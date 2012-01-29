foounit
A functionally scoped BDD style test framework that runs everywhere.
Key features:
- Asyncronous test running
- Out of the box support for multiple javascript host environments: node.js, major browsers, Adobe AIR, The Ruby Racer
- BDD style test running
- A simple API
Contrived Example
var MyLib = foounit.require(':src/my_lib');
foounit.add(function (kw){ with(kw){
describe('when something happens', function (){
var myLib;
before(function (){
myLib = new MyLib();
});
it('does something awesome', function (){
expect(myLib.someFunc()).to(equal, 'foo');
});
});
}});
Quick Start Guide
Quick Start for Browser Testing
- Create a directory to put your tests
- Drop in the example suite
- Start a web server
- Point your web browser at your server location
Quick Start for Node Testing
- TODO
Quick Start for Shared Environment Testing
- TODO
Do we run everywhere yet? - NO
Browser
- Firefox
- Firefox 3.x - YES
- Firefox 4.x - YES
- Chrome - YES
- Safari - YES
- Internet Explorer
- IE6 - YES
- IE7 - YES
- IE8 - YES
- IE9 - ?
Comand line
- Node.js - YES
- Rhino - NO
- spidermonkey - ??
Other
- Adobe AIR - NO
- The Ruby Racer - NO
- Webkit Mobile - NO
Known Issues
- Stack trace reporting in the browser doesn't really help that much.
- XhrLoadingStrategy is not good enough. We lose stack trace info in the eval.
- The UI for browser based running is not where I want it to be yet.
About
TODO
Other Alternatives
foounit isn't for you?
There's a lot of great unit testing frameworks for javascript these days. It's more important that people are testing their code than it is that people use foounit.
Some notable alternatives are:
- jasmine (This is also a rewrite of Screw Unit)
- shoulda.js (BDD with different syntax)
- vows (BDD with different syntax)
- logan (Cross environment unit testing)
Greetz
- mde - for providing good ideas
- peterbraden - for identifying problems with foounit's first iteration
- nathansobo - for rewriting Screw Unit while I was at Grockit which got me this far
- Alex Russell and James Burke - for being a sounding board for synchronous loader ideas
- jasmine for beating me to the punch :) and also providing a better API than I originally had