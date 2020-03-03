Introduction

This repository contains a superset of Dave Gandy's FontAwesome icons. It is based on FontAwesome 4.7.0 and extends the original 675 icons to a total amount of ~4807. See the bottom of this document for a list of all icons.

Installation

Static

Just copy the fonts and css folder to your project and use them like the normal Font Awesome.

With yarn

yarn add fontawesome-actions

With npm

npm install fontawesome-actions --save

With bower

bower install fontawesome-actions

With bundler

Edit your Gemfile:

source 'https://rails-assets.org' do gem 'rails-assets-fontawesome-actions' end

Then run

bundle

And include the following in application.css

*= require fontawesome-actions

Usage

You can still use Font Awesome as before:

<i class = "fa fa-folder" > </ i >

With fontawesome-actions you can combine two icons into an action icon. Several icons are precompiled. See the CSS-file for the full list (when this is stable, a list will be released):

<i class = "fa fa-folder-plus fa-2x" > </ i >

But even better, you can also combine two icons in a stack and use color on each seperate part. Just use the alpha and beta suffix:

<span class = "fa-stack" > < i class = "fa fa-folder-plus-alpha fa-2x fa-stack-1x" > </ i > < i class = "fa fa-folder-plus-beta fa-2x fa-stack-1x" style = "color: #F012BE;" > </ i > </ span >

Another feature is the possibility to slash out icons, similar to the effect shown by the normal fa-bell-slash:

<i class = "fa fa-folder-slash fa-2x" > </ i >

As some icons got no outline version, this project tries to implement these automatically. So some of the icons also support the -o suffix:

<i class = "fa fa-comment-o fa-2x" > </ i >

Customize

Be aware, that customizing means installing a lot of dependencies. The following install guide is for debian-based systems but could be easily ported to other systems (contribution appreciated!).

Prerequisites

Download and compile font forge:

git clone https://github.com/fontforge/fontforge.git cd fontforge sudo apt-get install packaging-dev pkg-config python-dev libpango1.0-dev libglib2.0-dev libxml2-dev giflib-dbg libjpeg-dev libtiff-dev uthash-dev libspiro-dev ./bootstrap ./configure -- enable -python-scripting -- enable -python-extension make sudo make install sudo ldconfig

Clone this repository

git clone --recursive https://github.com/nyon/fontawesome-actions.git cd fontawesome-actions

Run

Edit settings in main.py as you like and run main.py

python main .py

Thanks

Thanks @davegandy and @tagliala for making and managing Font Awesome.

Thanks @google for supporting webfonts and providing an easy way to compress them to woff2.

Thanks George Williams and all contributors of fontforge.

Thanks taviso for providing an easy way to convert ttf2eot.

Thanks Yahoo! Inc. and Yury Selivanov for providing and porting the YUI css minimizer csscompressor.

Icon list

You can clone this repository and open demo.html for a full graphical representation of all icons.