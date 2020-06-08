javascript-forex-quotes is a Javascript Library for fetching realtime forex quotes.
npm install forex-quotes --save
// With require
const ForgeClient = require("forex-quotes").default;
// With es6 or TypeScript
import ForgeClient from 'forex-quotes';
let client = new ForgeClient('YOUR_API_KEY');
// Handle incoming price updates from the server
client.onUpdate((symbol, data) => {
console.log(symbol, data);
});
// Handle non-price update messages
client.onMessage((message) => {
console.log(message);
});
// Handle disconnection from the server
client.onDisconnect(() => {
console.log("Disconnected from server");
});
// Handle successful connection
client.onConnect(() => {
// Subscribe to a single currency pair
client.subscribeTo('EUR/USD');
// Subscribe to an array of currency pairs
client.subscribeTo([
'GBP/JPY',
'AUD/CAD',
'EUR/CHF',
]);
// Subscribe to all currency pairs
client.subscribeToAll();
// Unsubscribe from a single currency pair
client.unsubscribeFrom('EUR/USD');
// Unsubscribe from an array of currency pairs
client.unsubscribeFrom([
'GBP/JPY',
'AUD/CAD',
'EUR/CHF'
]);
// Unsubscribe from all currency pairs
client.unsubscribeFromAll();
// Disconnect from the server
client.disconnect();
});
client.connect();
// You can get an API key at 1forge.com
let client = new ForgeClient('YOUR_API_KEY');
// Get the list of available symbols
client.getSymbols().then(response => {
console.log(response);
});
// Get quotes for specified symbols:
client.getQuotes(['EUR/USD', 'GBP/JPY', 'AUD/USD']).then(response => {
console.log(response);
});
// Convert from one currency to another:
client.convert('EUR', 'USD', 100).then(response => {
console.log(response);
});
// Check if the market is open:
client.getMarketStatus().then(response => {
console.log(response);
});
// Check your usage / quota limit:
client.getQuota().then(response => {
console.log(response);
});
Thank you for considering contributing! Any issues, bug fixes, suggestions, improvements or help in any other way is always appreciated. Please feel free to open an issue or create a pull request.
Please contact me at contact@1forge.com if you have any questions or requests.
This library is provided without warranty under the MIT license.