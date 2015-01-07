Analogous to
[].forEach, but handles items asynchronously with a final callback passed to
then.
This is the most essential piece of the
ArrayAsync package.
For cases where you want to loop through batches of items at once (as opposed to strictly one-by-one as forEachAsync does), check out
forAllAsync and
lateral.
For cases where you want to loop through all items at once and we able to know when they're all done see
join
We jumped from 3.x to 5.x because I'm considering creating a backwards-and-forwards compatible 4.x that uses AngularJS-style function introspection to allow for having the next param. Straight up, that's probably a bad idea and waste of time so I hope I don't actually do it.
// EXAMPLE ASYNC FUNCTION
function getPicsAsync(animal) {
var flickerApi = "http://api.flickr.com/services/feeds/photos_public.gne?tagmode=any&format=json&tags=" + animal;
return requestAsync({ url: flickerApi });
}
forEachAsync(['dogs', 'cats', 'octocats'], function (element) {
return getPicsAsync(element);
}).then(function () {
// then after all of the elements have been handled
// the final callback fires to let you know it's all done
console.log('All requests have finished');
});
If native ES6 promises are not available, then you should supply your own Promises/A+ implementation like so:
forEachAsync = forEachAsync.create(window.Promise || require('bluebird'));
You can install from bower:
bower install --save forEachAsync@5.x
Or download the raw file from https://raw.github.com/FuturesJS/forEachAsync/master/forEachAsync.js:
wget https://raw.github.com/FuturesJS/forEachAsync/master/forEachAsync.js
(function () {
'use strict';
var forEachAsync = window.forEachAsync
;
// do stuff ...
}());
Note: If you need both 3.x/4.x and 5.x version of
forEachAsync in the browser... good luck with that...
npm install --save forEachAsync@5.x
forEachAsync(array, callback[, thisArg])
Parameters
array Array of elements to iterate over
callback Function to execute for each element, takes 4 arguments
element a single element of the aforementioned array
index the index of the current element
array the same array mentioned above
thisArg Object to use as
this when executing
callback
forEachAsync#then(done)
Parameters
then is in the return value of
forEachAsync and accepts a final
done callback.
done called after
forEachAsync is complete, takes no arguments
forEachAsync.__BREAK
This is used internally for the purposes of the
ArrayAsync library.
Please don't
break stuff; use
ArrayAsync
.someAsync or
ArrayAsync
.everyAsync instead.