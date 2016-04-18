openbase logo
fm

fontawesome-markers

by Nathan Muir
4.6.1 (see all)

An export of the fontawesome glyphs into named SVG Paths.

Documentation
628

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

fontawesome-markers

An export of the fontawesome glyphs into named SVG Paths in javascript.

All glyphs have the same names as font-awesome, except they are capitalised, and underscored, eg "exclamation-circle" becomes "EXCLAMATION_CIRCLE"

Usage

Install on bower with bower install fontawesome-markers Or, install with NPM with npm install fontawesome-markers Or, just add fontawesome-markers.min.js to your page and reference it like the examples below.

If you're a masochist, you can try extracting other webfonts (or newer versions of Font Awesome) using the scripts in extractor/

Example - Font Awesome on Google Maps

You can use these paths, in products like Google Maps, for example:

new google.maps.Marker({
    map: map,
    icon: {
        path: fontawesome.markers.EXCLAMATION_CIRCLE,
        scale: 0.5,
        strokeWeight: 0.2,
        strokeColor: 'black',
        strokeOpacity: 1,
        fillColor: '#f8ae5f',
        fillOpacity: 0.7,
    },
    clickable: false,
    position: new google.maps.LatLng(lat, lng)
});

Example - Font Awesome on Canvas

You can also draw them to canvas, using the new Path2D api, you may need to use a polyfill for unsupported browsers

var canvas = document.getElementsByTagName('canvas')[0];
var ctx = canvas.getContext("2d");
var path = new Path2D(fontawesome.markers.EXCLAMATION_CIRCLE);
ctx.strokeStyle="#ff0000";
ctx.lineWidth=2;
ctx.fillStyle="#0000ff";
ctx.translate(0, 64);
ctx.fill(path);
ctx.stroke(path);

Example - Loading Font Awesome Markers via JSON/ XHR

Instead of including it as an inline script, you can also load it with JSON/XHR.

var fontawesome = {
   markers: null
};
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.onload = function(){
  fontawesome.markers = JSON.parse(this.responseText);
}
xhr.open("get", "fontawesome-markers.json", true);
xhr.send();

Update

  • 18th April 2016 - Made it super easy to build for new versions of fontawesome. Released on Bower & NPM.
  • 16th October 2014 - Updated to fontawesome 4.2.0
  • 7th August 2014 - Updated to fontawesome 4.1.0, see the Fontawesome Upgrade Guide for the list of changed names.
  • 26th September 2013 - Changed font extraction process - Glyph size is a much more manageable 64px now, and rotation / flip corrected.

