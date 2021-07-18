This is a very opinionated abstraction over amqplib to help simplify the implementation of several messaging patterns on RabbitMQ.

!Important! - successful use of this library will require a conceptual knowledge of AMQP and an understanding of RabbitMQ.

Attempt to gracefully handle lost connections and channels

Automatically re-assert all topology on re-connection

Support the majority of RabbitMQ's extensions

Handle batching of acknowledgements and rejections

Topology & configuration via JSON (thanks to @JohnDMathis!)

Built-in support for JSON, binary and text message bodies

Support for custom serialization

Assumptions & Defaults:

Fault-tolerance/resilience over throughput

Prefer "at least once delivery"

Default to publish confirmation

Default to ack mode on consumers

Heterogenous services that include statically typed languages

JSON as the default serialization provider for object based message bodies

API Example

This contrived example is here to make it easy to see what the API looks like now that documentation is broken up across multiple pages.

const rabbit = require ( 'foo-foo-mq' ); rabbit.handle( 'MyMessage' , (msg) => { console .log( 'received msg' , msg.body); msg.ack(); }); rabbit.handle( 'MyRequest' , (req) => { req.reply( 'yes?' ); }); rabbit.configure({ connection : { name : 'default' , user : 'guest' , pass : 'guest' , host : 'my-rabbitmq-server' , port : 5672 , vhost : '%2f' , replyQueue : 'customReplyQueue' }, exchanges : [ { name : 'ex.1' , type : 'fanout' , autoDelete : true } ], queues : [ { name : 'q.1' , autoDelete : true , subscribe : true }, ], bindings : [ { exchange : 'ex.1' , target : 'q.1' , keys : [] } ] }).then( () => console .log( 'connected!' ); ); rabbit.request( 'ex.1' , { type : 'MyRequest' }) .then( reply => { console .log( 'got response:' , reply.body); reply.ack(); } ); rabbit.publish( 'ex.1' , { type : 'MyMessage' , body : 'hello!' }); setTimeout( () => { rabbit.shutdown( true ) }, 5000 );

