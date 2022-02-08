The state manager
Effector is an effective multi-store state manager for JavaScript apps (React/React Native/Vue/Node.js), that allows you to manage data in complex applications without the risk of inflating the monolithic central store, with clear control flow, good type support and high capacity API. Effector supports both TypeScript and Flow type annotations out of the box.
npm install effector
React
npm install effector effector-react
Vue
npm install effector effector-vue
Svelte
Svelte works with effector out of the box, no additional packages needed. See word chain game application written with svelte and effector.
CDN
For additional information, guides and api reference visit our documentation site
effector to your project's home page
You can try effector in our repl
Code sharing, Typescript and react supported out of the box. REPL repository
Use effector-logger for printing updates to console, displaying current store values with ui or connecting application to familiar redux devtools
More articles about effector at patreon
