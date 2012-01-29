foounit

A functionally scoped BDD style test framework that runs everywhere.

Key features:

Asyncronous test running

Out of the box support for multiple javascript host environments: node.js, major browsers, Adobe AIR, The Ruby Racer

BDD style test running

A simple API

Contrived Example

var MyLib = foounit.require( ':src/my_lib' ); foounit.add( function ( kw ) { with (kw){ describe( 'when something happens' , function ( ) { var myLib; before( function ( ) { myLib = new MyLib(); }); it( 'does something awesome' , function ( ) { expect(myLib.someFunc()).to(equal, 'foo' ); }); }); }});

Quick Start Guide

Quick Start for Browser Testing

Create a directory to put your tests Drop in the example suite Start a web server Point your web browser at your server location

Quick Start for Node Testing

TODO

Quick Start for Shared Environment Testing

TODO

Do we run everywhere yet? - NO

Browser

Firefox Firefox 3.x - YES Firefox 4.x - YES

Chrome - YES

Safari - YES

Internet Explorer IE6 - YES IE7 - YES IE8 - YES IE9 - ?



Comand line

Node.js - YES

Rhino - NO

spidermonkey - ??

Other

Adobe AIR - NO

The Ruby Racer - NO

Webkit Mobile - NO

Known Issues

Stack trace reporting in the browser doesn't really help that much.

XhrLoadingStrategy is not good enough. We lose stack trace info in the eval.

The UI for browser based running is not where I want it to be yet.

About

TODO

Other Alternatives

foounit isn't for you?

There's a lot of great unit testing frameworks for javascript these days. It's more important that people are testing their code than it is that people use foounit.

Some notable alternatives are:

jasmine (This is also a rewrite of Screw Unit)

shoulda.js (BDD with different syntax)

vows (BDD with different syntax)

logan (Cross environment unit testing)

