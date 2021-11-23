Minifies icon fonts to just what is used.
# for webpack 5
npm install --save-dev fontmin-webpack
# for webpack 4
npm install --save-dev fontmin-webpack@^2.0.1
# for webpack <=3
npm install --save-dev fontmin-webpack@^1.0.2
fontmin to minify the TrueType font to only the used glyphs
ttf,
eot,
svg,
woff, and
woff2 although you should really only need to care about woff)
npm install --save-dev fontmin-webpack
The example below uses glyphs
\uf0c7 and
\uf0ce
@font-face {
font-family: 'FontAwesome';
src: url('fontawesome-webfont.eot') format('embedded-opentype'), url('fontawesome-webfont.woff2')
format('woff2'), url('fontawesome-webfont.woff') format('woff'), url('fontawesome-webfont.ttf')
format('ttf');
}
/**
* Remove other unused icons from the file.
*/
.fa-save:before,
.fa-floppy-o:before {
content: '\f0c7';
}
.fa-table:before {
content: '\f0ce';
}
const FontminPlugin = require('fontmin-webpack')
module.exports = {
entry: 'my-entry.js',
output: {
// ...
},
plugins: [
// ...
new FontminPlugin({
autodetect: true, // automatically pull unicode characters from CSS
glyphs: ['\uf0c8' /* extra glyphs to include */],
// note: these settings are mutually exclusive and allowedFilesRegex has priority over skippedFilesRegex
allowedFilesRegex: null, // RegExp to only target specific fonts by their names
skippedFilesRegex: null, // RegExp to skip specific fonts by their names
}),
],
}
Before
674f50d287a8c48dc19ba404d20fe713.eot 166 kB [emitted]
912ec66d7572ff821749319396470bde.svg 444 kB [emitted] [big]
b06871f281fee6b241d60582ae9369b9.ttf 166 kB [emitted]
af7ae505a9eed503f8b8e6982036873e.woff2 77.2 kB [emitted]
fee66e712a8a08eef5805a46892932ad.woff 98 kB [emitted]
After
674f50d287a8c48dc19ba404d20fe713.eot 2.82 kB [emitted]
912ec66d7572ff821749319396470bde.svg 2.88 kB [emitted]
b06871f281fee6b241d60582ae9369b9.ttf 2.64 kB [emitted]
af7ae505a9eed503f8b8e6982036873e.woff2 1.01 kB [emitted]
fee66e712a8a08eef5805a46892932ad.woff 2.72 kB [emitted]
file-loader