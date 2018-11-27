[unmaintained] Forever Web UI

Console, for an efficient NodeJS administration.

Installation

Via npm (node package manager)

npm install forever-webui && sudo node node_modules/forever-webui/app.js

and browse http://127.0.0.1:8085

Via Git + NPM

git clone https://github.com/FGRibreau/forever-webui.git cd forever-webui/ npm install sudo npm start

and browse http://127.0.0.1:8085

Usage

Start NodeJS processes with forever cli and manage them via a web interface.

** Please note that you need to start Forever Console via sudo, because if you are planning to run node processes thru sudo, they will be visible to forever, via sudo only. [1]

Add a users.json file

node add_user

this will create a users.json file if it doesn't exist yet and adds a new user via prompt.

Run Tests

npm install && npm test

Clean

npm clean

To Do

Starting process directly from the web interface: In-Progress

Save the last X processes stopped via the web for later restart: In-Progress

Donate

I maintain this project in my free time, if it helped you please support my work via paypal, thanks a lot!

Licence

Copyright (c) 2011, Francois-Guillaume Ribreau node@fgribreau.com All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

Neither the name of forever-webui nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.