fontfaceonload

Usage

Use with any existing @font-face declaration.

@ font-face { font-family : My Custom Font Family; }

Include the library. Call the JavaScript.

FontFaceOnload( "My Custom Font Family" , { success : function ( ) {}, error : function ( ) {}, timeout : 5000 });

Use with Content Fonts

To allow the fallback font to be visible while the @font-face is loading, simply use FontFaceOnload like so:

FontFaceOnload( "My Custom Font Family" , { success : function ( ) { document .documentElement.className += " my-custom-font-family" ; } });

and then use the class to scope your usage of the custom font:

body { font-family : sans-serif; } .my-custom-font-family body { font-family : My Custom Font Family, sans-serif; }

An alternative approach that will also eliminate the FOIT as well as not require you to change your CSS is to use the loadCSS library to load the @font-face with a Data URI source block dynamically. loadCSS is smaller than fontfaceonload . The limitations to this approach include requiring you to manage which format to load (WOFF, WOFF2, TTF) and it will not work as well with icon fonts (since you need to a CSS class to style other sibling elements, like the descriptive text).

Use with Icon Fonts

To hide the fallback font so that weird fallback characters are not visible while the icon font is loading, use FontFaceOnload with the glyphs option like so:

FontFaceOnload( "My Custom Font Icon" , { success : function ( ) { document .documentElement.className += " my-custom-font-icon" ; }, glyphs : "\uE600\uE601\uE602\uE605" });

and then use the class to scope your usage of the custom font:

.icon { display : none; } .my-custom-font-family .icon { display : inline-block; font-family : My Custom Font Icon, sans-serif; }

How it Works

This uses the CSS Font Loading Module when available (currently in Chrome 35+ and Opera 22+). When that isn’t available, it uses a very similar approach to the one used in the TypeKit Web Font Loader (which is currently 7.1KB GZIP).

Basically, it creates an element with a font stack including the web font and a default serif/sans-serif typeface. It then uses a test string and measures the dimensions of the element at a certain interval. When the dimensions are different than the default fallback fonts, the font is considered to have loaded successfully.

If you’d like a full polyfill for the CSS Font Loading Module, follow along with Bram Stein’s Font Loader. I believe the specification has changed since he launched this polyfill, but he’s working on an updated version.

Building the project

Run these commands:

npm install

bower install

grunt init

grunt as normal.

Configuring Grunt

Rather than one giant Gruntfile.js , this project is using a modular Grunt setup. Each individual grunt configuration option key has its own file located in grunt/config-lib/ (readonly upstream configs, do not modify these directly) or grunt/config/ (project specific configs). You may use the same key in both directories, the objects are smartly combined using Lo-Dash merge.

For concatenation in the previous Gruntfile setup, you’d add another key to the giant object passed into grunt.initConfig like this: grunt.initConfig({ concat: { /* YOUR CONFIG */ } }); . In the new configuration, you’ll create a grunt/config/concat.js with module.exports = { /* YOUR CONFIG */ }; .

License

MIT License

Alternatives