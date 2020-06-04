Font Awesome Icon Picker is a fully customizable plugin for Twitter Bootstrap, with a powerful base API, based on bootstrap-popover-picker
You can use Font Awesome 5 or another font icon set of your choice (icon list is totally customizable).
You can call the plugin in several ways:
// Create instance if not exists (returns a jQuery object)
$('.my').iconpicker();
$('.my').iconpicker({ /*options*/ }); // you can also specify options via data-* attributes
// For the first matched element, access to a plugin property value
$('.my').data('iconpicker').iconpickerProperty;
// For the first matched element, call a plugin instance method with the given args
$('.my').data('iconpicker').iconpickerMethod('methodArg1', 'methodArg2' /* , other args */);
// Call and apply a plugin method to EACH matched element.
$.iconpicker.batch('.my', 'iconpickerMethod', 'methodArg1', 'methodArg2' /* , other args */); ->
All of them exposes the plugin instance through event.iconpickerInstance
In order of call:
// Bind iconpicker events to the element
$('.my').on('iconpickerSelected', function(event){
/* event.iconpickerValue */
});
This plugin comes with more placement options than the original Bootstrap Popover. Here are all the possibilities in detail:
1 2 3 4 5
G 6
F 7
E 8
D C B A 9
0. inline (no placement, display as inline-block)
1. topLeftCorner
2. topLeft
3. top (center)
4. topRight
5. topRightCorner
6. rightTop
7. right (center)
8. rightBottom
9. bottomRightCorner
A. bottomRight
B. bottom (center)
C. bottomLeft
D. bottomLeftCorner
E. leftBottom
F. left (center)
G. leftTop
var options = {
title: false, // Popover title (optional) only if specified in the template
selected: false, // use this value as the current item and ignore the original
defaultValue: false, // use this value as the current item if input or element value is empty
placement: 'bottom', // (has some issues with auto and CSS). auto, top, bottom, left, right
collision: 'none', // If true, the popover will be repositioned to another position when collapses with the window borders
animation: true, // fade in/out on show/hide ?
//hide iconpicker automatically when a value is picked. it is ignored if mustAccept is not false and the accept button is visible
hideOnSelect: false,
showFooter: false,
searchInFooter: false, // If true, the search will be added to the footer instead of the title
mustAccept: false, // only applicable when there's an iconpicker-btn-accept button in the popover footer
selectedCustomClass: 'bg-primary', // Appends this class when to the selected item
icons: [], // list of icon objects [{title:String, searchTerms:String}]. By default, all Font Awesome icons are included.
fullClassFormatter: function(val) {
return 'fa ' + val;
},
input: 'input,.iconpicker-input', // children input selector
inputSearch: false, // use the input as a search box too?
container: false, // Appends the popover to a specific element. If not set, the selected element or element parent is used
component: '.input-group-addon,.iconpicker-component', // children component jQuery selector or object, relative to the container element
// Plugin templates:
templates: {
popover: '<div class="iconpicker-popover popover"><div class="arrow"></div>' +
'<div class="popover-title"></div><div class="popover-content"></div></div>',
footer: '<div class="popover-footer"></div>',
buttons: '<button class="iconpicker-btn iconpicker-btn-cancel btn btn-default btn-sm">Cancel</button>' +
' <button class="iconpicker-btn iconpicker-btn-accept btn btn-primary btn-sm">Accept</button>',
search: '<input type="search" class="form-control iconpicker-search" placeholder="Type to filter" />',
iconpicker: '<div class="iconpicker"><div class="iconpicker-items"></div></div>',
iconpickerItem: '<a role="button" href="#" class="iconpicker-item"><i></i></a>',
}
};