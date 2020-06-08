openbase logo
forex-quotes

by 1Forge
6.0.2 (see all)

JavaScript Library for fetching realtime forex quotes.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

186

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

javascript-forex-quotes

javascript-forex-quotes is a Javascript Library for fetching realtime forex quotes.

1Forge Data

Table of Contents

Requirements

Installation

npm install forex-quotes --save

Usage

Importing the client


// With require
const ForgeClient = require("forex-quotes").default;

// With es6 or TypeScript
import ForgeClient from 'forex-quotes';

Using WebSocket


let client = new ForgeClient('YOUR_API_KEY');

// Handle incoming price updates from the server
client.onUpdate((symbol, data) => {
    console.log(symbol, data);
});

// Handle non-price update messages
client.onMessage((message) => {
    console.log(message);
});

// Handle disconnection from the server
client.onDisconnect(() => {
    console.log("Disconnected from server");
});

// Handle successful connection
client.onConnect(() => {

    // Subscribe to a single currency pair
    client.subscribeTo('EUR/USD');

    // Subscribe to an array of currency pairs
    client.subscribeTo([
        'GBP/JPY',
        'AUD/CAD',
        'EUR/CHF',
    ]);

    // Subscribe to all currency pairs
    client.subscribeToAll();

    // Unsubscribe from a single currency pair
    client.unsubscribeFrom('EUR/USD');

    // Unsubscribe from an array of currency pairs
    client.unsubscribeFrom([
        'GBP/JPY',
        'AUD/CAD',
        'EUR/CHF'
    ]);

    // Unsubscribe from all currency pairs
    client.unsubscribeFromAll();

    // Disconnect from the server
    client.disconnect();
});

client.connect();

Using RESTful API


// You can get an API key at 1forge.com
let client = new ForgeClient('YOUR_API_KEY');

// Get the list of available symbols
client.getSymbols().then(response => {
    console.log(response);
});

// Get quotes for specified symbols:
client.getQuotes(['EUR/USD', 'GBP/JPY', 'AUD/USD']).then(response => {
    console.log(response);
});

// Convert from one currency to another:
client.convert('EUR', 'USD', 100).then(response => {
    console.log(response);
});

// Check if the market is open:
client.getMarketStatus().then(response => {
    console.log(response);
});

// Check your usage / quota limit:
client.getQuota().then(response => {
    console.log(response);
});

Contributing

Thank you for considering contributing! Any issues, bug fixes, suggestions, improvements or help in any other way is always appreciated. Please feel free to open an issue or create a pull request.

Support and Contact

Please contact me at contact@1forge.com if you have any questions or requests.

License and Terms

This library is provided without warranty under the MIT license.

