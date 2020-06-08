javascript-forex-quotes is a Javascript Library for fetching realtime forex quotes.

Table of Contents

Requirements

A 1Forge API key which you can obtain at http://1forge.com/forex-data-api

Installation

npm install forex-quotes --save

Usage

Importing the client

const ForgeClient = require ( "forex-quotes" ).default; import ForgeClient from 'forex-quotes' ;

Using WebSocket

let client = new ForgeClient( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.onUpdate( ( symbol, data ) => { console .log(symbol, data); }); client.onMessage( ( message ) => { console .log(message); }); client.onDisconnect( () => { console .log( "Disconnected from server" ); }); client.onConnect( () => { client.subscribeTo( 'EUR/USD' ); client.subscribeTo([ 'GBP/JPY' , 'AUD/CAD' , 'EUR/CHF' , ]); client.subscribeToAll(); client.unsubscribeFrom( 'EUR/USD' ); client.unsubscribeFrom([ 'GBP/JPY' , 'AUD/CAD' , 'EUR/CHF' ]); client.unsubscribeFromAll(); client.disconnect(); }); client.connect();

Using RESTful API

let client = new ForgeClient( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); client.getSymbols().then( response => { console .log(response); }); client.getQuotes([ 'EUR/USD' , 'GBP/JPY' , 'AUD/USD' ]).then( response => { console .log(response); }); client.convert( 'EUR' , 'USD' , 100 ).then( response => { console .log(response); }); client.getMarketStatus().then( response => { console .log(response); }); client.getQuota().then( response => { console .log(response); });

Contributing

Thank you for considering contributing! Any issues, bug fixes, suggestions, improvements or help in any other way is always appreciated. Please feel free to open an issue or create a pull request.

Please contact me at contact@1forge.com if you have any questions or requests.

License and Terms

This library is provided without warranty under the MIT license.