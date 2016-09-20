openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fcs

force-case-sensitivity-webpack-plugin

by Daniel Cousineau
0.2.1 (see all)

**ABANDONED PROJECT** Please use urthen/case-sensitive-paths-webpack-plugin instead

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.3K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
abandoned project, please use case-sensitive-paths-webpack-plugin instead

Readme

Abandoning Project

I clearly never really paid attention to this and in merging PR's I kept hitting performance issues. Urthen/case-sensitive-paths-webpack-plugin is siginficantly more well maintained and active. Please use this instead.

force-case-sensitivity-webpack-plugin

This is a plugin for Webpack that forces import statements to match case with the target file on the disk.

Issues arise when developers (like myself) work on OSX machines with case-insensitive file systems and deploy to Linux servers that do have case-sensitive file systems. This plugin will break the build when a difference in case is discovered:

Module not found: Error: ForceCaseSensitivityPlugin: 'ThisFile.js' does not match the corresponding file on disk 'thisfile.js'

Install

npm install --save-dev force-case-sensitivity-webpack-plugin

Usage

var ForceCaseSensitivityPlugin = require('force-case-sensitivity-webpack-plugin');

var webpackConfig = {
    plugins: [
        new ForceCaseSensitivityPlugin()
    ]
    // other webpack config ...
}

Thanks & Credit

Special thanks and credit to Alexandre Kirszenberg who's gist I lifted and formed into this npm module for re-usability.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial