forEachAsync

Analogous to [].forEach , but handles items asynchronously with a final callback passed to then .

This is the most essential piece of the ArrayAsync package.

For cases where you want to loop through batches of items at once (as opposed to strictly one-by-one as forEachAsync does), check out forAllAsync and lateral .

For cases where you want to loop through all items at once and we able to know when they're all done see join

We jumped from 3.x to 5.x because I'm considering creating a backwards-and-forwards compatible 4.x that uses AngularJS-style function introspection to allow for having the next param. Straight up, that's probably a bad idea and waste of time so I hope I don't actually do it.

Screencast

http://youtu.be/O7egvEz4scA

Usage

function getPicsAsync ( animal ) { var flickerApi = "http://api.flickr.com/services/feeds/photos_public.gne?tagmode=any&format=json&tags=" + animal; return requestAsync({ url : flickerApi }); }

forEachAsync([ 'dogs' , 'cats' , 'octocats' ], function ( element ) { return getPicsAsync(element); }).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'All requests have finished' ); });

Supplying your own Promises Implementation

If native ES6 promises are not available, then you should supply your own Promises/A+ implementation like so:

forEachAsync = forEachAsync.create( window .Promise || require ( 'bluebird' ));

Browser Installation

You can install from bower:

bower install --save forEachAsync@5.x

Or download the raw file from https://raw.github.com/FuturesJS/forEachAsync/master/forEachAsync.js:

wget https://raw.github.com/FuturesJS/forEachAsync/master/forEachAsync.js

( function ( ) { 'use strict' ; var forEachAsync = window .forEachAsync ; }());

Note: If you need both 3.x/4.x and 5.x version of forEachAsync in the browser... good luck with that...

Node Installation

npm install --save forEachAsync@5.x

API

forEachAsync(array, callback[, thisArg])

Parameters

array Array of elements to iterate over

Array of elements to iterate over callback Function to execute for each element, takes 4 arguments element a single element of the aforementioned array index the index of the current element array the same array mentioned above

Function to execute for each element, takes 4 arguments thisArg Object to use as this when executing callback

forEachAsync#then(done)

Parameters

then is in the return value of forEachAsync and accepts a final done callback. done called after forEachAsync is complete, takes no arguments

is in the return value of and accepts a final callback.

Internal API

forEachAsync.__BREAK

This is used internally for the purposes of the ArrayAsync library.