FontAwesome Subset

Love FontAwesome but don't need thousands of icons bundled on every page of the site? Me either. fontawesome-subset is a utility for creating subsets of FontAwesome for optimized use on the web. It works by taking glyph names that you've used ( angle-left , caret-up , etc) and creating an optimized font with only the glyphs you need. Yes, SVG icons and fragments are fancier and more feature filled - but if you already have a website built using the webfont - why switch -- right?

Installation

First, install fontawesome-subset:

npm install --save-dev fontawesome-subset

Second, install the edition of FontAwesome you plan on using. If you're using the Pro version, see below. For the free version, use the following:

npm install --save-dev @fortawesome/fontawesome-free

Usage

Run via your favorite task runner:

import { fontawesomeSubset } from "fontawesome-subset" ; fontawesomeSubset([ 'check' , 'square' , 'caret-up' ], 'sass/webfonts' );

Full Options

subset - Array containing list of glyph names (icon names) that you want to limit the subset to. When using FontAwesome Pro (see below) you can supply an object with key->value pairs for different FA styles (solid, regular, light, brands, duotone).

- Array containing list of glyph names (icon names) that you want to limit the subset to. When using FontAwesome Pro (see below) you can supply an object with key->value pairs for different FA styles (solid, regular, light, brands, duotone). output_dir - Directory that you want the webfonts to be generated in. Relative to current NPM process. Ex: sass/webfonts

- Directory that you want the webfonts to be generated in. Relative to current NPM process. Ex: options - Object of options to further customize the tool. package - free or pro . Defaults to free version. See below for Pro instructions.

- Object of options to further customize the tool.

Using with FontAwesome Pro

FontAwesome (FA) Pro provides numerous additional icons, as well as different font weights (styles) that you can use. Obviously, you'll need to own the 'Pro' version of FA in order to use with this subsetting tool. If you've already purchased a license, follow the installation instructions for getting FontAwesome Pro up and running through NPM.

After installation, you can supply additional information to the subset parameter of fontawesomeSubset to create families for specific font styles. Make sure to include package: 'pro' inside the options parameter to generate from the Pro source instead and enable font creation for different weights / styles.

Example generating separate glyphs for 'regular' and 'solid' styles:

fontawesomeSubset({ regular : [ 'check' , 'square' , 'caret-up' ], solid : [ 'plus' , 'minus' ] }, 'sass/webfonts' , { package : 'pro' });

You can use any of the weights / sets provided by FontAwesome Pro including solid , regular , light , brands , or duotone . You can mix and match and provide as many glyphs as you plan on using to trim it down.

The above example would output a directory with the following structure:

/sass/ /webfonts/ fa-regular- 400 .eot fa-regular- 400 .svg fa-regular- 400 .ttf fa-regular- 400 .woff fa-regular- 400 .woff2 fa-solid- 900 .eot fa-solid- 900 .svg fa-solid- 900 .ttf fa-solid- 900 .woff fa-solid- 900 .woff2

It is still up to you to determine which glyphs you need and to pass them to the function to generate the webfonts. I recommend optimizing your CSS files as well to get the most from the tool.

Using with SCSS / SASS

If you already have FA installed on your server in relation to your NPM project, you can point the output_dir to the webfonts directory that you're already loading and the script will overwrite the current fonts with the newly minified / optimized versions. If you plan on getting a bit more granular you can always edit the _icons.scss file provided by the FA team and remove all glyphs that you're not using to save a few more KBs for your end user.

Here's an example of the _icons.scss file on a project I've worked on using a sass map for the glyph name -> variable provided in the _variables.scss file: