Token

This type of token is given directly to the application.

To get a 2-legged token run the following code. Note that you need to replace your-client-id and your-client-secret with your app's client ID and client secret.

var ForgeSDK = require('forge-apis');
var FORGE_CLIENT_ID = '<your-client-id>' , FORGE_CLIENT_SECRET = '<your-client-secret>';

// Initialize the 2-legged OAuth2 client, set specific scopes and optionally set the `autoRefresh` parameter to true
// if you want the token to auto refresh
var autoRefresh = true; // or false

var oAuth2TwoLegged = new ForgeSDK.AuthClientTwoLegged(FORGE_CLIENT_ID, FORGE_CLIENT_SECRET, [
    'data:read',
    'data:write'
], autoRefresh);

oAuth2TwoLegged.authenticate().then(function(credentials){
    // The `credentials` object contains an access_token that is being used to call the endpoints.
    // In addition, this object is applied globally on the oAuth2TwoLegged client that you should use when calling secure endpoints.
}, function(err){
    console.error(err);
});

3-Legged Token

Generate an Authentication URL

To ask for permissions from a user to retrieve an access token, you redirect the user to a consent page.

Replace your-client-id, your-client-secret, and your-redirect-url with your app's client ID, client secret, and redirect URL, and run the code to create a consent page URL.

Note that the redirect URL must match the pattern of the callback URL field of the app’s registration in the My Apps section. The pattern may include wildcards after the hostname, allowing different redirect URL values to be specified in different parts of your app.

var ForgeSDK = require('forge-apis');
var FORGE_CLIENT_ID = '<your-client-id>', FORGE_CLIENT_SECRET = '<your-client-secret>', REDIRECT_URL = '<your-redirect-url>';

// Initialize the 3-legged OAuth2 client, set specific scopes and optionally set the `autoRefresh` parameter to true
// if you want the token to auto refresh
var autoRefresh = true;
var oAuth2ThreeLegged = new ForgeSDK.AuthClientThreeLegged(FORGE_CLIENT_ID, FORGE_CLIENT_SECRET, REDIRECT_URL, [
    'data:read',
    'data:write'
], autoRefresh);

// Generate a URL page that asks for permissions for the specified scopes.
oAuth2ThreeLegged.generateAuthUrl();
Retrieve an Authorization Code

Once a user receives permissions on the consent page, Forge will redirect the page to the redirect URL you provided when you created the app. An authorization code is returned in the query string.

GET /callback?code={authorizationCode}

Retrieve an Access Token

Request an access token using the authorization code you received, as shown below:

oAuth2ThreeLegged.getToken(authorizationCode).then(function (credentials) {
    // The `credentials` object contains an `access_token` and an optional `refresh_token` that you can use to call the endpoints.
}, function(err){
    console.error(err);
});

Note that access tokens expire after a short period of time. The expires_in field in the credentials object gives the validity of an access token in seconds. To refresh your access token, call the oAuth2ThreeLegged.refreshToken(credentials); method.

Example API Calls

Use the oauth2client (2-legged or 3-legged) object and the credentials object to call the Forge APIs.


// Import the library.
var ForgeSDK = require('forge-apis');

// Initialize the relevant clients; in this example, the Hubs and Buckets clients (part of the Data Management API).
var HubsApi = new ForgeSDK.HubsApi(); //Hubs Client
var BucketsApi = new ForgeSDK.BucketsApi(); //Buckets Client

// Get the buckets owned by an application.
// Use the oAuth2TwoLegged client object and the credentials object that were
// obtained from the previous step
// notice that you need do add a bucket:read scope for the getBuckets to work
BucketsApi.getBuckets({}, oAuth2TwoLegged, credentials).then(function(buckets){
    console.log(buckets);
}, function(err){
     console.error(err);
});

// Get the hubs that are accessible for a member.
// Use the oAuth2ThreeLegged client object and the credentials object that were
// obtained from the previous step
HubsApi.getHubs({}, oAuth2ThreeLegged, credentials).then(function(hubs) {
    console.log(hubs);
}, function(err){
     console.error(err);
});

API Documentation

You can get the full documentation for the API on the Developer Portal

Documentation for API Endpoints

All URIs are relative to https://developer.api.autodesk.com/ (for example createBucket URI is 'https://developer.api.autodesk.com/oss/v2/buckets')

DerivativesApi regions

ForgeSDK.DerivativesApi(apiClient =null, region ='US'); // defaults to US
// if null/undefined, apiClient defaults to the default ForgeSDK.ApiClient.instance
RegionPath
US/modelderivative/v2/
EMEA/modelderivative/v2/regions/eu/
EU/modelderivative/v2/regions/eu/

ex:

var DerivativesApi = new ForgeSDK.DerivativesApi(); // defaults to US
var DerivativesApi = new ForgeSDK.DerivativesApi(undefined, 'EMEA'); // Use EMEA endpoint
var DerivativesApi = new ForgeSDK.DerivativesApi(undefined, 'EU'); // Use EMEA endpoint
var DerivativesApi = new ForgeSDK.DerivativesApi(undefined, 'US'); // Use US endpoint

Classes

ClassMethodHTTP requestDescription
ForgeSdk.BucketsApicreateBucketPOST /oss/v2/buckets
ForgeSdk.BucketsApideleteBucketDELETE /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}
ForgeSdk.BucketsApigetBucketDetailsGET /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/details
ForgeSdk.BucketsApigetBucketsGET /oss/v2/buckets
ForgeSdk.DerivativesApideleteManifestDELETE /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/manifest
ForgeSdk.DerivativesApigetDerivativeManifestGET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/manifest/{derivativeUrn}
ForgeSdk.DerivativesApigetFormatsGET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/formats
ForgeSdk.DerivativesApigetManifestGET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/manifest
ForgeSdk.DerivativesApigetMetadataGET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/metadata
ForgeSdk.DerivativesApigetModelviewMetadataGET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/metadata/{guid}
ForgeSdk.DerivativesApigetModelviewPropertiesGET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/metadata/{guid}/properties
ForgeSdk.DerivativesApigetThumbnailGET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/thumbnail
ForgeSdk.DerivativesApitranslatePOST /modelderivative/v2/designdata/job
ForgeSdk.FoldersApigetFolderGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders/{folder_id}
ForgeSdk.FoldersApigetFolderContentsGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders/{folder_id}/contents
ForgeSdk.FoldersApigetFolderParentGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders/{folder_id}/parent
ForgeSdk.FoldersApigetFolderRefsGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders/{folder_id}/refs
ForgeSdk.FoldersApigetFolderRelationshipsRefsGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders/{folder_id}/relationships/refs
ForgeSdk.FoldersApipostFolderPOST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders
ForgeSdk.FoldersApipostFolderRelationshipsRefPOST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders/{folder_id}/relationships/refs
ForgeSdk.HubsApigetHubGET /project/v1/hubs/{hub_id}
ForgeSdk.HubsApigetHubsGET /project/v1/hubs
ForgeSdk.ItemsApigetItemGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}
ForgeSdk.ItemsApigetItemParentFolderGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}/parent
ForgeSdk.ItemsApigetItemRefsGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}/refs
ForgeSdk.ItemsApigetItemRelationshipsRefsGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}/relationships/refs
ForgeSdk.ItemsApigetItemTipGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}/tip
ForgeSdk.ItemsApigetItemVersionsGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}/versions
ForgeSdk.ItemsApipostItemPOST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items
ForgeSdk.ItemsApipostItemRelationshipsRefPOST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}/relationships/refs
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApicopyToPUT /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}/copyto/{newObjName}
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApicreateSignedResourcePOST /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}/signed
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApideleteObjectDELETE /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApideleteSignedResourceDELETE /oss/v2/signedresources/{id}
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApigetObjectGET /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApigetObjectDetailsGET /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}/details
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApigetObjectsGET /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApigetSignedResourceGET /oss/v2/signedresources/{id}
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApigetStatusBySessionIdGET /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}/status/{sessionId}
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApiuploadChunkPUT /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}/resumable
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApiuploadObjectPUT /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApiuploadSignedResourcePUT /oss/v2/signedresources/{id}
ForgeSdk.ObjectsApiuploadSignedResourcesChunkPUT /oss/v2/signedresources/{id}/resumable
ForgeSdk.ProjectsApigetHubProjectsGET /project/v1/hubs/{hub_id}/projects
ForgeSdk.ProjectsApigetProjectGET /project/v1/hubs/{hub_id}/projects/{project_id}
ForgeSdk.ProjectsApigetProjectHubGET /project/v1/hubs/{hub_id}/projects/{project_id}/hub
ForgeSdk.ProjectsApigetProjectTopFoldersGET /project/v1/hubs/{hub_id}/projects/{project_id}/topFolders
ForgeSdk.ProjectsApipostStoragePOST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/storage
ForgeSdk.UserProfileApigetUserProfileGET /userprofile/v1/users/@meReturns the profile information of an authorizing end user.
ForgeSdk.VersionsApigetVersionGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/versions/{version_id}
ForgeSdk.VersionsApigetVersionItemGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/versions/{version_id}/item
ForgeSdk.VersionsApigetVersionRefsGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/versions/{version_id}/refs
ForgeSdk.VersionsApigetVersionRelationshipsRefsGET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/versions/{version_id}/relationships/refs
ForgeSdk.VersionsApipostVersionPOST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/versions
ForgeSdk.VersionsApipostVersionRelationshipsRefPOST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/versions/{version_id}/relationships/refs

Thumbnail

thumbnail

Support

forge.help@autodesk.com

