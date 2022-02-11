A minimalistic XPath 3.1 and XQuery 3.1 engine for (XML) nodes with XQuery Update Facility 3.0 support.
evaluateXPath(xpathExpression, contextNode, domFacade, variables, returnType, options);
The following are convenience functions for a specific returnType.
evaluateXPathToArray(xpathExpression, contextNode, domFacade, variables, options);
evaluateXPathToAsyncIterator(xpathExpression, contextNode, domFacade, variables, options);
evaluateXPathToBoolean(xpathExpression, contextNode, domFacade, variables, options);
evaluateXPathToFirstNode(xpathExpression, contextNode, domFacade, variables, options);
evaluateXPathToMap(xpathExpression, contextNode, domFacade, variables, options);
evaluateXPathToNodes(xpathExpression, contextNode, domFacade, variables, options);
evaluateXPathToNumber(xpathExpression, contextNode, domFacade, variables, options);
evaluateXPathToNumbers(xpathExpression, contextNode, domFacade, variables, options);
evaluateXPathToString(xpathExpression, contextNode, domFacade, variables, options);
evaluateXPathToStrings(xpathExpression, contextNode, domFacade, variables, options);
xpathExpression
<String> The query to evaluate.
contextNode
<Node> The node in which context the
xpathExpression will be evaluated. Defaults
to
null.
domFacade
<IDomFacade> An IDomFacade implementation which will
be used for querying the DOM. Defaults to an implementation which uses properties and methods on
the
contextNode as described in the DOM spec.
variables
<Object> The properties of
variables are available variables within the
xpathExpression. Defaults to an empty
Object. Can only be used to set variables in the global namespace.
returnType
<number> Determines the type of the result. Defaults to
evaluateXPath.ANY_TYPE. Possible values:
evaluateXPath.ANY_TYPE Returns the result of the query, can be anything depending on the
query. Note that the return type is determined dynamically, not statically: XPaths returning
empty sequences will return empty arrays and not null, like one might expect.
evaluateXPath.NUMBER_TYPE Resolve to a
number, like count((1,2,3)) resolves to 3.
evaluateXPath.STRING_TYPE Resolve to a
string, like //someElement[1] resolves to the text
content of the first someElement.
evaluateXPath.BOOLEAN_TYPE Resolves to a
boolean true or false, uses the effective boolean
value to determine the result. count(1) resolves to true, count(()) resolves to false.
evaluateXPath.NODES_TYPE Resolve to all nodes
Node[] the XPath resolves to. Returns nodes in
the order the XPath would. Meaning (//a, //b) resolves to all A nodes, followed by all B
nodes. //*[self::a or self::b] resolves to A and B nodes in document order.
evaluateXPath.FIRST_NODE_TYPE Resolves to the first
Node node.NODES_TYPE would have resolved
to.
evaluateXPath.STRINGS_TYPE Resolve to an array of strings
string[].
evaluateXPath.MAP_TYPE Resolve to an
Object, as a map.
evaluateXPath.ARRAY_TYPE Resolve to an array
[].
evaluateXPath.ASYNC_ITERATOR_TYPE
evaluateXPath.NUMBERS_TYPE Resolve to an array of numbers
number[].
options
<Object> Options used to modify the behavior. The following options are available:
namespaceResolver
<function(string):string?> By default, the namespaces in scope of the
context item (if it is a node) are used. This is fine for most queries if you can assume how
your XML uses prefixes. Use this function to override those namespaces to remove that
assumption. This function will be called with a prefix (the empty string for the default
namespaceURI) and should return a namespaceURI (or null for the null namespace).
nodesFactory
INodesFactory A INodesFactory
implementation which will be used for creating nodes.
language
string The query language to use. Defaults to
evaluateXPath.XPATH_3_1_LANGUAGE. Possible values:
evaluateXPath.XPATH_3_1_LANGUAGE Evaluate
xpathExpression according the XPath
spec.
evaluateXPath.XQUERY_3_1_LANGUAGE Evaluate
xpathExpression according the XQuery
spec.
moduleImports
<Object<string, string>
debug
<boolean> If a debug trace should be tracked, see debugging for more
information.
logger
<Object> Object with functions used to override the standard logger.
trace: <function(string):void> The logger for the
trace() function. The argument is the
string of the original message.
defaultFunctionNamespaceURI
<string> To modify or change the default function namespaceURI. Defaults to
http://www.w3.org/2005/xpath-functions. Defining the default function namespaceURI in the xpath expression overwrites this option.
functionNameResolver
<({prefix, localName}, arity) => {namespaceURI, localName}> To influence the function name resolving algorithm. Useful to extend the protected namespaces, such as the
fn namespace.
const {
evaluateXPath,
evaluateXPathToBoolean,
evaluateXPathToString,
evaluateXPathToFirstNode,
evaluateXPathToNumber,
} = require('fontoxpath');
const documentNode = new DOMParser().parseFromString('<xml/>', 'text/xml');
console.log(evaluateXPathToBoolean('/xml => exists()', documentNode));
// Outputs: true
console.log(evaluateXPathToString('$foo', null, null, { foo: 'bar' }));
// Outputs: "bar"
// We pass the documentNode so the default INodesFactory can be used.
console.log(
evaluateXPathToFirstNode('<foo>bar</foo>', documentNode, null, null, {
language: evaluateXPath.XQUERY_3_1_LANGUAGE,
}).outerHTML
);
// Outputs: "<foo>bar</foo>"
// We pass the Math namespaceURI for the pi() function to be used
console.log(
evaluateXPathToNumber(
'pi()',
documentNode,
undefined,
{},
{
language: evaluateXPath.XQUERY_3_1_LANGUAGE,
defaultFunctionNamespaceURI: 'http://www.w3.org/2005/xpath-functions/math',
}
)
);
// Outputs: Math.PI (3.14...)
When having to pass JavaScript values as variables to an
evaluateXPath call you can create a typed
value of it to ensure it will be used as that specific type.
If you do not do this and instead pass a plain JavaScript value as variable it will get converted automatically into a type which fits but you will not be able to control the exact type.
const integerValueFactory = createTypedValueFactory('xs:integer');
const integerValue = integerValueFactory(123, domFacade);
// Will return true as we specified it to be an xs:integer
evaluateXPathToBoolean('$value instance of xs:integer', null, null, {
value: typedValue,
}),
// Will return false as JavaScript numbers are by default converted to an xs:double
evaluateXPathToBoolean('$value instance of xs:integer', null, null, {
value: 123,
}),
FontoXPath can output a basic trace for an error if the
debug option is set to
true. This is
disabled by default because of performance reasons.
evaluateXPathToBoolean(`
if (true()) then
zero-or-one((1, 2))
else
(1, 2, 3)
`, null, null, null, {debug: true});
// Throws:
1: if (true()) then
2: zero-or-one((1, 2))
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
3: else
4: (1, 2, 3)
Error: FORG0003: The argument passed to fn:zero-or-one contained more than one item.
at <functionCallExpr>:2:3 - 2:22
at <ifThenElseExpr>:1:1 - 4:12
Besides errors, the
fn:trace function can be used to output information to the developer console.
FontoXPath can use the Performance API to provide some insight in the speed of XPaths. To use it, first give FontoXPath an implementation of the Performance interface:
import { profiler } from 'fontoxpath';
profiler.setPerformanceImplementation(window.performance); // or global.performance or self.performance, depending on you surroundings
// And start profiling all XPath / XQuery usage
profiler.startProfiling();
At some point, you may want to get a summary of all evaluated XPaths:
const summary = profiler.getPerformanceSummary();
This summary contains an array of XPaths, their execution times, their total runtime and their average runtime. Starting a performance profile will also output measurements on the timeline of the performance profiler of the browser.
To modify XML you can use XQuery Update Facility 3.0 as following
evaluateUpdatingExpressionSync(xpathExpression, contextNode, domFacade, variables, options);
The arguments are the same as
evaluateXPath. This returns an
Object, the object has a
xdmValue and
pendingUpdateList. The
xdmValue is the result of query as if it was run using
evaluateXPath with
evaluateXPath.ANY_TYPE as
returnType. The
pendingUpdateList is an
<Object[]> in which each entry represents an update
primitive where the
type identifies
the update primitive.
The pending update list can be executed using
executePendingUpdateList(pendingUpdateList, domFacade, nodesFactory, documentWriter);
pendingUpdateList
<Object[]> The pending update list returned by
evaluateUpdatingExpression.
domFacade
<IDomFacade> See
evaluateXPath. The default will use nodes from the
pendingUpdateList.
nodesFactory
INodesFactory A INodesFactory implementation
which will be used for creating nodes. Defaults to an implementation which uses properties and
methods of nodes from the
pendingUpdateList.
documentWriter
<IDocumentWriter> An IDocumentWriter
implementation which will be used for modifying a DOM. Defaults to an implementation which uses
properties and methods of nodes from the
pendingUpdateList.
const { evaluateUpdatingExpression, executePendingUpdateList } = require('fontoxpath');
const documentNode = new DOMParser().parseFromString('<xml/>', 'text/xml');
const result = evaluateUpdatingExpressionSync('replace node /xml with <foo/>', documentNode)
executePendingUpdateList(result.pendingUpdateList);
console.log(documentNode.documentElement.outerHTML);
// Outputs: "<foo/>";
An example of using XQUF with XQuery modules:
registerXQueryModule(`
module namespace my-custom-namespace = "my-custom-uri";
(:~
Insert attribute somewhere
~:)
declare %public %updating function my-custom-namespace:do-something ($ele as element()) as xs:boolean {
if ($ele/@done) then false() else
(insert node
attribute done {"true"}
into $ele, true())
};
`);
// At some point:
const contextNode = null;
const pendingUpdatesAndXdmValue = evaluateUpdatingExpressionSync(
'ns:do-something(.)',
contextNode,
null,
null,
{ moduleImports: { ns: 'my-custom-uri' } }
);
console.log(pendingUpdatesAndXdmValue.xdmValue); // this is true or false, see function
executePendingUpdateList(pendingUpdatesAndXdmValue.pendingUpdateList, null, null, null);
// At this point the context node will have its attribute set
To register custom functions. They are registered globally.
registerCustomXPathFunction(name, signature, returnType, callback);
name
{namespaceURI: string, localName: string} The function name.
signature
string[] The arguments of the function.
returnType
string The return type of the function.
callback
function The function itself.
const fontoxpath = require('fontoxpath');
// Register a function called 'there' in the 'hello' namespace:
fontoxpath.registerCustomXPathFunction(
{ namespaceURI: 'hello', localName: 'there' },
['xs:string'],
'xs:string',
(_, str) => `Hello there, ${str}`
);
// and call it, using the BracedUriLiteral syntax (Q{})
const out = fontoxpath.evaluateXPathToString('Q{hello}there("General Kenobi")');
// Or by using a prefix instead:
const URI_BY_PREFIX = { hi: 'hello' };
const out2 = fontoxpath.evaluateXPathToString('hi:there("General Kenobi")', null, null, null, {
namespaceResolver: (prefix) => URI_BY_PREFIX[prefix],
});
Use the
registerXQueryModule function to register an XQuery module. Registered modules will be
globally available, but will have to be imported before they can be used.
const fontoxpath = require('fontoxpath');
fontoxpath.registerXQueryModule(`
module namespace test = "https://www.example.org/test1";
declare %public function test:hello($a) {
"Hello " || $a
};
`);
// Import the module using the XQuery way:
fontoxpath.evaluateXPathToString(
`
import module namespace test = "https://www.example.org/test1";
(: Invoke the test:hello function :)
test:hello('there')
`,
null,
null,
null,
{ language: fontoxpath.evaluateXPath.XQUERY_3_1_LANGUAGE }
);
// Or by using the moduleImports API, which can be used in XPath contexts as well
fontoxpath.evaluateXPathToString(
`
(: Invoke the test:hello function :)
test:hello('there')
`,
null,
null,
null,
{ moduleImports: { test: 'https://www.example.org/test1' } }
);
We support TypeScript; and expose a minimal Node type. You can use generic types to get the type of the DOM implementation you are using without having to cast it.
const myNodes = evaluateXPathToNodes<slimdom.Node>('<foo>bar</foo>', null, null, null, {
language: evaluateXPath.XQUERY_3_1_LANGUAGE,
});
// Type of myNodes is: slimdom.Node[] .
⚠️ Warning: this functionality considered experimental. ⚠️
FontoXPath supports compiling a small but useful subset of XPath 3.1 to pure JavaScript code. Query
execution performance benefits from this: execution speed can be 2 to 7 times higher than when using
evaluateXPath, according to our benchmarks.
Two API's provide this functionality:
compileXPathToJavaScript Compiles a query and its return type to JavaScript code. This result
should be evaluated to a function, for example with
new Function.
executeJavaScriptCompiledXPath Evaluates a to a function evaluated compiled query (see the
example below) and applies it to the given context node, returning its resulting value.
Here is a list of supported functionality so you can determine if compiling to JavaScript is suitable for your project. These functionalities are supported:
child,
self,
parent and
attribute axes.
[ and
] in
/xml[child::title]).
and and
or).
evaluateXPath.NODES_TYPE,
evaluateXPath.BOOLEAN_TYPE,
evaluateXPath.FIRST_NODE_TYPE,
evaluateXPath.STRING,
evaluateXPath.ANY.
Functions, XQuery and other more advanced features are not supported (yet).
import {
compileXPathToJavaScript,
CompiledXPathFunction,
evaluateXPath,
executeJavaScriptCompiledXPath,
} from 'fontoxpath';
const documentNode = new DOMParser().parseFromString('<p>Beep beep.</p>', 'text/xml');
const compiledXPathResult = compileXPathToJavaScript(
'/child::p/text()',
evaluateXPath.BOOLEAN_TYPE
);
if (compiledXPathResult.isAstAccepted === true) {
// Query is compiled succesfully, it can be evaluated.
const evalFunction = new Function(compiledXPathResult.code) as CompiledXPathFunction;
console.log(executeJavaScriptCompiledXPath(evalFunction, documentNode));
// Outputs: true
} else {
// Not supported by JS codegen (yet).
}
evaluateXPath function.
new Function does not have happen more than once per unique query.
Note that this engine assumes XPath 1.0 compatibility mode turned off.
Not all XPath 3.1 functions are implemented yet. We accept pull requests for missing features.
The following features are unavailable at this moment, but will be implemented at some point in time (and even sooner if you can help!):
fn:compare#3)
treat as operator
For all available features, see the unit tests, or just try it out on the Demo page.
FontoXPath implements a single function that is public API:
fontoxpath:version() as xs:string. It
resides in the 'http://fontoxml.com/fontoxpath' namespace. Call it to check what version of
FontoXPath you are running.
This engine is pretty DOM-agnostic, it has a good track record with the browser DOM implementations and slimdom.js. There are a number of known issues with other DOM implementations such as xmldom because it does not follow the DOM spec on some features including namespaces.
When using namespaces in general, be sure to not use the HTML DOM since it does not always implement namespaces how you'd expect!
If you have any questions on how to use FontoXPath, or if you are running into problems, just file a github issue! If you are looking to contribute, we have a Contribution Guide that should help you in getting your development environment set up.