Font Awesome Icon Picker is a fully customizable plugin for Twitter Bootstrap, with a powerful base API, based on bootstrap-popover-picker

You can use Font Awesome 5 or another font icon set of your choice (icon list is totally customizable).

View demos

Instantiation

You can call the plugin in several ways:

$( '.my' ).iconpicker(); $( '.my' ).iconpicker({ }); $( '.my' ).data( 'iconpicker' ).iconpickerProperty; $( '.my' ).data( 'iconpicker' ).iconpickerMethod( 'methodArg1' , 'methodArg2' ); $.iconpicker.batch( '.my' , 'iconpickerMethod' , 'methodArg1' , 'methodArg2' ); ->

Triggered Events

All of them exposes the plugin instance through event.iconpickerInstance

In order of call:

iconpickerCreate

iconpickerCreated

iconpickerShow

iconpickerShown

iconpickerSelect (also exposes event.iconpickerItem and event.iconpickerValue)

iconpickerUpdate

iconpickerInvalid (also exposes event.iconpickerValue)

iconpickerSetValue (also exposes event.iconpickerValue)

iconpickerSetSourceValue (also exposes event.iconpickerValue)

iconpickerUpdated

iconpickerSelected (also exposes event.iconpickerItem and event.iconpickerValue)

iconpickerHide

iconpickerHidden

iconpickerDestroy

iconpickerDestroyed

$( '.my' ).on( 'iconpickerSelected' , function ( event ) { });

Popover placement extensions

This plugin comes with more placement options than the original Bootstrap Popover. Here are all the possibilities in detail:

1 2 3 4 5 G 6 F 7 E 8 D C B A 9 0 . inline (no placement, display as inline-block) 1 . topLeftCorner 2 . topLeft 3 . top (center) 4 . topRight 5 . topRightCorner 6 . rightTop 7 . right (center) 8 . rightBottom 9 . bottomRightCorner A. bottomRight B. bottom (center) C. bottomLeft D. bottomLeftCorner E. leftBottom F. left (center) G. leftTop

Available options