Minify font seamlessly
$ npm install --save fontmin
var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var fontmin = new Fontmin()
.src('fonts/*.ttf')
.dest('build/fonts');
fontmin.run(function (err, files) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log(files[0]);
// => { contents: <Buffer 00 01 00 ...> }
});
You can use gulp-rename to rename your files:
var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var rename = require('gulp-rename');
var fontmin = new Fontmin()
.src('fonts/big.ttf')
.use(rename('small.ttf'));
Creates a new
Fontmin instance.
Type:
Array|Buffer|String
Set the files to be optimized. Takes a buffer, glob string or an array of glob strings as argument.
Type:
String
Set the destination folder to where your files will be written. If you don't set any destination no files will be written.
Type:
Function
Add a
plugin to the middleware stack.
Type:
Function
Optimize your files with the given settings.
The callback will return an array of vinyl files in
files and a Readable/Writable
stream in
stream
The following plugins are bundled with fontmin:
Compress ttf by glyph.
var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var fontmin = new Fontmin()
.use(Fontmin.glyph({
text: '天地玄黄 宇宙洪荒',
hinting: false // keep ttf hint info (fpgm, prep, cvt). default = true
}));
Convert ttf to eot.
var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var fontmin = new Fontmin()
.use(Fontmin.ttf2eot());
Convert ttf to woff.
var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var fontmin = new Fontmin()
.use(Fontmin.ttf2woff({
deflate: true // deflate woff. default = false
}));
Convert ttf to woff2.
var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var fontmin = new Fontmin()
.use(Fontmin.ttf2woff2());
Convert ttf to svg.
you can use imagemin-svgo to compress svg:
var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var svgo = require('imagemin-svgo');
var fontmin = new Fontmin()
.use(Fontmin.ttf2svg())
.use(svgo());
Generate css from ttf, often used to make iconfont.
var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var fontmin = new Fontmin()
.use(Fontmin.css({
fontPath: './', // location of font file
base64: true, // inject base64 data:application/x-font-ttf; (gzip font with css).
// default = false
glyph: true, // generate class for each glyph. default = false
iconPrefix: 'my-icon', // class prefix, only work when glyph is `true`. default to "icon"
fontFamily: 'myfont', // custom fontFamily, default to filename or get from analysed ttf file
asFileName: false, // rewrite fontFamily as filename force. default = false
local: true // boolean to add local font. default = false
}));
Alternatively, a transform function can be passed as
fontFamily option.
var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var fontmin = new Fontmin()
.use(Fontmin.css({
// ...
fontFamily: function(fontInfo, ttf) {
return "Transformed Font Family Name"
},
// ...
}));
Convert font format svg to ttf.
var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var fontmin = new Fontmin()
.src('font.svg')
.use(Fontmin.svg2ttf());
Concat svg files to a ttf, just like css sprite.
awesome work with css plugin:
var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var fontmin = new Fontmin()
.src('svgs/*.svg')
.use(Fontmin.svgs2ttf('font.ttf', {fontName: 'iconfont'}))
.use(Fontmin.css({
glyph: true
}));
Convert otf to ttf.
var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var fontmin = new Fontmin()
.src('fonts/*.otf')
.use(Fontmin.otf2ttf());
$ npm install -g fontmin
$ fontmin --help
Usage
$ fontmin <file> [<output>]
$ fontmin <directory> [<output>]
$ fontmin <file> > <output>
$ cat <file> | fontmin > <output>
Example
$ fontmin fonts/* build
$ fontmin fonts build
$ fontmin foo.ttf > foo-optimized.ttf
$ cat foo.ttf | fontmin > foo-optimized.ttf
Options
-t, --text require glyphs by text
-b, --basic-text require glyphs with base chars
-d, --deflate-woff deflate woff
--font-family font-family for @font-face CSS
--css-glyph generate class for each glyf. default = false
-T, --show-time show time fontmin cost
you can use
curl to generate font for websites running on PHP, ASP, Rails and more:
$ text=`curl www.baidu.com` && fontmin -t "$text" font.ttf
or you can use html-to-text to make it smaller:
$ npm install -g html-to-text
$ text=`curl www.baidu.com | html-to-text` && fontmin -t "$text" font.ttf
what is more, you can use phantom-fetch-cli to generate font for
SPA running JS template:
$ npm install -g phantom-fetch-cli
$ text=`phantom-fetch http://www.chinaw3c.org` && fontmin -t "$text" font.ttf
MIT © fontmin