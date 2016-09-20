Abandoning Project

I clearly never really paid attention to this and in merging PR's I kept hitting performance issues. Urthen/case-sensitive-paths-webpack-plugin is siginficantly more well maintained and active. Please use this instead.

This is a plugin for Webpack that forces import statements to match case with the target file on the disk.

Issues arise when developers (like myself) work on OSX machines with case-insensitive file systems and deploy to Linux servers that do have case-sensitive file systems. This plugin will break the build when a difference in case is discovered:

Module not found: Error: ForceCaseSensitivityPlugin: 'ThisFile.js' does not match the corresponding file on disk 'thisfile.js'

Install

npm install --save-dev force- case -sensitivity-webpack-plugin

Usage

var ForceCaseSensitivityPlugin = require ( 'force-case-sensitivity-webpack-plugin' ); var webpackConfig = { plugins : [ new ForceCaseSensitivityPlugin() ] }

Thanks & Credit

Special thanks and credit to Alexandre Kirszenberg who's gist I lifted and formed into this npm module for re-usability.