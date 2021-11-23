Minifies icon fonts to just what is used.

npm install --save-dev fontmin-webpack

How It Works

Examines your webpack output assets to identify font formats that have the same name

Identifies CSS rules that specify a content property and extracts unicode characters

Uses fontmin to minify the TrueType font to only the used glyphs

to minify the TrueType font to only the used glyphs Converts the ttf back to all other formats (supports ttf , eot , svg , woff , and woff2 although you should really only need to care about woff)

, , , , and although you should really only need to care about woff) Replaces the webpack output asset with the minified version

Usage

Install fontmin-webpack

npm install --save-dev fontmin-webpack

Include Your Icon Font

The example below uses glyphs \uf0c7 and \uf0ce

@ font-face { font-family : 'FontAwesome' ; src : url ( 'fontawesome-webfont.eot' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( 'fontawesome-webfont.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ), url ( 'fontawesome-webfont.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'fontawesome-webfont.ttf' ) format ( 'ttf' ); } .fa-save :before , .fa-floppy-o :before { content : '\f0c7' ; } .fa-table :before { content : '\f0ce' ; }

Setup Your Webpack Configuration

const FontminPlugin = require ( 'fontmin-webpack' ) module .exports = { entry : 'my-entry.js' , output : { }, plugins : [ new FontminPlugin({ autodetect : true , glyphs : [ '\uf0c8' ], allowedFilesRegex : null , skippedFilesRegex : null , }), ], }

Save Bytes

Before

674 f50d287a8c48dc19ba404d20fe713 .eot 166 kB [emitted] 912 ec66d7572ff821749319396470bde .svg 444 kB [emitted] [big] b06871f281fee6b241d60582ae9369b9 .ttf 166 kB [emitted] af7ae505a9eed503f8b8e6982036873e .woff2 77 .2 kB [emitted] fee66e712a8a08eef5805a46892932ad .woff 98 kB [emitted]

After

674 f50d287a8c48dc19ba404d20fe713 .eot 2 .82 kB [emitted] 912 ec66d7572ff821749319396470bde .svg 2 .88 kB [emitted] b06871f281fee6b241d60582ae9369b9 .ttf 2 .64 kB [emitted] af7ae505a9eed503f8b8e6982036873e .woff2 1 .01 kB [emitted] fee66e712a8a08eef5805a46892932ad .woff 2 .72 kB [emitted]

Limitations