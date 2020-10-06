forcefocus

Node module that allows you to steal focus from other windows in Windows.

Microsoft changed the implementation of SetFocus() to only allow an app to grant focus to other windows if it currenly holds the focus. If an app that does not have the focus tries to take it, the taskbar will just flash rather than focusing the window. These changes was probably done to improve the user experience, so users would not be disturbed by the focused application suddenly switching.

This module circumvents the restrictions in SetFocus() and allows any window to steal the focus.

It reuses the Electron built-in focus on other platforms.

Installation

Install forcefocus by running:

$ npm install --save forcefocus

Native binaries for win, mac and linux are prebuilt and downloaded when the module is installed.

Documentation

Kind: static method of forcefocus

Summary: Force focus on a Window

Access: public

Param Type Description window BrowserWindow Window to focus

Example

const forceFocus = require ( 'forcefocus' ); const currentWindow = require ( 'electron' ).remote.getCurrentWindow(); forceFocus.focusWindow(currentWindow);

Example application

An example application is located in the /example/ dir, start it by running:

$ npm run example

Contribute

Feel free to contribute to this module.

Before submitting a PR, please make sure that the linter runs without any warning:

$ npm run lint

License

The project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.