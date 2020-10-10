for-editor
for-editor 是一个基于 react 的 markdown 语法编辑器
安装
npm install for-editor -S
使用
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import Editor from 'for-editor'
class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super()
this.state = {
value: ''
}
}
handleChange(value) {
this.setState({
value
})
}
render() {
const { value } = this.state
return <Editor value={value} onChange={() => this.handleChange()} />
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'))
Api
属性
|name
|type
|default
|description
|value
|String
|-
|输入框内容
|placeholder
|String
|开始编辑...
|占位文本
|lineNum
|Boolean
|true
|是否显示行号
|style
|Object
|-
|编辑器样式
|height
|String
|600px
|编辑器高度
|preview
|Boolean
|false
|预览模式
|expand
|Boolean
|false
|全屏模式
|subfield
|Boolean
|false
|双栏模式(预览模式激活下有效)
|language
|String
|zh-CN
|语言(支持 zh-CN:中文简体, en:英文)
|toolbar
|Object
|如下
|自定义工具栏
toolbar: {
h1: true,
h2: true,
h3: true,
h4: true,
img: true,
link: true,
code: true,
preview: true,
expand: true,
undo: true,
redo: true,
save: true,
subfield: true,
}
事件
|name
|params 参数
|default
|description
|onChange
|String: value
|-
|内容改变时回调
|onSave
|String: value
|-
|保存时回调
|addImg
|File: file
|-
|添加图片时回调
图片上传
class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super()
this.state = {
value: '',
}
this.$vm = React.createRef()
}
handleChange(value) {
this.setState({
value
})
}
addImg($file) {
this.$vm.current.$img2Url($file.name, 'file_url')
console.log($file)
}
render() {
const { value } = this.state
return (
<Editor
ref={this.$vm}
value={value}
addImg={($file) => this.addImg($file)}
onChange={value => this.handleChange(value)}
/>
)
}
}
快捷键
|name
|description
|tab
|两个空格缩进
|ctrl+s
|保存
|ctrl+z
|上一步
|ctrl+y
|下一步
更新
Licence
for-editor is MIT Licence.