fontmin

by ecomfe
0.9.9 (see all)

Minify font seamlessly

Readme

fontmin

Minify font seamlessly

Homepage

Install

$ npm install --save fontmin

Usage

var Fontmin = require('fontmin');

var fontmin = new Fontmin()
    .src('fonts/*.ttf')
    .dest('build/fonts');

fontmin.run(function (err, files) {
    if (err) {
        throw err;
    }

    console.log(files[0]);
    // => { contents: <Buffer 00 01 00 ...> }
});

You can use gulp-rename to rename your files:

var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var rename = require('gulp-rename');

var fontmin = new Fontmin()
    .src('fonts/big.ttf')
    .use(rename('small.ttf'));

API

new Fontmin()

Creates a new Fontmin instance.

.src(file)

Type: Array|Buffer|String

Set the files to be optimized. Takes a buffer, glob string or an array of glob strings as argument.

.dest(folder)

Type: String

Set the destination folder to where your files will be written. If you don't set any destination no files will be written.

.use(plugin)

Type: Function

Add a plugin to the middleware stack.

.run(cb)

Type: Function

Optimize your files with the given settings.

cb(err, files, stream)

The callback will return an array of vinyl files in files and a Readable/Writable stream in stream

Plugins

The following plugins are bundled with fontmin:

  • glyph — Compress ttf by glyph.
  • ttf2eot — Convert ttf to eot.
  • ttf2woff — Convert ttf to woff.
  • ttf2woff2 — Convert ttf to woff2.
  • ttf2svg — Convert ttf to svg.
  • css — Generate css from ttf, often used to make iconfont.
  • svg2ttf — Convert font format svg to ttf.
  • svgs2ttf — Concat svg files to a ttf, just like css sprite.
  • otf2ttf — Convert otf to ttf.

.glyph()

Compress ttf by glyph.

var Fontmin = require('fontmin');

var fontmin = new Fontmin()
    .use(Fontmin.glyph({ 
        text: '天地玄黄 宇宙洪荒',
        hinting: false         // keep ttf hint info (fpgm, prep, cvt). default = true
    }));

.ttf2eot()

Convert ttf to eot.

var Fontmin = require('fontmin');

var fontmin = new Fontmin()
    .use(Fontmin.ttf2eot());

.ttf2woff()

Convert ttf to woff.

var Fontmin = require('fontmin');

var fontmin = new Fontmin()
    .use(Fontmin.ttf2woff({
        deflate: true           // deflate woff. default = false
    }));

.ttf2woff2()

Convert ttf to woff2.

var Fontmin = require('fontmin');

var fontmin = new Fontmin()
    .use(Fontmin.ttf2woff2());

.ttf2svg()

Convert ttf to svg.

you can use imagemin-svgo to compress svg:

var Fontmin = require('fontmin');
var svgo = require('imagemin-svgo');

var fontmin = new Fontmin()
    .use(Fontmin.ttf2svg())
    .use(svgo());

.css()

Generate css from ttf, often used to make iconfont.

var Fontmin = require('fontmin');

var fontmin = new Fontmin()
    .use(Fontmin.css({
        fontPath: './',         // location of font file 
        base64: true,           // inject base64 data:application/x-font-ttf; (gzip font with css). 
                                // default = false
        glyph: true,            // generate class for each glyph. default = false
        iconPrefix: 'my-icon',  // class prefix, only work when glyph is `true`. default to "icon"
        fontFamily: 'myfont',   // custom fontFamily, default to filename or get from analysed ttf file
        asFileName: false,      // rewrite fontFamily as filename force. default = false
        local: true             // boolean to add local font. default = false
    }));

Alternatively, a transform function can be passed as fontFamily option.

var Fontmin = require('fontmin');

var fontmin = new Fontmin()
    .use(Fontmin.css({
        // ...
        fontFamily: function(fontInfo, ttf) {
          return "Transformed Font Family Name"
        },
        // ...
    }));

.svg2ttf()

Convert font format svg to ttf.

var Fontmin = require('fontmin');

var fontmin = new Fontmin()
    .src('font.svg')
    .use(Fontmin.svg2ttf());

.svgs2ttf()

Concat svg files to a ttf, just like css sprite.

awesome work with css plugin:

var Fontmin = require('fontmin');

var fontmin = new Fontmin()
    .src('svgs/*.svg')
    .use(Fontmin.svgs2ttf('font.ttf', {fontName: 'iconfont'}))
    .use(Fontmin.css({
        glyph: true
    }));

.otf2ttf()

Convert otf to ttf.

var Fontmin = require('fontmin');

var fontmin = new Fontmin()
    .src('fonts/*.otf')
    .use(Fontmin.otf2ttf());

CLI

$ npm install -g fontmin

$ fontmin --help

  Usage
    $ fontmin <file> [<output>]
    $ fontmin <directory> [<output>]
    $ fontmin <file> > <output>
    $ cat <file> | fontmin > <output>

  Example
    $ fontmin fonts/* build
    $ fontmin fonts build
    $ fontmin foo.ttf > foo-optimized.ttf
    $ cat foo.ttf | fontmin > foo-optimized.ttf

  Options
    -t, --text                          require glyphs by text
    -b, --basic-text                    require glyphs with base chars
    -d, --deflate-woff                  deflate woff
    --font-family                       font-family for @font-face CSS
    --css-glyph                         generate class for each glyf. default = false
    -T, --show-time                     show time fontmin cost

you can use curl to generate font for websites running on PHP, ASP, Rails and more:

$ text=`curl www.baidu.com` && fontmin -t "$text" font.ttf

or you can use html-to-text to make it smaller:

$ npm install -g html-to-text
$ text=`curl www.baidu.com | html-to-text` && fontmin -t "$text" font.ttf

what is more, you can use phantom-fetch-cli to generate font for SPA running JS template:

$ npm install -g phantom-fetch-cli
$ text=`phantom-fetch http://www.chinaw3c.org` && fontmin -t "$text" font.ttf

Thanks

License

MIT © fontmin

