An export of the fontawesome glyphs into named SVG Paths in javascript.
All glyphs have the same names as font-awesome, except they are capitalised, and underscored, eg "exclamation-circle" becomes "EXCLAMATION_CIRCLE"
Install on bower with
bower install fontawesome-markers
Or, install with NPM with
npm install fontawesome-markers
Or, just add
fontawesome-markers.min.js to your page and reference it like the examples below.
If you're a masochist, you can try extracting other webfonts (or newer versions of Font Awesome) using the scripts in
extractor/
You can use these paths, in products like Google Maps, for example:
new google.maps.Marker({
map: map,
icon: {
path: fontawesome.markers.EXCLAMATION_CIRCLE,
scale: 0.5,
strokeWeight: 0.2,
strokeColor: 'black',
strokeOpacity: 1,
fillColor: '#f8ae5f',
fillOpacity: 0.7,
},
clickable: false,
position: new google.maps.LatLng(lat, lng)
});
You can also draw them to canvas, using the new Path2D api, you may need to use a polyfill for unsupported browsers
var canvas = document.getElementsByTagName('canvas')[0];
var ctx = canvas.getContext("2d");
var path = new Path2D(fontawesome.markers.EXCLAMATION_CIRCLE);
ctx.strokeStyle="#ff0000";
ctx.lineWidth=2;
ctx.fillStyle="#0000ff";
ctx.translate(0, 64);
ctx.fill(path);
ctx.stroke(path);
Instead of including it as an inline script, you can also load it with JSON/XHR.
var fontawesome = {
markers: null
};
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.onload = function(){
fontawesome.markers = JSON.parse(this.responseText);
}
xhr.open("get", "fontawesome-markers.json", true);
xhr.send();