The core monitoring functionality of forever without the CLI

Usage

You can also use forever from inside your own Node.js code:

var forever = require ( 'forever-monitor' ); var child = new (forever.Monitor)( 'your-filename.js' , { max : 3 , silent : true , args : [] }); child.on( 'exit' , function ( ) { console .log( 'your-filename.js has exited after 3 restarts' ); }); child.start();

Spawning a non-node process

You can spawn non-node processes too. Either set the command key in the options hash or pass in an Array in place of the file argument like this:

var forever = require ( 'forever-monitor' ); var child = forever.start([ 'perl' , '-le' , 'print "moo"' ], { max : 1 , silent : true });

Options available when using Forever in node.js

There are several options that you should be aware of when using forever. Most of this configuration is optional.

{ 'silent' : false , 'uid' : 'your-UID' , 'pidFile' : 'path/to/a.pid' , 'max' : 10 , 'killTree' : true , 'minUptime' : 2000 , 'spinSleepTime' : 1000 , 'command' : 'perl' , 'args' : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ], 'sourceDir' : 'script/path' , 'watch' : true , 'watchIgnoreDotFiles' : null , 'watchIgnorePatterns' : null , 'watchDirectory' : null , 'spawnWith' : { customFds : [ -1 , -1 , -1 ], setsid : false , uid : 0 , gid : 0 , shell : false }, 'env' : { 'ADDITIONAL' : 'CHILD ENV VARS' }, 'cwd' : '/path/to/child/working/directory' , 'logFile' : 'path/to/file' , 'outFile' : 'path/to/file' , 'errFile' : 'path/to/file' , 'parser' : function ( command, args ) { return { command : command, args : args }; } }

Events available when using an instance of Forever in node.js

Each forever object is an instance of the Node.js core EventEmitter. There are several core events that you can listen for:

error [err]: Raised when an error occurs

[err]: Raised when an error occurs start [process, data]: Raised when the target script is first started.

[process, data]: Raised when the target script is first started. stop [process]: Raised when the target script is stopped by the user

[process]: Raised when the target script is stopped by the user restart [forever]: Raised each time the target script is restarted

[forever]: Raised each time the target script is restarted exit [forever]: Raised when the target script actually exits (permanently).

[forever]: Raised when the target script actually exits (permanently). stdout [data]: Raised when data is received from the child process' stdout

[data]: Raised when data is received from the child process' stdout stderr [data]: Raised when data is received from the child process' stderr

Typical console output

When running the forever CLI tool, it produces debug outputs about which files have changed / how processes exited / etc. To get a similar behaviour with forever-monitor , add the following event listeners:

const child = new (forever.Monitor)( 'your-filename.js' ); child.on( 'watch:restart' , function ( info ) { console .error( 'Restarting script because ' + info.file + ' changed' ); }); child.on( 'restart' , function ( ) { console .error( 'Forever restarting script for ' + child.times + ' time' ); }); child.on( 'exit:code' , function ( code ) { console .error( 'Forever detected script exited with code ' + code); });

Installation

$ npm install forever-monitor

Run Tests

$ npm test

License: MIT