This is a complete re-write of the plugin. There is no upgrade path from V2 to V3 at present as the options and the way the code is written are inherently different. Please check out the full documentation for V3 found in the docs folder or by viewing it online here.
Pull requests need to be made against the develop branch as a new feature. I've switched to using a GitFlow process with this repository to try keep things organized a bit more. It makes it easier for me to test and make changes to submitted pull requests before merging the feature into the develop branch. The master branch now only contains release versions of the code.
expanded.ft.row and
collapsed.ft.row that occur after there complementary
expand.ft.row and
collapse.ft.row events.
FooTable.Export component which exposes two primary methods on the
FooTable.Table object,
.toJSON() and
.toCSV().
array column type to make rendering JavaScript arrays as cell contents easier.
object column type to make rendering JavaScript objects containing multiple properties as cell contents easier.
container option to the filtering component. This option allows you to provide a selector to specify where the filtering form is rendered. The selector should match only a single element and if multiple are found only the first is used.
container option to the paging component. This option allows you to provide a selector to specify where the paging UI is rendered. The selector should match only a single element and if multiple are found only the first is used.
redrawSelf as an extra parameter to the
FooTable.Cell#val(value, redraw, redrawSelf) and
FooTable.Row#val(value, redraw, redrawSelf) methods. This parameter dictates whether the row or cell updates its' own DOM when a value is set.
FooTable.Paging#pageSize method to also accept string values. If the parameter is not supplied or is not a valid number the current page size is returned.
FooTable.Filtering#filter method to accept a single boolean param simply called
focus, if supplied and true the default search input receives focus after the component performs a filter operation. This new param is used internally when auto applying a query after a user types in the search input, or clicks the search/clear buttons. This behavior can be disabled by setting the new
filtering.focus option to
false.
.formatter() function of all column types to now accept three parameters;
value,
options and
rowData.
value and
options have always been available, the new addition is the
rowData parameter which is an object containing the current rows' parsed values, the properties of this object match the names of the columns for the current table, if no names are specified the properties will be
col1,
col2, etc.
FooTable.HTMLColumn#sortValue method to offload additional parsing to its
.parser() method.
FooTable.NumberColumn where it was converting negative numbers to positive when parsing values directly from the DOM.
FooTable.Table#_construct method which was not returning a promise as it should have been doing.
FooTable.Table#draw method to prevent unnecessary browser reflows and hide an unstyled flash of content during the initial loading of the table. (@jleider & @mrdziuban)
FooTable.DateColumn#formatter method to perform a check for invalid dates and return an empty string instead of
"Invalid Date". (@jnimety)
FooTable.Cell#collapse method to copy all attributes from the original element to the one displayed in the details row. If the element has an ID, the copied version is suffixed with
"-detail" to avoid duplicates. (@mrdziuban)
FooTable.Column#parser method to use jQuery's
.html() method instead of
.text() as the latter was decoding HTML entities which were then reinserted into the DOM which opened up the possibility of XSS.
FooTable.Paging#_countFormat private method and replaced it with a new
FooTable.Paging#format( string ) method to make custom paging UI's simpler to implement.
TH element.
dropdownTitle option to the filtering component. This options specifies a title to display at the top of the column select dropdown.
exactMatch option to the filtering component.
FooTable.str.containsExact(string, match, ignoreCase).
footable-filtering-search to the
form-group of the built in search input for the filtering component.
footable-first-visible and
footable-last-visible classes to all cells (including headers) in either the first or last visible columns respectively.
min option default value from
3 to
1 for the filtering component.
FooTable.Query object where phrases were not being matched correctly.
sortValue and
filterValue attributes contained a falsy value. The values are now subject to a strict undefined check before being passed off.
date column type not sorting it's values as expected.
sortValue column option. This option allows you to supply your own function to retrieve the sort value for a cell.
FooTable.Filtering#addFilter method to accept an object or
FooTable.Filter as the first argument to make custom filters easier to implement.
preinit and
init to return a promise to make custom filters easier to implement.
FooTable.Filter to accept a
FooTable.Query as the query parameter along with the original plain string.
min option was not being applied.
countFormat option placeholder
{TR} to correctly reflect filtered rows.
table the plugin is initialized on has no
class attribute.
footable.core.bootstrap.min.css and
footable.core.standalone.min.css minified files.
breakpoint class to the table when columns are hidden.
hidden option that can be used for filters. When set to true the filter is always applied to the table, can not be cleared unless removed using the
FooTable.Filtering#removeFilter() method and they will not effect the default UI search/clear buttons.
FooTable.Filtering#addFilter() method to expose the last three parameters of the
FooTable.Filter constructor; ignoreCase, connectors and space.
FooTable.Filtering#draw() method was not setting the button to the clear icon if the filter supplied was not the default.
sorted=true without supplying a direction.
FooTable.Rows#expand() and
FooTable.Rows#collapse() methods to toggle all visible rows.
FooTable.getRow() utility method to retrieve the current
FooTable.Row object given a
TR element or any of its' children.
FooTable.Component method signatures.
FooTable.Row#val() method to merge supplied data instead of replacing it entirely.
FooTable.getFnPointer() method to handle dot notation names.
data-breakpoints attribute is no longer required.
FooTable.Filtering#filter() method to only apply all filters in the
FooTable.Filtering#filters.
FooTable.Table#applyFilter() and
FooTable.Table#removeFilter() methods.
FooTable.components.core and
FooTable.components.internal objects.
NOTE
As of version 3.1.0 there are some backwards compatibility issues if you have done customizations like those seen in the custom dropdown filter example using the 3.0.x versions. The examples have been updated with the changes however the issues are listed below.
FooTable.Filtering#filter() method no longer accepts any arguments and is used purely to apply all filters found in the
FooTable.Filtering#filters array.
FooTable.Filtering#addFilter(name, query, columns) method using a name of "search".
FooTable.Table#components object have been removed. All components are now loaded into a single array.
FooTable.components.register() method instead of having to decide between
FooTable.components.register(),
FooTable.components.core.register() and
FooTable.components.internal.register() due to #3 above.
FooTable.Rows#load() method to make supplying the table with new data much easier.
FooTable.Rows#add(),
FooTable.Rows#update() and
FooTable.Rows#delete() methods to allow for better bulk operations.
expand.ft.row and
collapse.ft.row were not supplying the row as a parameter.
FooTable.init() constructor.
FooTable.NumberColumn#thousandSeparator was being initialized with an incorrect default value.
ready.ft.table and
postinit.ft.table events.
FooTable.Table#_construct() method to allow for easier overriding.
FooTable.Sorting#toggleAllowed(state),
FooTable.Sorting#hasChanged() and
FooTable.Sorting#reset().
indexOrRow parameter for the
FooTable.Row#delete() and
FooTable.Row#update() methods was being ignored.
toggleSelector to allow filtering of row click events.
expand.ft.row and
collapse.ft.row.
FooTable.Table.
TH elements being overridden by Bootstrap.