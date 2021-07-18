openbase logo
foo-foo-mq

by Foo-Foo-MQ
7.0.0 (see all)

Abstractions around RabbitMQ

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

foo-foo-mq

Build Status Coverage Status Version npm npm Downloads Dependencies Commitizen friendly

This is a very opinionated abstraction over amqplib to help simplify the implementation of several messaging patterns on RabbitMQ.

!Important! - successful use of this library will require a conceptual knowledge of AMQP and an understanding of RabbitMQ.

Features:

  • Attempt to gracefully handle lost connections and channels
  • Automatically re-assert all topology on re-connection
  • Support the majority of RabbitMQ's extensions
  • Handle batching of acknowledgements and rejections
  • Topology & configuration via JSON (thanks to @JohnDMathis!)
  • Built-in support for JSON, binary and text message bodies
  • Support for custom serialization

Assumptions & Defaults:

  • Fault-tolerance/resilience over throughput
  • Prefer "at least once delivery"
  • Default to publish confirmation
  • Default to ack mode on consumers
  • Heterogenous services that include statically typed languages
  • JSON as the default serialization provider for object based message bodies

Documentation You Should Read

Other Documents

Demos

API Example

This contrived example is here to make it easy to see what the API looks like now that documentation is broken up across multiple pages.

const rabbit = require('foo-foo-mq');

rabbit.handle('MyMessage', (msg) => {
  console.log('received msg', msg.body);
  msg.ack();
});

rabbit.handle('MyRequest', (req) => {
  req.reply('yes?');
});

rabbit.configure({
  connection: {
    name: 'default',
    user: 'guest',
    pass: 'guest',
    host: 'my-rabbitmq-server',
    port: 5672,
    vhost: '%2f',
    replyQueue: 'customReplyQueue'
  },
  exchanges: [
    { name: 'ex.1', type: 'fanout', autoDelete: true }
  ],
  queues: [
    { name: 'q.1', autoDelete: true, subscribe: true },
  ],
  bindings: [
    { exchange: 'ex.1', target: 'q.1', keys: [] }
  ]
}).then(
  () => console.log('connected!');
);

rabbit.request('ex.1', { type: 'MyRequest' })
  .then(
    reply => {
      console.log('got response:', reply.body);
      reply.ack();
    }
  );

rabbit.publish('ex.1', { type: 'MyMessage', body: 'hello!' });


setTimeout(() => {
  rabbit.shutdown(true)
},5000);

Roadmap

  • improve support RabbitMQ backpressure mechanisms
  • add support for Rabbit's HTTP API

