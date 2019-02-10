Make provisioning node script as a service simple.

We love nodejs for server development. But, It is surprising to find that there is no standard tool to provision script as a service. Forever kind of tools comes close but they only demonize the process and not provision as service; which can be automatically started on reboots. To make matter worse, each OS and Linux distro has its own unique way of provisioning the services correctly.

Goals

Make an universal service installer across various Linux distros and other OS. Automatically configure other useful things such as Logrotation scripts, port monitoring scripts etc. Graceful shutdown of services as default behaviour.

Platforms supported

Amazon Linux

Redhat Linux

CentOS

Ubuntu (upstart, sysv fallback for >= 15.04, no systemd support)

Debian

Raspbian

OSMC Linux

Fedora 21

Oracle Linux

Elementary OS

BunsenLabs

more to come..

Prerequisite

forever must be installed globally using

npm install -g forever

Install

npm install -g forever-service

Usage

$ forever-service --help forever-service version 0. x.x Usage: forever-service [options] [command] Commands: install [options] [service] Install node script (defaults to app.js in current directory) as service via forever delete [service] Delete all provisioned files for the service, will stop service if running before delete Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number

Install new service

$ forever-service install --help forever-service version 0.x.x Usage: install [options] [service] Options: - h, --help output usage information - s, --script [script] Script to run as service e.g. app.js, defaults to app.js - e --envVars [vars] Environment Variables for the script e.g. -e "PORT=80 ENV=prod FOO=bar" - o --scriptOptions " [options]" Command line options for the script - -minUptime [value] Minimum uptime (millis) for a script to not be considered "spinning" , default 5000 - -spinSleepTime [value] Time to wait (millis) between launches of a spinning script., default 2000 - -noGracefulShutdown Disable graceful shutdown - t --forceKillWaitTime [waittime] Time to wait in milliseconds before force killing; after failed graceful stop defaults to 5000 ms, after which entire process tree is forcibly terminated - f --foreverOptions " [options]" Extra command line options for forever e.g. -f " --watchDirectory /your/watch/directory -w -c /custom/cli" etc.. NOTE: a mandatory space is required after double quotes, if begining with - - -start Start service after provisioning - -nologrotate Do not generate logrotate script - -logrotateFrequency [frequency] Frequency of logrotation valid values are daily, weekly, monthly, "size 100k" etc, default daily - -logrotateMax [value] Maximum logrotated files to retain, default 10 (logrotate parameter) - -logrotateDateExt Archive old versions of log files adding a daily extension like YYYYMMDD instead of simply adding a number - -logrotateCompress Enable compression for logrotate - p --foreverPath Path for forever cli e.g. /usr/local/bin, by default forever cli is searched in system Path variable - u --applyUlimits Apply increased ulimits in supported environment - r --runAsUser [user] *Experimental* Run service as a specific user, defaults to root (No ubuntu support yet)

Delete service

$ forever-service delete --help forever-service version 0. x.x Usage: delete [options] [service] Options: -h, --help output usage information

Examples

Provision a service 'test' with app.js script in current directory

sudo forever-service install test

On Amazon Linux, This command will setup initd script and provision service using chkconfig, Create logrotate scripts

Provision a service 'test' with main.js script in current directory

sudo forever-service install test --script main.js

Custom options for forever

sudo forever-service install test -f " --watchDirectory /your/watch/directory -w"

Command line parameters for the script

sudo forever-service install test --script main.js -o " param1 param2"

Delete service

sudo forever-service delete test

This command will stop service if running, clean up all provisioned files and service

Get list of running services (Remember all forever command line options are available since we use forever internally)

$ sudo forever list

Run non nodejs scripts as service

forever allows to use -c command line parameter to point to alternate command line for execution, using that one can easily launch non-node apps also as service

Run Java Program as service

$ sudo forever-service install javaservice1 -s start .jar -f " -c 'java -Xms1024m -Xmx1024m -jar'"

This command will run start.jar using java command line

Run PHP Program as service

$ sudo forever-service install phpservice1 -s info .php -f " -c php"

This command will run info.php using php command line

Known Issue(s)

"restart service" command works like stop in Ubuntu due to bug in upstart https://bugs.launchpad.net/upstart/+bug/703800

Roadmap

Support other Linux distros, OSX, Windows etc.

Contributions are welcome, please send pull requests