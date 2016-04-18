An export of the fontawesome glyphs into named SVG Paths in javascript.

All glyphs have the same names as font-awesome, except they are capitalised, and underscored, eg "exclamation-circle" becomes "EXCLAMATION_CIRCLE"

Usage

Install on bower with bower install fontawesome-markers Or, install with NPM with npm install fontawesome-markers Or, just add fontawesome-markers.min.js to your page and reference it like the examples below.

If you're a masochist, you can try extracting other webfonts (or newer versions of Font Awesome) using the scripts in extractor/

Example - Font Awesome on Google Maps

You can use these paths, in products like Google Maps, for example:

new google.maps.Marker({ map : map, icon : { path : fontawesome.markers.EXCLAMATION_CIRCLE, scale : 0.5 , strokeWeight : 0.2 , strokeColor : 'black' , strokeOpacity : 1 , fillColor : '#f8ae5f' , fillOpacity : 0.7 , }, clickable : false , position : new google.maps.LatLng(lat, lng) });

Example - Font Awesome on Canvas

You can also draw them to canvas, using the new Path2D api, you may need to use a polyfill for unsupported browsers

var canvas = document .getElementsByTagName( 'canvas' )[ 0 ]; var ctx = canvas.getContext( "2d" ); var path = new Path2D(fontawesome.markers.EXCLAMATION_CIRCLE); ctx.strokeStyle= "#ff0000" ; ctx.lineWidth= 2 ; ctx.fillStyle= "#0000ff" ; ctx.translate( 0 , 64 ); ctx.fill(path); ctx.stroke(path);

Example - Loading Font Awesome Markers via JSON/ XHR

Instead of including it as an inline script, you can also load it with JSON/XHR.

var fontawesome = { markers : null }; var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.onload = function ( ) { fontawesome.markers = JSON .parse( this .responseText); } xhr.open( "get" , "fontawesome-markers.json" , true ); xhr.send();