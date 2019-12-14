fontfacegen

From a ttf or otf, generate the required ttf, eot, woff, svg and css for the font to be used in browsers.

Installing

npm install --save-dev fontfacegen

fontforge

Installing on OS X

brew install fontforge

Other platforms

Help is required to get fontfacegen running on Window and Linux. Any documentation on running on these platforms would be greatly appreciated.

var fontfacegen = require ( 'fontfacegen' ); var result = fontfacegen({ source : '/path/to/source.{ttf,otf}' , dest : '/destination/folder/' , });

source (required):

Path to the source font file in ttf or otf format.

dest (required):

Path to the destination folder for the converted fonts to be placed in.

Path to the destination file to write the generated stylesheet to.

Default: null (Guess the css filename from the font filename)

Path to the font files relative to the css generated.

Default: ''

A string or array with the characters desired to be included inside the generated fonts

Default: null

Append the source filename to the destination directory in order to collate generated fonts into separate directories.

Default: false

IE:

options = { source: 'src/fonts/ariel.ttf' , dest: 'dist/fonts/' , collate : true }

Will create fonts into 'dist/fonts/ariel/' .

Type: array Default: [] Valid values: ['woff', 'ttf']

Type of fonts to embed directly into the generated css file as a data-uri instead of creating files for them.

Font config files:

Font name, style and weight can be specified manually per font in a json file of the same name as the font.

For example, for the font: fonts/sans.ttf the config file would be: fonts/sans.json .

Example file format:

{ "name" : "Super Sans" , "weight" : "400" , "style" : "normal" }

Note: If present, the json config file must be valid json.

Complete example: