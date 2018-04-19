A lightweight JavaScript library for computing accurate font metrics such as x-height, cap height, ascent, descent and tittle for any loaded web font.
You can see it in action here.
Install via npm
npm install fontmetrics
Or include the script in your page
<script src="FontMetrics.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
Make sure your font is loaded first! A good way to do this is by using WebFontLoader.
// If installed via npm...
import FontMetrics from 'fontmetrics'
const metrics = FontMetrics({
fontFamily: 'Roboto',
// Optional (defaults)
fontWeight: 'normal',
fontSize: 200,
origin: 'baseline'
})
This will return an object containing values that are normalised to
fontSize and relative to
origin, for example:
{
capHeight: -0.73,
baseline: 0,
xHeight: -0.54,
descent: 0.195,
bottom: 0.5,
ascent: -0.76,
tittle: -0.73,
top: -0.935,
fontFamily: 'Roboto',
fontWeight: 'normal',
fontSize: 200
}
As mentioned above, the values returned are normalised to
fontSize and relative to
origin. This is useful because you should then be able to use the returned values regardless of your display font size, simply by scaling them.
For example, if the value returned for
ascent is
-0.695 with
origin set to
'baseline', then you can get the pixel value for ascent by using
yourBaselinePosition + metrics.ascent * fontSize.
You will likely need different origins based on how you're wanting to use the metrics.
'baseline' is the default, but you can pass the name of any metric returned from
FontMetrics to be used as the origin (e.g.
'top'.) This will mean that all returned metrics will now be relative to
top and of course
top will be
0.
You can define the characters used to test certain metrics via
FontMetrics.settings.chars. For example,
FontMetrics.settings.chars.xHeight defines the character used to measure the
xHeight metric (defaults to
'x'.)
FontMetrics works by rendering your font to a
CanvasRenderingContext2D and then measuring the pixel bounds of the output. This is a fairly well documented technique and seems to provide pretty decent results.