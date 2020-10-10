for-editor 是一个基于 react 的 markdown 语法编辑器

安装

npm install for -editor -S

使用

import React, { Component } from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import Editor from 'for-editor' class App extends Component { constructor () { super () this .state = { value : '' } } handleChange(value) { this .setState({ value }) } render() { const { value } = this .state return < Editor value = {value} onChange = {() => this.handleChange()} /> } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'))

Api

属性

name type default description value String - 输入框内容 placeholder String 开始编辑... 占位文本 lineNum Boolean true 是否显示行号 style Object - 编辑器样式 height String 600px 编辑器高度 preview Boolean false 预览模式 expand Boolean false 全屏模式 subfield Boolean false 双栏模式(预览模式激活下有效) language String zh-CN 语言(支持 zh-CN:中文简体, en:英文) toolbar Object 如下 自定义工具栏

toolbar : { h1 : true , h2 : true , h3 : true , h4 : true , img : true , link : true , code : true , preview : true , expand : true , undo : true , redo : true , save : true , subfield : true , }

事件

name params 参数 default description onChange String: value - 内容改变时回调 onSave String: value - 保存时回调 addImg File: file - 添加图片时回调

图片上传

class App extends Component { constructor () { super () this .state = { value : '' , } this .$vm = React.createRef() } handleChange(value) { this .setState({ value }) } addImg($file) { this .$vm.current.$img2Url($file.name, 'file_url' ) console .log($file) } render() { const { value } = this .state return ( < Editor ref = {this.$vm} value = {value} addImg = {($file) => this.addImg($file)} onChange={value => this.handleChange(value)} /> ) } }

快捷键

name description tab 两个空格缩进 ctrl+s 保存 ctrl+z 上一步 ctrl+y 下一步

更新

Licence

for-editor is MIT Licence.