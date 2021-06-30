FontEditor core functions
// read font file
const Font = require('fonteditor-core').Font;
const fs = require('fs');
let buffer = fs.readFileSync('font.ttf');
// read font data
let font = Font.create(buffer, {
type: 'ttf', // support ttf, woff, woff2, eot, otf, svg
subset: [65, 66], // only read `a`, `b` glyf
hinting: true, // save font hinting
compound2simple: true, // transform ttf compound glyf to simple
inflate: null, // inflate function for woff
combinePath: false, // for svg path
});
let fontObject = font.get();
console.log(Object.keys(fontObject));
/* => [ 'version',
'numTables',
'searchRenge',
'entrySelector',
'rengeShift',
'head',
'maxp',
'glyf',
'cmap',
'name',
'hhea',
'post',
'OS/2',
'fpgm',
'cvt',
'prep'
]
*/
// write font file
let buffer = font.write({
type: 'woff', // support ttf, woff, woff2, eot, svg
hinting: true, // save font hinting
deflate: null, // deflate function for woff
support: {head: {}, hhea: {}} // for user to overwrite head.xMin, head.xMax, head.yMin, head.yMax, hhea etc.
});
// fs.writeFileSync('font.woff', buffer);
// to base64 str
font.toBase64({
type: 'ttf' // support ttf, woff, woff2, eot, svg
});
// optimize glyf
font.optimize()
// compound2simple
font.compound2simple()
// sort glyf
font.sort()
// find glyf
let result = font.find({
unicode: [65]
});
let result = font.find({
filter: function (glyf) {
return glyf.name == 'icon'
}
});
// merge another font object
font.merge(font1, {
scale: 1
});
Notice: woff2 use wasm build of google woff2, before read and write
woff2,
you should first call
woff2.init().
const Font = require('fonteditor-core').Font;
const woff2 = require('fonteditor-core').woff2;
woff2.init().then(() => {
// read
let font = Font.create(buffer, {
type: 'woff2'
});
// write
font.write({type: 'woff2'});
});
npm run dev
npm run build
npm run test
Node.js:>= 8.0
Browser: Chrome, Safari
MIT © Fonteditor