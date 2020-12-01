A library that delivers a range of glyphs rendered as SDFs (signed distance fields) in a protocol buffer. We use these encoded glyphs as the basic blocks of font rendering in Mapbox GL. SDF encoding is superior to traditional fonts for our usecase in terms of scaling, rotation, and quickly deriving halos - WebGL doesn't have built-in font rendering, so the decision is between vectorization, which tends to be slow, and SDF generation.
The approach this library takes is to parse and rasterize the font with Freetype (hence the C++ requirement), and then generate a distance field from that rasterized image.
See also TinySDF, which is a faster but less precise approach to generating SDFs for fonts.
By default, installs binaries. On these platforms no external dependencies are needed.
Just run:
npm install
However, other platforms will fall back to a source compile: see building from source for details.
npm install --build-from-source
Building from source should automatically install
boost,
freetype and
protozero locally using mason. These dependencies can be installed manually by running
./scripts/install_deps.sh.
Run tests with
npm test
If you make any changes to the C++ files in the
src/ directory, you'll need to recompile the node bindings (
fontnik.node) before testing locally:
make
See the
Makefile for additional tasks you can run, such as
make coverage.