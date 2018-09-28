openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fc

foreach-cli

by Daniel Kalen
1.8.1 (see all)

CLI util to execute a command for each file matching a glob

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

foreach-cli

CLI utility to execute a command for each file matching a glob. Originally a fork of [each-cli][https://www.npmjs.com/package/each-cli], but then completely rewritten in order to provoke simplicity and eliminate annoying bugs. It differs form the original mainly by setting the CWD (current working directory) to the directory the foreach command was executed from, as opposed to the original package's behavior which set the CWD to the matched file's directory. It also takes the command arguments as strings to allow more complex commands such as piping.

Installation:

npm install foreach-cli

Usage:

Command Line

foreach -g <glob> -x <command to execute>

Command Line Options:

-g, --glob        Specify the glob
-i, --ignore      Glob ignore pattern(s)
-x, --execute     Command to execute upon file addition/change
-c, --forceColor  Force color TTY output (pass --no-c to disable)
-t, --trim        Trims the output of the command executions to only show the first X characters of the output
-C, --concurrent  Execute commands concurrently (pass --no-C to disable)
-h                Show help
--version         Show version number

Executing Command Placeholders

"path"  -  full path and filename
"root"  -  file root
"dir"   -  path without the filename
"reldir"-  directory name of file relative to the glob provided
"base"  -  file name and extension
"ext"   -  just file extension
"name"  -  just file name

Example:

Command Line:

foreach -g "**/*.tar" -x "tar xvf #{path}"
foreach -g "*/*.jpg" -x "convert #{path}.jpg #{dir}/#{name}.converted.png"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial