Fontisto gives you scalable vector icons that can instantly be customized: size, color, drop shadow and anything that can be done with the power of CSS.
Fontisto is a full suite of 616+ pictographic icons for easy scalable vector graphics on websites, created and maintained by Kenan Gündoğan. Stay up to date with the latest release and announcements on Twitter: @fontisto.
Get started at http://fontisto.com
git clone https://github.com/kenangundogan/fontisto.git
npm install fontisto
bower install fontisto
yarn add fontisto
composer require kenangundogan/fontisto
meteor add kenangundogan:fontisto
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations.
css/
├── fontisto/
├── fontisto.css
├── fontisto.css.map
├── fontisto.min.css
└── fontisto.min.css.map
less/
├── fontisto/
├── fontisto.less
├── variables.less
├── color.less
├── font.less
├── icons.less
├── animated.less
├── list.less
├── bordered.less
├── rotated.less
├── stacked.less
├── fixed-width.less
└── screen-readers.less
stylus/
├── fontisto/
├── fontisto.styl
├── variables.styl
├── color.styl
├── font.styl
├── icons.styl
├── animated.styl
├── list.styl
├── bordered.styl
├── rotated.styl
├── stacked.styl
├── fixed-width.styl
└── screen-readers.styl
Fontisto will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
Fontisto by Kenan Gündoğan - http://fontisto.com
Designed and built by @kenangundogan, @ulasderin and @mstfsnc
2017 Currently - Code licensed MIT License
Fontisto browser addons (chrome, firefox, opera)
