Command line tool supporting the Force.com development lifecycle
Reduced maintenance for
force-dev-tool
force-dev-toolhas been created in 2015 trying to provide a CLI for developers to do deployments leveraging Version Control Systems because i felt a need to improve the painful Software Development Lifecycle for Salesforce.
Fortunately times have changed.
If you're looking for a modern Software Development Lifecycle for Salesforce please get familiar with Salesforce DX and use the official Salesforce CLI (a.k.a. sfdx-cli).
$ npm install --global force-dev-tool
$ force-dev-tool --help
force-dev-tool.
Usage:
force-dev-tool <command> [<args>...]
force-dev-tool -h | --help
force-dev-tool --version
Options:
-h --help Show this screen.
--version Show version.
Commands:
help Print help for a command or in general
remote Manage orgs (list, add, remove, set default, set password)
login Login using Metadata API and show login URL
fetch Fetch describe information from a remote
info Show describe information from a remote
package Generate a package.xml file from local describe information
retrieve Retrieve metadata specified in package.xml
deploy Deploy metadata specified in a package.xml
test Execute unit tests
changeset Create a changeset/deployment from a unified diff input or cli args
query Execute a SOQL query returing JSON
bulk (alpha) Import/export data in CSV format using the bulk API
execute (alpha) Execute anonymous Apex
See 'force-dev-tool help <command>' for more information on a specific command.
Managing remote environments
$ force-dev-tool remote add mydev user pass --default
$ force-dev-tool remote add build user pass2
$ force-dev-tool remote add production user pass3 https://login.salesforce.com
Validating credentials for a given remote (optional)
$ force-dev-tool login mydev
Logged in successfully to remote mydev.
Use the following URL to open Salesforce in your web browser:
https://mynamespace.my.salesforce.com/secur/frontdoor.jsp?sid=REDACTED
Building a manifest
Fetch various information from the remote first
$ force-dev-tool fetch --progress
Fetching from remote mydev
API Versions
Available Metadata Types
Folders
Metadata Components
RecordTypes of PersonAccount
Active Flow versions
Created config/mydev-fetch-result.json
Fetching remotes finished.
Now generate a
package.xml file based on the fetched information
$ force-dev-tool package -a
Created src/package.xml
In order to exclude certain metadata components from being added to the
package.xml file, add patterns (similar to
.gitignore) to
.forceignore. See here for some sane default rules.
Retrieving metadata
$ force-dev-tool retrieve
Retrieving from remote mydev to directory src
Succeeded
Creating deployments
1. By explicitly listing metadata files or metadata components
$ echo "" | force-dev-tool changeset create vat src/pages/AccountExtensionVAT.page CustomField/Account.VAT__c
2. By providing a unified diff (e.g.
git diff). Tweak the
git diff command with
--ignore-space-at-eol or
--ignore-all-space to ignore space changes.
$ git diff --no-renames master feature/vat | force-dev-tool changeset create vat
Both approaches lead to the following result
Manifest:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<Package xmlns="http://soap.sforce.com/2006/04/metadata">
<types>
<members>Account.VAT__c</members>
<name>CustomField</name>
</types>
<types>
<members>AccountExtensionVAT</members>
<name>ApexPage</name>
</types>
<version>38.0</version>
</Package>
exported metadata container to config/deployments/vat
Creating destructive deployments (reverting changes)
1. By explicitly listing metadata files or metadata components
$ echo "" | force-dev-tool changeset create undo-vat --destructive src/pages/AccountExtensionVAT.page CustomField/Account.VAT__c
2. By providing a unified diff (e.g.
git diff)
$ git diff --no-renames feature/vat master | force-dev-tool changeset create undo-vat
Both approaches lead to the following result
Manifest:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<Package xmlns="http://soap.sforce.com/2006/04/metadata">
<version>38.0</version>
</Package>
Destructive Manifest:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<Package xmlns="http://soap.sforce.com/2006/04/metadata">
<types>
<members>Account.VAT__c</members>
<name>CustomField</name>
</types>
<types>
<members>AccountExtensionVAT</members>
<name>ApexPage</name>
</types>
</Package>
exported metadata container to config/deployments/undo-vat
Deploying metadata
$ force-dev-tool deploy --help
Usage:
force-dev-tool deploy [options] [<remote>]
Deploy metadata specified in a package.xml.
Options:
-c --checkOnly Perform a test deployment (validation).
-t --test Run local tests.
--runTests=<classNames> Names of test classes (one argument, separated by whitespace).
--runAllTests Run all tests including tests of managed packages.
--purgeOnDelete Don't store deleted components in the recycle bin.
--noSinglePackage Allows to deploy multiple packages.
-d=<directory> Directory to be deployed [default: src].
-f=<zipFile> Zip file to be deployed.
Examples:
Deploying the default directory to the default remote
$ force-dev-tool deploy
Running Deployment of directory src to remote mydev
Visit https://mynamespace.my.salesforce.com/changemgmt/monitorDeploymentsDetails.apexp?asyncId=REDACTED for more information.
Deploying to another remote
$ force-dev-tool deploy myqa
Deploying a specified directory
$ force-dev-tool deploy -d config/deployments/vat
Perform a test deployment (validation)
$ force-dev-tool deploy --checkOnly
$ force-dev-tool deploy -c
Deploying with running local tests
$ force-dev-tool deploy -t
$ force-dev-tool deploy --test
Deploying with running specified test classes
$ force-dev-tool deploy --runTests 'Test_MockFoo Test_MockBar'
Deploying with running test classes matching a pattern
$ force-dev-tool package grep 'ApexClass/Test_Mock*' \
| cut -d '/' -f 2 \
| xargs -0 force-dev-tool deploy --runTests
Deploying with running only test classes being contained in a deployment
$ force-dev-tool package -f config/deployments/mock/package.xml grep 'ApexClass/Test_*' \
| cut -d '/' -f 2 \
| xargs -0 force-dev-tool deploy -d config/deployments/mock --runTests
Running unit tests
Running all local tests
$ force-dev-tool test
Running Test execution to remote mydev
Failures:
Test_Foo#test_method_one took 32.0
- System.AssertException: Assertion Failed: Expected: foo, Actual: bar
- Class.Test_Foo.test_method_one: line 8, column 1
Test_Foo2#test_method_one took 11.0
- System.AssertException: Assertion Failed
- Class.Test_Foo2.test_method_one: line 7, column 1
Error: Visit https://mynamespace.my.salesforce.com/changemgmt/monitorDeploymentsDetails.apexp?asyncId=REDACTED for more information.
3 methods, 2 failures
$ force-dev-tool test build
Running Test execution to remote build
Failures:
Test_Foo#test_method_one took 32.0
- System.AssertException: Assertion Failed: Expected: foo, Actual: bar
- Class.Test_Foo.test_method_one: line 8, column 1
Test_Foo2#test_method_one took 11.0
- System.AssertException: Assertion Failed
- Class.Test_Foo2.test_method_one: line 7, column 1
Error: Visit https://mynamespace.my.salesforce.com/changemgmt/monitorDeploymentsDetails.apexp?asyncId=REDACTED for more information.
3 methods, 2 failures
Running specified test classes
$ force-dev-tool test --classNames 'Test_MockFoo Test_MockBar'
Running test classes matching a pattern (in src/package.xml)
$ force-dev-tool package grep 'ApexClass/Test_Mock*' \
| cut -d '/' -f 2 \
| xargs -0 force-dev-tool test --classNames
Using
force-dev-tool in a build script
The following environment variables can be used to define a default remote environment called
env:
SFDC_USERNAME
SFDC_PASSWORD
SFDC_SERVER_URL
$ force-dev-tool deploy -ct env
Note: You can also define named remotes using Environment Variables (e.g.
SFDC_ci_USERNAME,
SFDC_ci_PASSWORD,
SFDC_ci_SERVER_URL).
Executing a SOQL query
$ force-dev-tool query "SELECT Id, Name FROM Account LIMIT 1"
[
{
"attributes": {
"type": "Account",
"url": "/services/data/v38.0/sobjects/Account/001200000183ZCFAA2"
},
"Id": "001200000183ZCFAA2",
"Name": "GenePoint"
}
]
$ force-dev-tool query "SELECT COUNT(Id) c FROM Account"
[
{
"attributes": {
"type": "AggregateResult"
},
"c": 15
}
]
(alpha) Exporting/importing data using the bulk API
Exporting data
$ force-dev-tool bulk export "SELECT Id, Name FROM Account LIMIT 1"
"Id","Name"
"001200000183ZCFAA2","GenePoint"
$ force-dev-tool bulk export "SELECT Id, Name FROM Account" --out Accounts.csv
Updating data
$ force-dev-tool bulk update Account --in Accounts.csv --out Accounts-update-results.csv
Note: Importing more than one batch is currently not yet supported.
(alpha) Executing anonymous Apex
$ echo "insert new Account(Name = 'Test Account');" | force-dev-tool execute
Please see the wiki for Motivation and Troubleshooting and Resources.
Feel free to open issues with questions.
MIT © Matthias Rolke