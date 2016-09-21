What's Fora

A platform for building end-to-end Isomorphic JS apps.

Fora builds on the significance of every shipping browser also including a debugging and dev environment for JavaScript. Which means that if the stack is entirely JavaScript, you could develop/test in a browser and expect it to run with Node.JS on the Server.

Fora is an Build System (and an App Store and IDE which are external tools not part of this repo) for "End-to-End Isomorphic" JS Apps.

End-to-End Isomorphism? We've gotten the Web Server, App and the Db API (MongoDb initially) to run entirely within the browser

The App Store will feature (eventually) apps in various categories, like Publishing, Social Service, Travel ...

Most Apps in the App Store will be Open Source, but there'll be an Enterprise Version

Any user can Fork, Edit and Debug an existing app within just the browser (we've an IDE, based on http://ace.c9.io/)

You can set breakpoints for Business Logic and Db inside the browser (since Fora's Mongo API runs in the browser)

Once they make a worthwhile change, they may also send pull requests to the original maintainer

These apps can also be provisioned and deployed on a Server (which will be a paid service)

We'll see what we can do with React Native to enable Mobile Apps

In Phase 2, we'll support all compile to JS languages (like Java, Python, LISP, Dart etc)

The platform preview is ready, but at this point we're working on docs and examples.

We were planning to do this by June 1st week, but it might take a month more. Apologies.

We will also be switching the licenses for all Fora Projects from GPL3 to MIT.

If you're adventurous:

npm install -g fora fora install fora- template -blog fora new blog somedir cd somedir fora build

Most of the development & testing has been with io.js, so we recommend using io.js.

The example appstore template is an empty template right now.