Use with any existing
@font-face declaration.
@font-face {
font-family: My Custom Font Family;
/* src and other properties as normal */
}
Include the library. Call the JavaScript.
FontFaceOnload("My Custom Font Family", {
success: function() {},
error: function() {},
timeout: 5000 // in ms. Optional, default is 10 seconds
});
To allow the fallback font to be visible while the
@font-face is loading, simply use
FontFaceOnload like so:
FontFaceOnload("My Custom Font Family", {
success: function() {
document.documentElement.className += " my-custom-font-family";
}
});
and then use the class to scope your usage of the custom font:
body {
font-family: sans-serif;
}
.my-custom-font-family body {
font-family: My Custom Font Family, sans-serif;
}
An alternative approach that will also eliminate the FOIT as well as not require you to change your CSS is to use the
loadCSS library to load the
@font-face with a Data URI source block dynamically.
loadCSS is smaller than
fontfaceonload. The limitations to this approach include requiring you to manage which format to load (WOFF, WOFF2, TTF) and it will not work as well with icon fonts (since you need to a CSS class to style other sibling elements, like the descriptive text).
To hide the fallback font so that weird fallback characters are not visible while the icon font is loading, use FontFaceOnload with the
glyphs option like so:
FontFaceOnload("My Custom Font Icon", {
success: function() {
document.documentElement.className += " my-custom-font-icon";
},
glyphs: "\uE600\uE601\uE602\uE605" // Optional, default is "". Useful for icon fonts: a few code points from your custom font icon.
});
and then use the class to scope your usage of the custom font:
.icon {
display: none;
}
.my-custom-font-family .icon {
display: inline-block;
font-family: My Custom Font Icon, sans-serif;
}
This uses the CSS Font Loading Module when available (currently in Chrome 35+ and Opera 22+). When that isn’t available, it uses a very similar approach to the one used in the TypeKit Web Font Loader (which is currently 7.1KB GZIP).
Basically, it creates an element with a font stack including the web font and a default serif/sans-serif typeface. It then uses a test string and measures the dimensions of the element at a certain interval. When the dimensions are different than the default fallback fonts, the font is considered to have loaded successfully.
If you’d like a full polyfill for the CSS Font Loading Module, follow along with Bram Stein’s Font Loader. I believe the specification has changed since he launched this polyfill, but he’s working on an updated version.
Run these commands:
npm install
bower install
grunt init
grunt as normal.
Rather than one giant
Gruntfile.js, this project is using a modular Grunt setup. Each individual grunt configuration option key has its own file located in
grunt/config-lib/ (readonly upstream configs, do not modify these directly) or
grunt/config/ (project specific configs). You may use the same key in both directories, the objects are smartly combined using Lo-Dash merge.
For concatenation in the previous Gruntfile setup, you’d add another key to the giant object passed into
grunt.initConfig like this:
grunt.initConfig({ concat: { /* YOUR CONFIG */ } });. In the new configuration, you’ll create a
grunt/config/concat.js with
module.exports = { /* YOUR CONFIG */ };.