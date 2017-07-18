This is a complete re-write of the plugin. There is no upgrade path from V2 to V3 at present as the options and the way the code is written are inherently different. Please check out the full documentation for V3 found in the docs folder or by viewing it online here.

Pull requests need to be made against the develop branch as a new feature. I've switched to using a GitFlow process with this repository to try keep things organized a bit more. It makes it easier for me to test and make changes to submitted pull requests before merging the feature into the develop branch. The master branch now only contains release versions of the code.

Fixed a critical issue with the new export feature throwing an error if Moment.js and the DateColumn were not included in the page.

Added two new events expanded.ft.row and collapsed.ft.row that occur after there complementary expand.ft.row and collapse.ft.row events.

column type to make rendering JavaScript arrays as cell contents easier. Added a new object column type to make rendering JavaScript objects containing multiple properties as cell contents easier.

option to the paging component. This option allows you to provide a selector to specify where the paging UI is rendered. The selector should match only a single element and if multiple are found only the first is used. Added redrawSelf as an extra parameter to the FooTable.Cell#val(value, redraw, redrawSelf) and FooTable.Row#val(value, redraw, redrawSelf) methods. This parameter dictates whether the row or cell updates its' own DOM when a value is set.

method to offload additional parsing to its method. Fixed an issue in the sorting component where values in a number column supplied as strings were being sorted as such and not as numbers as they should.

Fixed an issue with the FooTable.NumberColumn where it was converting negative numbers to positive when parsing values directly from the DOM.

method which was not returning a promise as it should have been doing. Fixes memory leak when destroying the table, properties that were holding onto references should now be cleared.

private method and replaced it with a new method to make custom paging UI's simpler to implement. Fixed an issue with column classes and styles supplied through the options not being applied to the actual column header TH element.

Added a new dropdownTitle option to the filtering component. This options specifies a title to display at the top of the column select dropdown.

option to the filtering component. This options specifies a title to display at the top of the column select dropdown. Added a new exactMatch option to the filtering component.

option to the filtering component. Added a new utility method FooTable.str.containsExact(string, match, ignoreCase) .

to the of the built in search input for the filtering component. Added footable-first-visible and footable-last-visible classes to all cells (including headers) in either the first or last visible columns respectively.

option default value from to for the filtering component. Updated the load priority for rows and columns supplied via options or ajax load, they now take precedence over those supplied through the DOM to work around issues with the plugin being reinitialized multiple times on the same element.

object where phrases were not being matched correctly. Fixed filtering component not properly clearing filters when the search input is cleared using backspace or delete.

Fixed the resize event not being removed when the plugin is destroyed.

Fixed an issue with unexpected sorting and filtering results if the sortValue and filterValue attributes contained a falsy value. The values are now subject to a strict undefined check before being passed off.

and attributes contained a falsy value. The values are now subject to a strict undefined check before being passed off. Fixed an issue with the date column type not sorting it's values as expected.

column option. This option allows you to supply your own function to retrieve the sort value for a cell. Updated filtering component internals to clean things up a bit.

Updated filtering component search input to trigger a filtering operation on paste.

to accept a as the query parameter along with the original plain string. Updated paging component to expose some previously private properties to make setting a custom count label element easier.

the plugin is initialized on has no attribute. Fixed issue with the individual components .ZIP missing the footable.core.bootstrap.min.css and footable.core.standalone.min.css minified files.

Added the breakpoint class to the table when columns are hidden.

class to the table when columns are hidden. Added an internal key used as part of the storage keys generated by the state component. Can be changed if an update breaks backwards compatibility.

option that can be used for filters. When set to true the filter is always applied to the table, can not be cleared unless removed using the method and they will not effect the default UI search/clear buttons. Updated some utility functions with additional parameter checking to avoid unhandled errors under certain scenarios.

method to expose the last three parameters of the constructor; ignoreCase, connectors and space. Fixed an issue when reinitializing the plugin for a second time on a table after it's DOM had been modified by a 3rd party.

method was not setting the button to the clear icon if the filter supplied was not the default. Fixed state component clearing filters supplied through options if the state value was an empty array.

Fixed an issue with the incorrect sort icon appearing if a column was set to just sorted=true without supplying a direction.

Added a new state component that handles the page number, sorted column and any filters applied across sessions.

Added in the ability to toggle the visibility of the various editing component buttons.

Added in a new "view" button to the editing component.

Added in FooTable.Rows#expand() and FooTable.Rows#collapse() methods to toggle all visible rows.

and methods to toggle all visible rows. Added in a new FooTable.getRow() utility method to retrieve the current FooTable.Row object given a TR element or any of its' children.

Fixed an issue with filtering not applying correctly when filters were supplied through the options.

Fixed base FooTable.Component method signatures.

method to handle dot notation names. Updated the requirement checks for columns so having at least one data-breakpoints attribute is no longer required.

and methods. Removed the FooTable.components.core and FooTable.components.internal objects.

As of version 3.1.0 there are some backwards compatibility issues if you have done customizations like those seen in the custom dropdown filter example using the 3.0.x versions. The examples have been updated with the changes however the issues are listed below.

The FooTable.Filtering#filter() method no longer accepts any arguments and is used purely to apply all filters found in the FooTable.Filtering#filters array. Due to #1 above to apply a new search filter it must now be done using the FooTable.Filtering#addFilter(name, query, columns) method using a name of "search". The internal, core and custom component arrays that existed within the FooTable.Table#components object have been removed. All components are now loaded into a single array. When registering a component you now only need to use FooTable.components.register() method instead of having to decide between FooTable.components.register() , FooTable.components.core.register() and FooTable.components.internal.register() due to #3 above.

Added in a basic expandAll option for rows.

Added in a FooTable.Rows#load() method to make supplying the table with new data much easier.

, and methods to allow for better bulk operations. Added in new ignoreCase option for the filtering component.

Fixed issue with breakpoints being calculated incorrectly on mobile devices.

Fixed issue with the sorting component preventing the default action of click events from taking place. (think checkboxes not checking when in header)

Fixed issue where the events expand.ft.row and collapse.ft.row were not supplying the row as a parameter.

Added the ability to filter for empty values.

Fixed an issue where there were duplicate components being loaded when using the FooTable.init() constructor.

was being initialized with an incorrect default value. Fixed an issue where the old instance id class was being left on the table when reinitializing FooTable on the same table over and over again.

Added in ready.ft.table and postinit.ft.table events.

method to allow for easier overriding. Added in three new methods for the sorting component; FooTable.Sorting#toggleAllowed(state) , FooTable.Sorting#hasChanged() and FooTable.Sorting#reset() .

Fixed an issue where the indexOrRow parameter for the FooTable.Row#delete() and FooTable.Row#update() methods was being ignored.