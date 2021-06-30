FontEditor core functions

Feature

sfnt parse

read, write, transform fonts ttf (read and write) woff (read and write) woff2 (read and write) eot (read and write) svg (read and write) otf (only read)

ttf glyph adjust

svg to glyph

Usage

const Font = require ( 'fonteditor-core' ).Font; const fs = require ( 'fs' ); let buffer = fs.readFileSync( 'font.ttf' ); let font = Font.create(buffer, { type : 'ttf' , subset : [ 65 , 66 ], hinting : true , compound2simple : true , inflate : null , combinePath : false , }); let fontObject = font.get(); console .log( Object .keys(fontObject)); let buffer = font.write({ type : 'woff' , hinting : true , deflate : null , support : { head : {}, hhea : {}} }); font.toBase64({ type : 'ttf' }); font.optimize() font.compound2simple() font.sort() let result = font.find({ unicode : [ 65 ] }); let result = font.find({ filter : function ( glyf ) { return glyf.name == 'icon' } }); font.merge(font1, { scale : 1 });

woff2

Notice: woff2 use wasm build of google woff2, before read and write woff2 , you should first call woff2.init() .

const Font = require ( 'fonteditor-core' ).Font; const woff2 = require ( 'fonteditor-core' ).woff2; woff2.init().then( () => { let font = Font.create(buffer, { type : 'woff2' }); font.write({ type : 'woff2' }); });

Demo

npm run dev

build

npm run build

test

npm run test

support

Node.js:>= 8.0

Browser: Chrome, Safari

Related

License

MIT © Fonteditor