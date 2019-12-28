openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

foreground-child

by tapjs
2.0.0 (see all)

Run a child as if it's the foreground process. Give it stdio. Exit when it exits.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4M

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

foreground-child

Build Status Build status

Run a child as if it's the foreground process. Give it stdio. Exit when it exits.

Mostly this module is here to support some use cases around wrapping child processes for test coverage and such.

USAGE

var foreground = require('foreground-child')

// cats out this file
var child = foreground('cat', [__filename])

// At this point, it's best to just do nothing else.
// return or whatever.
// If the child gets a signal, or just exits, then this
// parent process will exit in the same way.

A callback can optionally be provided, if you want to perform an action before your foreground-child exits:

var child = foreground('cat', [__filename], function (done) {
  // perform an action.
  return done()
})

The callback can return a Promise instead of calling done:

var child = foreground('cat', [__filename], async function () {
  // perform an action.
})

The callback must not throw or reject.

Caveats

The "normal" standard IO file descriptors (0, 1, and 2 for stdin, stdout, and stderr respectively) are shared with the child process. Additionally, if there is an IPC channel set up in the parent, then messages are proxied to the child on file descriptor 3.

However, in Node, it's possible to also map arbitrary file descriptors into a child process. In these cases, foreground-child will not map the file descriptors into the child. If file descriptors 0, 1, or 2 are used for the IPC channel, then strange behavior may happen (like printing IPC messages to stderr, for example).

Note that a SIGKILL will always kill the parent process, and never the child process, because SIGKILL cannot be caught or proxied. The only way to do this would be if Node provided a way to truly exec a process as the new foreground program in the same process space, without forking a separate child process.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial