fontisto

by Kenan Gündoğan
3.0.4 (see all)

The iconic font and CSS toolkit. Fontisto gives you scalable vector icons that can instantly be customized: size, color, drop shadow and anything that can be done with the power of CSS.

Downloads/wk

386

GitHub Stars

461

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Fontisto gives you scalable vector icons that can instantly be customized: size, color, drop shadow and anything that can be done with the power of CSS.
Fontisto get-started · Fontisto example · Fontisto icons · Fontisto cheatsheet

npm

Fontisto (The iconic font and CSS toolkit)

Fontisto is a full suite of 616+ pictographic icons for easy scalable vector graphics on websites, created and maintained by Kenan Gündoğan. Stay up to date with the latest release and announcements on Twitter: @fontisto.

Get started at http://fontisto.com

Quick start

Build Status npm version PHP version Meteor Atmosphere

  • Download the latest release.
  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/kenangundogan/fontisto.git
  • Install with npm: npm install fontisto
  • Install with bower: bower install fontisto
  • Install with yarn: yarn add fontisto
  • Install with composer: composer require kenangundogan/fontisto
  • Install with meteor: meteor add kenangundogan:fontisto

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations.

Outuput File

    css/
    ├── fontisto/
        ├── fontisto.css
        ├── fontisto.css.map
        ├── fontisto.min.css
        └── fontisto.min.css.map

Source File (Sass/Scss)

Source File (Less)

    less/
    ├── fontisto/
        ├── fontisto.less
        ├── variables.less
        ├── color.less
        ├── font.less
        ├── icons.less
        ├── animated.less
        ├── list.less 
        ├── bordered.less
        ├── rotated.less
        ├── stacked.less
        ├── fixed-width.less
        └── screen-readers.less

Source File (Stylus)

    stylus/
    ├── fontisto/
        ├── fontisto.styl
        ├── variables.styl
        ├── color.styl
        ├── font.styl
        ├── icons.styl
        ├── animated.styl
        ├── list.styl 
        ├── bordered.styl
        ├── rotated.styl
        ├── stacked.styl
        ├── fixed-width.styl
        └── screen-readers.styl

Versioning

Fontisto will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

License

Designed and built by @kenangundogan, @ulasderin and @mstfsnc
2017 Currently - Code licensed MIT License

Fontisto browser addons (chrome, firefox, opera)
Fontisto Browser Addons · Fontisto Chrome Extension · Fontisto Firefox Addon · Fontisto Opera Addon ·

ToDo List (font with css)

  • font width css (completed)
  • scss to css (completed)
  • less to css (completed)
  • stylus to css (completed)

ToDo List (Advanced Packaged)

  • Svg with js
  • Svg sprite
  • Vue.js
  • React
  • Angular

ToDo List (icon set)

  • Brand (completed)
  • Browser (completed)
  • Accessibility (completed)
  • Chart (completed)
  • currency (completed)
  • Directional (completed)
  • Form Control (completed)
  • Gender (completed)
  • Hand (completed)
  • Payment (completed)
  • Player (completed)
  • Spinner (completed)
  • Transportation (completed)
  • Web Application (completed)
  • Text Editor (completed)
  • Weather Foreces (completed)
  • Emoji (completed)
  • Shopping (completed)
  • Snow Flake (completed)
  • Travel (completed)
  • Sports
  • Medical (completed)
  • Eat
  • Shapes

