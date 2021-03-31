Fontisto gives you scalable vector icons that can instantly be customized: size, color, drop shadow and anything that can be done with the power of CSS.

Fontisto (The iconic font and CSS toolkit)

Fontisto is a full suite of 616+ pictographic icons for easy scalable vector graphics on websites, created and maintained by Kenan Gündoğan. Stay up to date with the latest release and announcements on Twitter: @fontisto.

Quick start

Download the latest release.

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/kenangundogan/fontisto.git

Install with npm: npm install fontisto

Install with bower: bower install fontisto

Install with yarn: yarn add fontisto

Install with composer: composer require kenangundogan/fontisto

Install with meteor: meteor add kenangundogan:fontisto

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations.

Outuput File

css/ ├── fontisto/ ├── fontisto .css ├── fontisto .css .map ├── fontisto .min .css └── fontisto .min .css .map

Source File (Sass/Scss)

Source File (Less)

less/ ├── fontisto/ ├── fontisto.less ├── variables.less ├── color.less ├── font.less ├── icons.less ├── animated.less ├── list .less ├── bordered.less ├── rotated.less ├── stacked.less ├── fixed-width.less └── screen-readers.less

Source File (Stylus)

stylus/ ├── fontisto/ ├── fontisto.styl ├── variables.styl ├── color.styl ├── font.styl ├── icons.styl ├── animated.styl ├── list .styl ├── bordered.styl ├── rotated.styl ├── stacked.styl ├── fixed-width.styl └── screen-readers.styl

Versioning

Fontisto will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

< major > . < minor > . < patch >

License

The Fontisto font is licensed under the SIL OFL 1.1: http://scripts.sil.org/OFL

Fontisto CSS, LESS, and Sass files are licensed under the MIT License: https://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.html

The Fontisto documentation is licensed under the CC BY 3.0 License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Attribution is no longer required as of Fontisto 3.0, but much appreciated: Fontisto by Kenan Gündoğan - http://fontisto.com

Full details: http://fontisto.com/license

Copyright and license

Designed and built by @kenangundogan, @ulasderin and @mstfsnc

2017 Currently - Code licensed MIT License

Fontisto browser addons (chrome, firefox, opera)

