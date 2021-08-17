Generate Cucumber HTML reports with pie charts
Available HTML themes:
['bootstrap', 'hierarchy', 'foundation', 'simple']
Provide Cucumber JSON report file created from your framework and this module will create pretty HTML reports. Choose your best suitable HTML theme and dashboard on your CI with available HTML reporter plugins.
npm install cucumber-html-reporter --save-dev
Notes:
cucumber-html-reporter@2.0.3 for cucumber version
< Cucumber@3
cucumber-html-reporter@0.5.0 for cucumber version
< Cucumber@2
cucumber-html-reporter@0.4.0 for node version <0.12
Let's get you started:
bootstrap theme:
var reporter = require('cucumber-html-reporter');
var options = {
theme: 'bootstrap',
jsonFile: 'test/report/cucumber_report.json',
output: 'test/report/cucumber_report.html',
reportSuiteAsScenarios: true,
scenarioTimestamp: true,
launchReport: true,
metadata: {
"App Version":"0.3.2",
"Test Environment": "STAGING",
"Browser": "Chrome 54.0.2840.98",
"Platform": "Windows 10",
"Parallel": "Scenarios",
"Executed": "Remote"
}
};
reporter.generate(options);
//more info on `metadata` is available in `options` section below.
//to generate consodilated report from multi-cucumber JSON files, please use `jsonDir` option instead of `jsonFile`. More info is available in `options` section below.
Please look at the Options section below for more options
node index.js
This module converts Cucumber's JSON format to HTML reports.
The code has to be separated from CucumberJS execution (after it).
In order to generate JSON formats, run the Cucumber to create the JSON format and pass the file name to the formatter as shown below,
$ cucumberjs test/features/ -f json:test/report/cucumber_report.json
Multiple formatter are also supported,
$ cucumberjs test/features/ -f summary -f json:test/report/cucumber_report.json
Are you using cucumber with other frameworks or running cucumber-parallel? Pass relative path of JSON file to the
optionsas shown here
theme
Available:
['bootstrap', 'hierarchy', 'foundation', 'simple']
Type:
String
Select the Theme for HTML report.
N.B: Hierarchy theme is best suitable if your features are organized under features-folder hierarchy. Each folder will be rendered as a HTML Tab. It supports up to 3-level of nested folder hierarchy structure.
jsonFile
Type:
String
Provide path of the Cucumber JSON format file
jsonDir
Type:
String
If you have more than one cucumber JSON files, provide the path of JSON directory. This module will create consolidated report of all Cucumber JSON files.
e.g.
jsonDir: 'test/reports' //where reports directory contains valid
*.json files
N.B.:
jsonFile takes precedence over
jsonDir. We recommend to use either
jsonFile or
jsonDir option.
output
Type:
String
Provide HTML output file path and name
reportSuiteAsScenarios
Type:
Boolean
Supported in the Bootstrap theme.
true: Reports total number of passed/failed scenarios as HEADER.
false: Reports total number of passed/failed features as HEADER.
launchReport
Type:
Boolean
Automatically launch HTML report at the end of test suite
true: Launch HTML report in the default browser
false: Do not launch HTML report at the end of test suite
ignoreBadJsonFile
Type:
Boolean
Report any bad json files found during merging json files from directory option.
true: ignore any bad json files found and continue with remaining files to merge.
false: Default option. Fail report generation if any bad files found during merge.
name
Type:
String (optional)
Custom project name. If not passed, module reads the name from projects package.json which is preferable.
brandTitle
Type:
String (optional)
Brand Title is the brand of your report, e.g. Smoke Tests Report, Acceptance Test Report etc as per your need. If not passed, it will be displayed as "Cucumberjs Report"
columnLayout
Available:
[1, 2]
Type:
Number
Default: 2
Select the Column Layout. One column or Two columns
1 = One Column layout (col-xx-12) 2 = Two Columns Layout (col-xx-6)
storeScreenshots
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
true: Stores the screenShots to the default directory. It creates a directory 'screenshot' if does not exists.
false or
undefined : Does not store screenShots but attaches screenShots as a step-inline images to HTML report
screenshotsDirectory
Type:
String (optional)
Default:
options.output/../screenshots
Applicable if
storeScreenshots=true. Relative path for directory where screenshots should be saved. E.g. the below options should store the screenshots to the
<parentDirectory>/screenshots/ where as the report would be at
<parentDirectory>/report/cucumber_report.html
{
...
...
output: '/report/cucumber_report.html',
screenshotsDirectory: 'screenshots/',
storeScreenshots: true
}
noInlineScreenshots
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
true: Applicable if
storeScreenshots=true. Avoids inlining screenshots, uses relative path to screenshots instead (i.e. enables lazy loading of images).
false or
undefined: Keeps screenshots inlined.
scenarioTimestamp
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
true: Applicable if
theme: 'bootstrap'. Shows the starting timestamp of each scenario within the title.
false or
undefined: Does not show starting timestamp.
metadata
Type:
JSON (optional)
Default:
undefined
Print more data to your report, such as browser info, platform, app info, environments etc. Data can be passed as JSON
key-value pair. Reporter will parse the JSON and will show the Key-Value under
Metadata section on HTML report. Checkout the below preview HTML Report with Metadata.
Pass the Key-Value pair as per your need, as shown in below example,
metadata: {
"App Version":"0.3.2",
"Test Environment": "STAGING",
"Browser": "Chrome 54.0.2840.98",
"Platform": "Windows 10",
"Parallel": "Scenarios",
"Executed": "Remote"
}
Capture and Attach screenshots to the Cucumber Scenario and HTML report will render the screenshot image
for Cucumber V1
driver.takeScreenshot().then(function (buffer) {
return scenario.attach(new Buffer(buffer, 'base64'), 'image/png');
};
for Cucumber V2 and V3
var world = this;
driver.takeScreenshot().then(function (buffer) {
return world.attach(buffer, 'image/png');
};
Attach plain-texts/data to HTML report to help debug/review the results
scenario.attach('test data goes here');
Attach JSON to HTML report
scenario.attach(JSON.stringify(myJsonObject, undefined, 4));