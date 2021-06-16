Forge Node.js SDK

Forge API:

NOTE: The Design Automation v2 API is deprecated in this module. Instead move to the Design Automation v3 API using this NPM package

This Version includes Data Management filters and pagination, and the Data Management 'Commands' API.

Overview

This Node.js SDK enables you to easily integrate the Forge REST APIs into your application, including OAuth, Data Management, Model Derivative,

Requirements

Node.js version 10.12 and above.

A registered app on the Forge Developer portal.

A Node.js web server (such as Express) for 3-legged authentication.

Installation

npm install forge-apis --save

Tutorial

Follow this tutorial to see a step-by-step authentication guide, and examples of how to use the Forge APIs.

Create an App

Create an app on the Forge Developer portal. Note the client ID and client secret.

Authentication

This SDK comes with an OAuth 2.0 client that allows you to retrieve 2-legged and 3-legged tokens. It also enables you to refresh 3-legged tokens. The tutorial uses 2-legged and 3-legged tokens for calling different Data Management endpoints.

2-Legged Token

This type of token is given directly to the application.

To get a 2-legged token run the following code. Note that you need to replace your-client-id and your-client-secret with your app's client ID and client secret.

var ForgeSDK = require ( 'forge-apis' ); var FORGE_CLIENT_ID = '<your-client-id>' , FORGE_CLIENT_SECRET = '<your-client-secret>' ; var autoRefresh = true ; var oAuth2TwoLegged = new ForgeSDK.AuthClientTwoLegged(FORGE_CLIENT_ID, FORGE_CLIENT_SECRET, [ 'data:read' , 'data:write' ], autoRefresh); oAuth2TwoLegged.authenticate().then( function ( credentials ) { }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

3-Legged Token

Generate an Authentication URL

To ask for permissions from a user to retrieve an access token, you redirect the user to a consent page.

Replace your-client-id , your-client-secret , and your-redirect-url with your app's client ID, client secret, and redirect URL, and run the code to create a consent page URL.

Note that the redirect URL must match the pattern of the callback URL field of the app’s registration in the My Apps section. The pattern may include wildcards after the hostname, allowing different redirect URL values to be specified in different parts of your app.

var ForgeSDK = require ( 'forge-apis' ); var FORGE_CLIENT_ID = '<your-client-id>' , FORGE_CLIENT_SECRET = '<your-client-secret>' , REDIRECT_URL = '<your-redirect-url>' ; var autoRefresh = true ; var oAuth2ThreeLegged = new ForgeSDK.AuthClientThreeLegged(FORGE_CLIENT_ID, FORGE_CLIENT_SECRET, REDIRECT_URL, [ 'data:read' , 'data:write' ], autoRefresh); oAuth2ThreeLegged.generateAuthUrl();

Retrieve an Authorization Code

Once a user receives permissions on the consent page, Forge will redirect the page to the redirect URL you provided when you created the app. An authorization code is returned in the query string.

GET /callback?code={authorizationCode}

Retrieve an Access Token

Request an access token using the authorization code you received, as shown below:

oAuth2ThreeLegged.getToken(authorizationCode).then( function ( credentials ) { }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Note that access tokens expire after a short period of time. The expires_in field in the credentials object gives the validity of an access token in seconds. To refresh your access token, call the oAuth2ThreeLegged.refreshToken(credentials); method.

Example API Calls

Use the oauth2client (2-legged or 3-legged) object and the credentials object to call the Forge APIs.

var ForgeSDK = require ( 'forge-apis' ); var HubsApi = new ForgeSDK.HubsApi(); var BucketsApi = new ForgeSDK.BucketsApi(); BucketsApi.getBuckets({}, oAuth2TwoLegged, credentials).then( function ( buckets ) { console .log(buckets); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); HubsApi.getHubs({}, oAuth2ThreeLegged, credentials).then( function ( hubs ) { console .log(hubs); }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

API Documentation

You can get the full documentation for the API on the Developer Portal

Documentation for API Endpoints

All URIs are relative to https://developer.api.autodesk.com/ (for example createBucket URI is 'https://developer.api.autodesk.com/oss/v2/buckets')

DerivativesApi regions

ForgeSDK.DerivativesApi(apiClient = null , region = 'US' );

Region Path US /modelderivative/v2/ EMEA /modelderivative/v2/regions/eu/ EU /modelderivative/v2/regions/eu/

ex:

var DerivativesApi = new ForgeSDK.DerivativesApi(); var DerivativesApi = new ForgeSDK.DerivativesApi( undefined , 'EMEA' ); var DerivativesApi = new ForgeSDK.DerivativesApi( undefined , 'EU' ); var DerivativesApi = new ForgeSDK.DerivativesApi( undefined , 'US' );

Classes

Class Method HTTP request Description ForgeSdk.BucketsApi createBucket POST /oss/v2/buckets ForgeSdk.BucketsApi deleteBucket DELETE /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey} ForgeSdk.BucketsApi getBucketDetails GET /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/details ForgeSdk.BucketsApi getBuckets GET /oss/v2/buckets ForgeSdk.DerivativesApi deleteManifest DELETE /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/manifest ForgeSdk.DerivativesApi getDerivativeManifest GET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/manifest/{derivativeUrn} ForgeSdk.DerivativesApi getFormats GET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/formats ForgeSdk.DerivativesApi getManifest GET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/manifest ForgeSdk.DerivativesApi getMetadata GET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/metadata ForgeSdk.DerivativesApi getModelviewMetadata GET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/metadata/{guid} ForgeSdk.DerivativesApi getModelviewProperties GET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/metadata/{guid}/properties ForgeSdk.DerivativesApi getThumbnail GET /modelderivative/v2/designdata/{urn}/thumbnail ForgeSdk.DerivativesApi translate POST /modelderivative/v2/designdata/job ForgeSdk.FoldersApi getFolder GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders/{folder_id} ForgeSdk.FoldersApi getFolderContents GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders/{folder_id}/contents ForgeSdk.FoldersApi getFolderParent GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders/{folder_id}/parent ForgeSdk.FoldersApi getFolderRefs GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders/{folder_id}/refs ForgeSdk.FoldersApi getFolderRelationshipsRefs GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders/{folder_id}/relationships/refs ForgeSdk.FoldersApi postFolder POST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders ForgeSdk.FoldersApi postFolderRelationshipsRef POST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/folders/{folder_id}/relationships/refs ForgeSdk.HubsApi getHub GET /project/v1/hubs/{hub_id} ForgeSdk.HubsApi getHubs GET /project/v1/hubs ForgeSdk.ItemsApi getItem GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id} ForgeSdk.ItemsApi getItemParentFolder GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}/parent ForgeSdk.ItemsApi getItemRefs GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}/refs ForgeSdk.ItemsApi getItemRelationshipsRefs GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}/relationships/refs ForgeSdk.ItemsApi getItemTip GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}/tip ForgeSdk.ItemsApi getItemVersions GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}/versions ForgeSdk.ItemsApi postItem POST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items ForgeSdk.ItemsApi postItemRelationshipsRef POST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/items/{item_id}/relationships/refs ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi copyTo PUT /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}/copyto/{newObjName} ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi createSignedResource POST /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}/signed ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi deleteObject DELETE /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName} ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi deleteSignedResource DELETE /oss/v2/signedresources/{id} ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi getObject GET /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName} ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi getObjectDetails GET /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}/details ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi getObjects GET /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi getSignedResource GET /oss/v2/signedresources/{id} ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi getStatusBySessionId GET /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}/status/{sessionId} ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi uploadChunk PUT /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName}/resumable ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi uploadObject PUT /oss/v2/buckets/{bucketKey}/objects/{objectName} ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi uploadSignedResource PUT /oss/v2/signedresources/{id} ForgeSdk.ObjectsApi uploadSignedResourcesChunk PUT /oss/v2/signedresources/{id}/resumable ForgeSdk.ProjectsApi getHubProjects GET /project/v1/hubs/{hub_id}/projects ForgeSdk.ProjectsApi getProject GET /project/v1/hubs/{hub_id}/projects/{project_id} ForgeSdk.ProjectsApi getProjectHub GET /project/v1/hubs/{hub_id}/projects/{project_id}/hub ForgeSdk.ProjectsApi getProjectTopFolders GET /project/v1/hubs/{hub_id}/projects/{project_id}/topFolders ForgeSdk.ProjectsApi postStorage POST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/storage ForgeSdk.UserProfileApi getUserProfile GET /userprofile/v1/users/@me Returns the profile information of an authorizing end user. ForgeSdk.VersionsApi getVersion GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/versions/{version_id} ForgeSdk.VersionsApi getVersionItem GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/versions/{version_id}/item ForgeSdk.VersionsApi getVersionRefs GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/versions/{version_id}/refs ForgeSdk.VersionsApi getVersionRelationshipsRefs GET /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/versions/{version_id}/relationships/refs ForgeSdk.VersionsApi postVersion POST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/versions ForgeSdk.VersionsApi postVersionRelationshipsRef POST /data/v1/projects/{project_id}/versions/{version_id}/relationships/refs

Thumbnail

Support

forge.help@autodesk.com