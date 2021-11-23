openbase logo
fw

fontmin-webpack

by Patrick Hulce
3.2.0 (see all)

Minifies icon fonts to just the used glyphs.

Readme

fontmin-webpack

Minifies icon fonts to just what is used.

# for webpack 5
npm install --save-dev fontmin-webpack
# for webpack 4
npm install --save-dev fontmin-webpack@^2.0.1
# for webpack <=3
npm install --save-dev fontmin-webpack@^1.0.2

How It Works

  • Examines your webpack output assets to identify font formats that have the same name
  • Identifies CSS rules that specify a content property and extracts unicode characters
  • Uses fontmin to minify the TrueType font to only the used glyphs
  • Converts the ttf back to all other formats (supports ttf, eot, svg, woff, and woff2 although you should really only need to care about woff)
  • Replaces the webpack output asset with the minified version

Usage

Install fontmin-webpack

npm install --save-dev fontmin-webpack

Include Your Icon Font

The example below uses glyphs \uf0c7 and \uf0ce

@font-face {
  font-family: 'FontAwesome';
  src: url('fontawesome-webfont.eot') format('embedded-opentype'), url('fontawesome-webfont.woff2')
      format('woff2'), url('fontawesome-webfont.woff') format('woff'), url('fontawesome-webfont.ttf')
      format('ttf');
}

/**
 * Remove other unused icons from the file.
 */
.fa-save:before,
.fa-floppy-o:before {
  content: '\f0c7';
}
.fa-table:before {
  content: '\f0ce';
}

Setup Your Webpack Configuration

const FontminPlugin = require('fontmin-webpack')

module.exports = {
  entry: 'my-entry.js',
  output: {
    // ...
  },
  plugins: [
    // ...
    new FontminPlugin({
      autodetect: true, // automatically pull unicode characters from CSS
      glyphs: ['\uf0c8' /* extra glyphs to include */],
      // note: these settings are mutually exclusive and allowedFilesRegex has priority over skippedFilesRegex
      allowedFilesRegex: null, // RegExp to only target specific fonts by their names
      skippedFilesRegex: null, // RegExp to skip specific fonts by their names
    }),
  ],
}

Save Bytes

Before

674f50d287a8c48dc19ba404d20fe713.eot     166 kB          [emitted]
912ec66d7572ff821749319396470bde.svg     444 kB          [emitted]  [big]
b06871f281fee6b241d60582ae9369b9.ttf     166 kB          [emitted]
af7ae505a9eed503f8b8e6982036873e.woff2  77.2 kB          [emitted]
fee66e712a8a08eef5805a46892932ad.woff     98 kB          [emitted]

After

674f50d287a8c48dc19ba404d20fe713.eot    2.82 kB          [emitted]
912ec66d7572ff821749319396470bde.svg    2.88 kB          [emitted]
b06871f281fee6b241d60582ae9369b9.ttf    2.64 kB          [emitted]
af7ae505a9eed503f8b8e6982036873e.woff2  1.01 kB          [emitted]
fee66e712a8a08eef5805a46892932ad.woff   2.72 kB          [emitted]

Limitations

  • Fonts must be loaded with file-loader
  • Fonts must have the same name as the TrueType version of the font.
  • Font file names are not changed by different used glyph sets (See #8)

