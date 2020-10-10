openbase logo
for-editor

by kkfor
0.3.5 (see all)

for-editor - A markdown editor based on React

Readme

for-editor

for-editor 是一个基于 react 的 markdown 语法编辑器

English Documents

安装

npm install for-editor -S

使用

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import Editor from 'for-editor'

class App extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super()
    this.state = {
      value: ''
    }
  }

  handleChange(value) {
    this.setState({
      value
    })
  }

  render() {
    const { value } = this.state
    return <Editor value={value} onChange={() => this.handleChange()} />
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'))

Api

属性

nametypedefaultdescription
valueString-输入框内容
placeholderString开始编辑...占位文本
lineNumBooleantrue是否显示行号
styleObject-编辑器样式
heightString600px编辑器高度
previewBooleanfalse预览模式
expandBooleanfalse全屏模式
subfieldBooleanfalse双栏模式(预览模式激活下有效)
languageStringzh-CN语言(支持 zh-CN:中文简体, en:英文)
toolbarObject如下自定义工具栏
/*
  默认工具栏按钮全部开启, 传入自定义对象
  例如: {
    h1: true, // h1
    code: true, // 代码块
    preview: true, // 预览
  }
  此时, 仅仅显示此三个功能键
  注:传入空对象则不显示工具栏
 */

toolbar: {
  h1: true, // h1
  h2: true, // h2
  h3: true, // h3
  h4: true, // h4
  img: true, // 图片
  link: true, // 链接
  code: true, // 代码块
  preview: true, // 预览
  expand: true, // 全屏
  /* v0.0.9 */
  undo: true, // 撤销
  redo: true, // 重做
  save: true, // 保存
  /* v0.2.3 */
  subfield: true, // 单双栏模式
}

事件

nameparams 参数defaultdescription
onChangeString: value-内容改变时回调
onSaveString: value-保存时回调
addImgFile: file-添加图片时回调
图片上传
class App extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super()
    this.state = {
      value: '',
    }
    this.$vm = React.createRef()
  }

  handleChange(value) {
    this.setState({
      value
    })
  }

  addImg($file) {
    this.$vm.current.$img2Url($file.name, 'file_url')
    console.log($file)
  }

  render() {
    const { value } = this.state

    return (
      <Editor
        ref={this.$vm}
        value={value}
        addImg={($file) => this.addImg($file)}
        onChange={value => this.handleChange(value)}
      />
    )
  }
}

快捷键

namedescription
tab两个空格缩进
ctrl+s保存
ctrl+z上一步
ctrl+y下一步

更新

Licence

for-editor is MIT Licence.

