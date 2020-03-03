openbase logo
by Timm Decker
Awesome actions and overlays for Font Awesome

Readme

Introduction

This repository contains a superset of Dave Gandy's FontAwesome icons. It is based on FontAwesome 4.7.0 and extends the original 675 icons to a total amount of ~4807. See the bottom of this document for a list of all icons.

Installation

Static

Just copy the fonts and css folder to your project and use them like the normal Font Awesome.

With yarn

yarn add fontawesome-actions

With npm

npm install fontawesome-actions --save

With bower

bower install fontawesome-actions

With bundler

Edit your Gemfile:

# somewhere in your Gemfile
source 'https://rails-assets.org' do
  gem 'rails-assets-fontawesome-actions'
end

Then run

bundle

And include the following in application.css

*= require fontawesome-actions

Usage

You can still use Font Awesome as before:

<i class="fa fa-folder"></i>

With fontawesome-actions you can combine two icons into an action icon. Several icons are precompiled. See the CSS-file for the full list (when this is stable, a list will be released):

<i class="fa fa-folder-plus fa-2x"></i>

simple example

But even better, you can also combine two icons in a stack and use color on each seperate part. Just use the alpha and beta suffix:

<span class="fa-stack">
  <i class="fa fa-folder-plus-alpha fa-2x fa-stack-1x"></i>
  <i class="fa fa-folder-plus-beta fa-2x fa-stack-1x" style="color: #F012BE;"></i>
</span>

stacked example

Another feature is the possibility to slash out icons, similar to the effect shown by the normal fa-bell-slash:

<i class="fa fa-folder-slash fa-2x"></i>

slashed example

As some icons got no outline version, this project tries to implement these automatically. So some of the icons also support the -o suffix:

<i class="fa fa-comment-o fa-2x"></i>

stroked example

Customize

Be aware, that customizing means installing a lot of dependencies. The following install guide is for debian-based systems but could be easily ported to other systems (contribution appreciated!).

Prerequisites

Download and compile font forge:

git clone https://github.com/fontforge/fontforge.git
cd fontforge
sudo apt-get install packaging-dev pkg-config python-dev libpango1.0-dev libglib2.0-dev libxml2-dev giflib-dbg libjpeg-dev libtiff-dev uthash-dev libspiro-dev
./bootstrap
./configure --enable-python-scripting --enable-python-extension
make
sudo make install
sudo ldconfig

Clone this repository

git clone --recursive https://github.com/nyon/fontawesome-actions.git
cd fontawesome-actions

Run

Edit settings in main.py as you like and run main.py

python main.py

Thanks

Thanks @davegandy and @tagliala for making and managing Font Awesome.

Thanks @google for supporting webfonts and providing an easy way to compress them to woff2.

Thanks George Williams and all contributors of fontforge.

Thanks taviso for providing an easy way to convert ttf2eot.

Thanks Yahoo! Inc. and Yury Selivanov for providing and porting the YUI css minimizer csscompressor.

Icon list

You can clone this repository and open demo.html for a full graphical representation of all icons.

  • file-word-o-arrow-up-beta
  • file-word-o-file-text-alpha
  • file-word-o-file-text-beta
  • file-word-o-search-alpha
  • file-word-o-search-beta
  • file-word-o-check-alpha
  • file-word-o-check-beta
  • file-word-o-times-circle-alpha
  • file-word-o-times-circle-beta
  • file-word-o-arrow-right-alpha
  • file-word-o-arrow-right-beta
  • file-word-o-remove-alpha
  • file-word-o-remove-beta
  • file-word-o-info-alpha
  • file-word-o-info-beta
  • file-word-o-plus-alpha
  • file-word-o-plus-beta
  • file-word-o-cog-alpha
  • file-word-o-cog-beta
  • file-word-o-clock-o-alpha
  • file-word-o-clock-o-beta
  • file-word-o-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • file-word-o-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • file-word-o-minus-alpha
  • file-word-o-minus-beta
  • heart-o-pencil-alpha
  • heart-o-pencil-beta
  • heart-o-ban-alpha
  • heart-o-ban-beta
  • heart-o-tag-alpha
  • heart-o-tag-beta
  • heart-o-envelope-alpha
  • heart-o-envelope-beta
  • heart-o-refresh-alpha
  • heart-o-refresh-beta
  • heart-o-minus-circle-alpha
  • heart-o-minus-circle-beta
  • heart-o-question-alpha
  • heart-o-question-beta
  • heart-o-music-alpha
  • heart-o-music-beta
  • heart-o-trash-alpha
  • heart-o-trash-beta
  • heart-o-check-circle-alpha
  • heart-o-check-circle-beta
  • heart-o-arrow-down-alpha
  • heart-o-arrow-down-beta
  • heart-o-star-alpha
  • heart-o-star-beta
  • heart-o-arrow-up-alpha
  • heart-o-arrow-up-beta
  • heart-o-file-text-alpha
  • heart-o-file-text-beta
  • heart-o-search-alpha
  • heart-o-search-beta
  • heart-o-check-alpha
  • heart-o-check-beta
  • heart-o-times-circle-alpha
  • heart-o-times-circle-beta
  • heart-o-arrow-right-alpha
  • heart-o-arrow-right-beta
  • heart-o-remove-alpha
  • heart-o-remove-beta
  • heart-o-info-alpha
  • heart-o-info-beta
  • heart-o-plus-alpha
  • heart-o-plus-beta
  • heart-o-cog-alpha
  • heart-o-cog-beta
  • heart-o-clock-o-alpha
  • heart-o-clock-o-beta
  • heart-o-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • heart-o-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • heart-o-minus-alpha
  • heart-o-minus-beta
  • camera-pencil-alpha
  • camera-pencil-beta
  • camera-ban-alpha
  • camera-ban-beta
  • camera-tag-alpha
  • camera-tag-beta
  • camera-envelope-alpha
  • camera-envelope-beta
  • camera-refresh-alpha
  • camera-refresh-beta
  • camera-minus-circle-alpha
  • camera-minus-circle-beta
  • camera-question-alpha
  • camera-question-beta
  • camera-music-alpha
  • camera-music-beta
  • camera-trash-alpha
  • camera-trash-beta
  • camera-check-circle-alpha
  • camera-check-circle-beta
  • camera-arrow-down-alpha
  • camera-arrow-down-beta
  • camera-star-alpha
  • camera-star-beta
  • camera-arrow-up-alpha
  • camera-arrow-up-beta
  • camera-file-text-alpha
  • camera-file-text-beta
  • camera-search-alpha
  • camera-search-beta
  • camera-check-alpha
  • camera-check-beta
  • camera-times-circle-alpha
  • camera-times-circle-beta
  • camera-arrow-right-alpha
  • camera-arrow-right-beta
  • camera-remove-alpha
  • camera-remove-beta
  • camera-info-alpha
  • camera-info-beta
  • camera-plus-alpha
  • camera-plus-beta
  • camera-cog-alpha
  • camera-cog-beta
  • camera-clock-o-alpha
  • camera-clock-o-beta
  • camera-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • camera-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • camera-minus-alpha
  • camera-minus-beta
  • lock-pencil-alpha
  • lock-pencil-beta
  • lock-ban-alpha
  • lock-ban-beta
  • lock-tag-alpha
  • lock-tag-beta
  • lock-envelope-alpha
  • lock-envelope-beta
  • lock-refresh-alpha
  • lock-refresh-beta
  • lock-minus-circle-alpha
  • lock-minus-circle-beta
  • lock-question-alpha
  • lock-question-beta
  • lock-music-alpha
  • lock-music-beta
  • lock-trash-alpha
  • lock-trash-beta
  • lock-check-circle-alpha
  • lock-check-circle-beta
  • lock-arrow-down-alpha
  • lock-arrow-down-beta
  • lock-star-alpha
  • lock-star-beta
  • lock-arrow-up-alpha
  • lock-arrow-up-beta
  • lock-file-text-alpha
  • lock-file-text-beta
  • lock-search-alpha
  • lock-search-beta
  • lock-check-alpha
  • lock-check-beta
  • lock-times-circle-alpha
  • lock-times-circle-beta
  • lock-arrow-right-alpha
  • lock-arrow-right-beta
  • lock-remove-alpha
  • lock-remove-beta
  • lock-info-alpha
  • lock-info-beta
  • lock-plus-alpha
  • lock-plus-beta
  • lock-cog-alpha
  • lock-cog-beta
  • lock-clock-o-alpha
  • lock-clock-o-beta
  • lock-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • lock-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • lock-minus-alpha
  • lock-minus-beta
  • folder-o-pencil-alpha
  • folder-o-pencil-beta
  • folder-o-ban-alpha
  • folder-o-ban-beta
  • folder-o-tag-alpha
  • folder-o-tag-beta
  • folder-o-envelope-alpha
  • folder-o-envelope-beta
  • folder-o-refresh-alpha
  • folder-o-refresh-beta
  • folder-o-minus-circle-alpha
  • folder-o-minus-circle-beta
  • folder-o-question-alpha
  • folder-o-question-beta
  • folder-o-music-alpha
  • folder-o-music-beta
  • folder-o-trash-alpha
  • folder-o-trash-beta
  • folder-o-check-circle-alpha
  • folder-o-check-circle-beta
  • folder-o-arrow-down-alpha
  • folder-o-arrow-down-beta
  • folder-o-star-alpha
  • folder-o-star-beta
  • folder-o-arrow-up-alpha
  • folder-o-arrow-up-beta
  • folder-o-file-text-alpha
  • folder-o-file-text-beta
  • folder-o-search-alpha
  • folder-o-search-beta
  • folder-o-check-alpha
  • folder-o-check-beta
  • folder-o-times-circle-alpha
  • folder-o-times-circle-beta
  • folder-o-arrow-right-alpha
  • folder-o-arrow-right-beta
  • folder-o-remove-alpha
  • folder-o-remove-beta
  • folder-o-info-alpha
  • folder-o-info-beta
  • folder-o-plus-alpha
  • folder-o-plus-beta
  • folder-o-cog-alpha
  • folder-o-cog-beta
  • folder-o-clock-o-alpha
  • folder-o-clock-o-beta
  • folder-o-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • folder-o-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • folder-o-minus-alpha
  • folder-o-minus-beta
  • floppy-o-pencil-alpha
  • floppy-o-pencil-beta
  • floppy-o-ban-alpha
  • floppy-o-ban-beta
  • floppy-o-tag-alpha
  • floppy-o-tag-beta
  • floppy-o-envelope-alpha
  • floppy-o-envelope-beta
  • floppy-o-refresh-alpha
  • floppy-o-refresh-beta
  • floppy-o-minus-circle-alpha
  • floppy-o-minus-circle-beta
  • floppy-o-question-alpha
  • floppy-o-question-beta
  • floppy-o-music-alpha
  • floppy-o-music-beta
  • floppy-o-trash-alpha
  • floppy-o-trash-beta
  • floppy-o-check-circle-alpha
  • floppy-o-check-circle-beta
  • floppy-o-arrow-down-alpha
  • floppy-o-arrow-down-beta
  • floppy-o-star-alpha
  • floppy-o-star-beta
  • floppy-o-arrow-up-alpha
  • floppy-o-arrow-up-beta
  • floppy-o-file-text-alpha
  • floppy-o-file-text-beta
  • floppy-o-search-alpha
  • floppy-o-search-beta
  • floppy-o-check-alpha
  • floppy-o-check-beta
  • floppy-o-times-circle-alpha
  • floppy-o-times-circle-beta
  • floppy-o-arrow-right-alpha
  • floppy-o-arrow-right-beta
  • floppy-o-remove-alpha
  • floppy-o-remove-beta
  • floppy-o-info-alpha
  • floppy-o-info-beta
  • floppy-o-plus-alpha
  • floppy-o-plus-beta
  • floppy-o-cog-alpha
  • floppy-o-cog-beta
  • floppy-o-clock-o-alpha
  • floppy-o-clock-o-beta
  • floppy-o-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • floppy-o-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • floppy-o-minus-alpha
  • floppy-o-minus-beta
  • file-pdf-o-pencil-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-pencil-beta
  • file-pdf-o-ban-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-ban-beta
  • file-pdf-o-tag-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-tag-beta
  • file-pdf-o-envelope-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-envelope-beta
  • file-pdf-o-refresh-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-refresh-beta
  • file-pdf-o-minus-circle-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-minus-circle-beta
  • file-pdf-o-question-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-question-beta
  • file-pdf-o-music-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-music-beta
  • file-pdf-o-trash-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-trash-beta
  • file-pdf-o-check-circle-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-check-circle-beta
  • file-pdf-o-arrow-down-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-arrow-down-beta
  • file-pdf-o-star-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-star-beta
  • file-pdf-o-arrow-up-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-arrow-up-beta
  • file-pdf-o-file-text-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-file-text-beta
  • file-pdf-o-search-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-search-beta
  • file-pdf-o-check-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-check-beta
  • file-pdf-o-times-circle-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-times-circle-beta
  • file-pdf-o-arrow-right-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-arrow-right-beta
  • file-pdf-o-remove-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-remove-beta
  • file-pdf-o-info-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-info-beta
  • file-pdf-o-plus-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-plus-beta
  • file-pdf-o-cog-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-cog-beta
  • file-pdf-o-clock-o-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-clock-o-beta
  • file-pdf-o-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • file-pdf-o-minus-alpha
  • file-pdf-o-minus-beta
  • database-pencil-alpha
  • database-pencil-beta
  • database-ban-alpha
  • database-ban-beta
  • database-tag-alpha
  • database-tag-beta
  • database-envelope-alpha
  • database-envelope-beta
  • database-refresh-alpha
  • database-refresh-beta
  • database-minus-circle-alpha
  • database-minus-circle-beta
  • database-question-alpha
  • database-question-beta
  • database-music-alpha
  • database-music-beta
  • database-trash-alpha
  • database-trash-beta
  • database-check-circle-alpha
  • database-check-circle-beta
  • database-arrow-down-alpha
  • database-arrow-down-beta
  • database-star-alpha
  • database-star-beta
  • database-arrow-up-alpha
  • database-arrow-up-beta
  • database-file-text-alpha
  • database-file-text-beta
  • database-search-alpha
  • database-search-beta
  • database-check-alpha
  • database-check-beta
  • database-times-circle-alpha
  • database-times-circle-beta
  • database-arrow-right-alpha
  • database-arrow-right-beta
  • database-remove-alpha
  • database-remove-beta
  • database-info-alpha
  • database-info-beta
  • database-plus-alpha
  • database-plus-beta
  • database-cog-alpha
  • database-cog-beta
  • database-clock-o-alpha
  • database-clock-o-beta
  • database-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • database-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • database-minus-alpha
  • database-minus-beta
  • question-circle-pencil-alpha
  • question-circle-pencil-beta
  • question-circle-ban-alpha
  • question-circle-ban-beta
  • question-circle-tag-alpha
  • question-circle-tag-beta
  • question-circle-envelope-alpha
  • question-circle-envelope-beta
  • question-circle-refresh-alpha
  • question-circle-refresh-beta
  • question-circle-minus-circle-alpha
  • question-circle-minus-circle-beta
  • question-circle-question-alpha
  • question-circle-question-beta
  • question-circle-music-alpha
  • question-circle-music-beta
  • question-circle-trash-alpha
  • question-circle-trash-beta
  • question-circle-check-circle-alpha
  • question-circle-check-circle-beta
  • question-circle-arrow-down-alpha
  • question-circle-arrow-down-beta
  • question-circle-star-alpha
  • question-circle-star-beta
  • question-circle-arrow-up-alpha
  • question-circle-arrow-up-beta
  • question-circle-file-text-alpha
  • question-circle-file-text-beta
  • question-circle-search-alpha
  • question-circle-search-beta
  • question-circle-check-alpha
  • question-circle-check-beta
  • question-circle-times-circle-alpha
  • question-circle-times-circle-beta
  • question-circle-arrow-right-alpha
  • question-circle-arrow-right-beta
  • question-circle-remove-alpha
  • question-circle-remove-beta
  • question-circle-info-alpha
  • question-circle-info-beta
  • question-circle-plus-alpha
  • question-circle-plus-beta
  • question-circle-cog-alpha
  • question-circle-cog-beta
  • question-circle-clock-o-alpha
  • question-circle-clock-o-beta
  • question-circle-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • question-circle-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • question-circle-minus-alpha
  • question-circle-minus-beta
  • phone-pencil-alpha
  • phone-pencil-beta
  • phone-ban-alpha
  • phone-ban-beta
  • phone-tag-alpha
  • phone-tag-beta
  • phone-envelope-alpha
  • phone-envelope-beta
  • phone-refresh-alpha
  • phone-refresh-beta
  • phone-minus-circle-alpha
  • phone-minus-circle-beta
  • phone-question-alpha
  • phone-question-beta
  • phone-music-alpha
  • phone-music-beta
  • phone-trash-alpha
  • phone-trash-beta
  • phone-check-circle-alpha
  • phone-check-circle-beta
  • phone-arrow-down-alpha
  • phone-arrow-down-beta
  • phone-star-alpha
  • phone-star-beta
  • phone-arrow-up-alpha
  • phone-arrow-up-beta
  • phone-file-text-alpha
  • phone-file-text-beta
  • phone-search-alpha
  • phone-search-beta
  • phone-check-alpha
  • phone-check-beta
  • phone-times-circle-alpha
  • phone-times-circle-beta
  • phone-arrow-right-alpha
  • phone-arrow-right-beta
  • phone-remove-alpha
  • phone-remove-beta
  • phone-info-alpha
  • phone-info-beta
  • phone-plus-alpha
  • phone-plus-beta
  • phone-cog-alpha
  • phone-cog-beta
  • phone-clock-o-alpha
  • phone-clock-o-beta
  • phone-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • phone-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • phone-minus-alpha
  • phone-minus-beta
  • link-pencil-alpha
  • link-pencil-beta
  • link-ban-alpha
  • link-ban-beta
  • link-tag-alpha
  • link-tag-beta
  • link-envelope-alpha
  • link-envelope-beta
  • link-refresh-alpha
  • link-refresh-beta
  • link-minus-circle-alpha
  • link-minus-circle-beta
  • link-question-alpha
  • link-question-beta
  • link-music-alpha
  • link-music-beta
  • link-trash-alpha
  • link-trash-beta
  • link-check-circle-alpha
  • link-check-circle-beta
  • link-arrow-down-alpha
  • link-arrow-down-beta
  • link-star-alpha
  • link-star-beta
  • link-arrow-up-alpha
  • link-arrow-up-beta
  • link-file-text-alpha
  • link-file-text-beta
  • link-search-alpha
  • link-search-beta
  • link-check-alpha
  • link-check-beta
  • link-times-circle-alpha
  • link-times-circle-beta
  • link-arrow-right-alpha
  • link-arrow-right-beta
  • link-remove-alpha
  • link-remove-beta
  • link-info-alpha
  • link-info-beta
  • link-plus-alpha
  • link-plus-beta
  • link-cog-alpha
  • link-cog-beta
  • link-clock-o-alpha
  • link-clock-o-beta
  • link-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • link-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • link-minus-alpha
  • link-minus-beta
  • file-text-o-pencil-alpha
  • file-text-o-pencil-beta
  • file-text-o-ban-alpha
  • file-text-o-ban-beta
  • file-text-o-tag-alpha
  • file-text-o-tag-beta
  • file-text-o-envelope-alpha
  • file-text-o-envelope-beta
  • file-text-o-refresh-alpha
  • file-text-o-refresh-beta
  • file-text-o-minus-circle-alpha
  • file-text-o-minus-circle-beta
  • file-text-o-question-alpha
  • file-text-o-question-beta
  • file-text-o-music-alpha
  • file-text-o-music-beta
  • file-text-o-trash-alpha
  • file-text-o-trash-beta
  • file-text-o-check-circle-alpha
  • file-text-o-check-circle-beta
  • file-text-o-arrow-down-alpha
  • file-text-o-arrow-down-beta
  • file-text-o-star-alpha
  • file-text-o-star-beta
  • file-text-o-arrow-up-alpha
  • file-text-o-arrow-up-beta
  • file-text-o-file-text-alpha
  • file-text-o-file-text-beta
  • file-text-o-search-alpha
  • file-text-o-search-beta
  • file-text-o-check-alpha
  • file-text-o-check-beta
  • file-text-o-times-circle-alpha
  • file-text-o-times-circle-beta
  • file-text-o-arrow-right-alpha
  • file-text-o-arrow-right-beta
  • file-text-o-remove-alpha
  • file-text-o-remove-beta
  • file-text-o-info-alpha
  • file-text-o-info-beta
  • file-text-o-plus-alpha
  • file-text-o-plus-beta
  • file-text-o-cog-alpha
  • file-text-o-cog-beta
  • file-text-o-clock-o-alpha
  • file-text-o-clock-o-beta
  • file-text-o-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • file-text-o-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • file-text-o-minus-alpha
  • file-text-o-minus-beta
  • graduation-cap-pencil-alpha
  • graduation-cap-pencil-beta
  • graduation-cap-ban-alpha
  • graduation-cap-ban-beta
  • graduation-cap-tag-alpha
  • graduation-cap-tag-beta
  • graduation-cap-envelope-alpha
  • graduation-cap-envelope-beta
  • graduation-cap-refresh-alpha
  • graduation-cap-refresh-beta
  • graduation-cap-minus-circle-alpha
  • graduation-cap-minus-circle-beta
  • graduation-cap-question-alpha
  • graduation-cap-question-beta
  • graduation-cap-music-alpha
  • graduation-cap-music-beta
  • graduation-cap-trash-alpha
  • graduation-cap-trash-beta
  • graduation-cap-check-circle-alpha
  • graduation-cap-check-circle-beta
  • graduation-cap-arrow-down-alpha
  • graduation-cap-arrow-down-beta
  • graduation-cap-star-alpha
  • graduation-cap-star-beta
  • graduation-cap-arrow-up-alpha
  • graduation-cap-arrow-up-beta
  • graduation-cap-file-text-alpha
  • graduation-cap-file-text-beta
  • graduation-cap-search-alpha
  • graduation-cap-search-beta
  • graduation-cap-check-alpha
  • graduation-cap-check-beta
  • graduation-cap-times-circle-alpha
  • graduation-cap-times-circle-beta
  • graduation-cap-arrow-right-alpha
  • graduation-cap-arrow-right-beta
  • graduation-cap-remove-alpha
  • graduation-cap-remove-beta
  • graduation-cap-info-alpha
  • graduation-cap-info-beta
  • graduation-cap-plus-alpha
  • graduation-cap-plus-beta
  • graduation-cap-cog-alpha
  • graduation-cap-cog-beta
  • graduation-cap-clock-o-alpha
  • graduation-cap-clock-o-beta
  • graduation-cap-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • graduation-cap-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • graduation-cap-minus-alpha
  • graduation-cap-minus-beta
  • map-pencil-alpha
  • map-pencil-beta
  • map-ban-alpha
  • map-ban-beta
  • map-tag-alpha
  • map-tag-beta
  • map-envelope-alpha
  • map-envelope-beta
  • map-refresh-alpha
  • map-refresh-beta
  • map-minus-circle-alpha
  • map-minus-circle-beta
  • map-question-alpha
  • map-question-beta
  • map-music-alpha
  • map-music-beta
  • map-trash-alpha
  • map-trash-beta
  • map-check-circle-alpha
  • map-check-circle-beta
  • map-arrow-down-alpha
  • map-arrow-down-beta
  • map-star-alpha
  • map-star-beta
  • map-arrow-up-alpha
  • map-arrow-up-beta
  • map-file-text-alpha
  • map-file-text-beta
  • map-search-alpha
  • map-search-beta
  • map-check-alpha
  • map-check-beta
  • map-times-circle-alpha
  • map-times-circle-beta
  • map-arrow-right-alpha
  • map-arrow-right-beta
  • map-remove-alpha
  • map-remove-beta
  • map-info-alpha
  • map-info-beta
  • map-plus-alpha
  • map-plus-beta
  • map-cog-alpha
  • map-cog-beta
  • map-clock-o-alpha
  • map-clock-o-beta
  • map-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • map-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • map-minus-alpha
  • map-minus-beta
  • map-o-pencil-alpha
  • map-o-pencil-beta
  • map-o-ban-alpha
  • map-o-ban-beta
  • map-o-tag-alpha
  • map-o-tag-beta
  • map-o-envelope-alpha
  • map-o-envelope-beta
  • map-o-refresh-alpha
  • map-o-refresh-beta
  • map-o-minus-circle-alpha
  • map-o-minus-circle-beta
  • map-o-question-alpha
  • map-o-question-beta
  • map-o-music-alpha
  • map-o-music-beta
  • map-o-trash-alpha
  • map-o-trash-beta
  • map-o-check-circle-alpha
  • map-o-check-circle-beta
  • map-o-arrow-down-alpha
  • map-o-arrow-down-beta
  • map-o-star-alpha
  • map-o-star-beta
  • map-o-arrow-up-alpha
  • map-o-arrow-up-beta
  • map-o-file-text-alpha
  • map-o-file-text-beta
  • map-o-search-alpha
  • map-o-search-beta
  • map-o-check-alpha
  • map-o-check-beta
  • map-o-times-circle-alpha
  • map-o-times-circle-beta
  • map-o-arrow-right-alpha
  • map-o-arrow-right-beta
  • map-o-remove-alpha
  • map-o-remove-beta
  • map-o-info-alpha
  • map-o-info-beta
  • map-o-plus-alpha
  • map-o-plus-beta
  • map-o-cog-alpha
  • map-o-cog-beta
  • map-o-clock-o-alpha
  • map-o-clock-o-beta
  • map-o-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • map-o-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • map-o-minus-alpha
  • map-o-minus-beta
  • map-pin-pencil-alpha
  • map-pin-pencil-beta
  • map-pin-ban-alpha
  • map-pin-ban-beta
  • map-pin-tag-alpha
  • map-pin-tag-beta
  • map-pin-envelope-alpha
  • map-pin-envelope-beta
  • map-pin-refresh-alpha
  • map-pin-refresh-beta
  • map-pin-minus-circle-alpha
  • map-pin-minus-circle-beta
  • map-pin-question-alpha
  • map-pin-question-beta
  • map-pin-music-alpha
  • map-pin-music-beta
  • map-pin-trash-alpha
  • map-pin-trash-beta
  • map-pin-check-circle-alpha
  • map-pin-check-circle-beta
  • map-pin-arrow-down-alpha
  • map-pin-arrow-down-beta
  • map-pin-star-alpha
  • map-pin-star-beta
  • map-pin-arrow-up-alpha
  • map-pin-arrow-up-beta
  • map-pin-file-text-alpha
  • map-pin-file-text-beta
  • map-pin-search-alpha
  • map-pin-search-beta
  • map-pin-check-alpha
  • map-pin-check-beta
  • map-pin-times-circle-alpha
  • map-pin-times-circle-beta
  • map-pin-arrow-right-alpha
  • map-pin-arrow-right-beta
  • map-pin-remove-alpha
  • map-pin-remove-beta
  • map-pin-info-alpha
  • map-pin-info-beta
  • map-pin-plus-alpha
  • map-pin-plus-beta
  • map-pin-cog-alpha
  • map-pin-cog-beta
  • map-pin-clock-o-alpha
  • map-pin-clock-o-beta
  • map-pin-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • map-pin-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • map-pin-minus-alpha
  • map-pin-minus-beta
  • video-camera-pencil-alpha
  • video-camera-pencil-beta
  • video-camera-ban-alpha
  • video-camera-ban-beta
  • video-camera-tag-alpha
  • video-camera-tag-beta
  • video-camera-envelope-alpha
  • video-camera-envelope-beta
  • video-camera-refresh-alpha
  • video-camera-refresh-beta
  • video-camera-minus-circle-alpha
  • video-camera-minus-circle-beta
  • video-camera-question-alpha
  • video-camera-question-beta
  • video-camera-music-alpha
  • video-camera-music-beta
  • video-camera-trash-alpha
  • video-camera-trash-beta
  • video-camera-check-circle-alpha
  • video-camera-check-circle-beta
  • video-camera-arrow-down-alpha
  • video-camera-arrow-down-beta
  • video-camera-star-alpha
  • video-camera-star-beta
  • video-camera-arrow-up-alpha
  • video-camera-arrow-up-beta
  • video-camera-file-text-alpha
  • video-camera-file-text-beta
  • video-camera-search-alpha
  • video-camera-search-beta
  • video-camera-check-alpha
  • video-camera-check-beta
  • video-camera-times-circle-alpha
  • video-camera-times-circle-beta
  • video-camera-arrow-right-alpha
  • video-camera-arrow-right-beta
  • video-camera-remove-alpha
  • video-camera-remove-beta
  • video-camera-info-alpha
  • video-camera-info-beta
  • video-camera-plus-alpha
  • video-camera-plus-beta
  • video-camera-cog-alpha
  • video-camera-cog-beta
  • video-camera-clock-o-alpha
  • video-camera-clock-o-beta
  • video-camera-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • video-camera-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • video-camera-minus-alpha
  • video-camera-minus-beta
  • heart-pencil-alpha
  • heart-pencil-beta
  • heart-ban-alpha
  • heart-ban-beta
  • heart-tag-alpha
  • heart-tag-beta
  • heart-envelope-alpha
  • heart-envelope-beta
  • heart-refresh-alpha
  • heart-refresh-beta
  • heart-minus-circle-alpha
  • heart-minus-circle-beta
  • heart-question-alpha
  • heart-question-beta
  • heart-music-alpha
  • heart-music-beta
  • heart-trash-alpha
  • heart-trash-beta
  • heart-check-circle-alpha
  • heart-check-circle-beta
  • heart-arrow-down-alpha
  • heart-arrow-down-beta
  • heart-star-alpha
  • heart-star-beta
  • heart-arrow-up-alpha
  • heart-arrow-up-beta
  • heart-file-text-alpha
  • heart-file-text-beta
  • heart-search-alpha
  • heart-search-beta
  • heart-check-alpha
  • heart-check-beta
  • heart-times-circle-alpha
  • heart-times-circle-beta
  • heart-arrow-right-alpha
  • heart-arrow-right-beta
  • heart-remove-alpha
  • heart-remove-beta
  • heart-info-alpha
  • heart-info-beta
  • heart-plus-alpha
  • heart-plus-beta
  • heart-cog-alpha
  • heart-cog-beta
  • heart-clock-o-alpha
  • heart-clock-o-beta
  • heart-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • heart-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • heart-minus-alpha
  • heart-minus-beta
  • folder-pencil-alpha
  • folder-pencil-beta
  • folder-ban-alpha
  • folder-ban-beta
  • folder-tag-alpha
  • folder-tag-beta
  • folder-envelope-alpha
  • folder-envelope-beta
  • folder-refresh-alpha
  • folder-refresh-beta
  • folder-minus-circle-alpha
  • folder-minus-circle-beta
  • folder-question-alpha
  • folder-question-beta
  • folder-music-alpha
  • folder-music-beta
  • folder-trash-alpha
  • folder-trash-beta
  • folder-check-circle-alpha
  • folder-check-circle-beta
  • folder-arrow-down-alpha
  • folder-arrow-down-beta
  • folder-star-alpha
  • folder-star-beta
  • folder-arrow-up-alpha
  • folder-arrow-up-beta
  • folder-file-text-alpha
  • folder-file-text-beta
  • folder-search-alpha
  • folder-search-beta
  • folder-check-alpha
  • folder-check-beta
  • folder-times-circle-alpha
  • folder-times-circle-beta
  • folder-arrow-right-alpha
  • folder-arrow-right-beta
  • folder-remove-alpha
  • folder-remove-beta
  • folder-info-alpha
  • folder-info-beta
  • folder-plus-alpha
  • folder-plus-beta
  • folder-cog-alpha
  • folder-cog-beta
  • folder-clock-o-alpha
  • folder-clock-o-beta
  • folder-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • folder-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • folder-minus-alpha
  • folder-minus-beta
  • globe-pencil-alpha
  • globe-pencil-beta
  • globe-ban-alpha
  • globe-ban-beta
  • globe-tag-alpha
  • globe-tag-beta
  • globe-envelope-alpha
  • globe-envelope-beta
  • globe-refresh-alpha
  • globe-refresh-beta
  • globe-minus-circle-alpha
  • globe-minus-circle-beta
  • globe-question-alpha
  • globe-question-beta
  • globe-music-alpha
  • globe-music-beta
  • globe-trash-alpha
  • globe-trash-beta
  • globe-check-circle-alpha
  • globe-check-circle-beta
  • globe-arrow-down-alpha
  • globe-arrow-down-beta
  • globe-star-alpha
  • globe-star-beta
  • globe-arrow-up-alpha
  • globe-arrow-up-beta
  • globe-file-text-alpha
  • globe-file-text-beta
  • globe-search-alpha
  • globe-search-beta
  • globe-check-alpha
  • globe-check-beta
  • globe-times-circle-alpha
  • globe-times-circle-beta
  • globe-arrow-right-alpha
  • globe-arrow-right-beta
  • globe-remove-alpha
  • globe-remove-beta
  • globe-info-alpha
  • globe-info-beta
  • globe-plus-alpha
  • globe-plus-beta
  • globe-cog-alpha
  • globe-cog-beta
  • globe-clock-o-alpha
  • globe-clock-o-beta
  • globe-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • globe-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • globe-minus-alpha
  • globe-minus-beta
  • cube-pencil-alpha
  • cube-pencil-beta
  • cube-ban-alpha
  • cube-ban-beta
  • cube-tag-alpha
  • cube-tag-beta
  • cube-envelope-alpha
  • cube-envelope-beta
  • cube-refresh-alpha
  • cube-refresh-beta
  • cube-minus-circle-alpha
  • cube-minus-circle-beta
  • cube-question-alpha
  • cube-question-beta
  • cube-music-alpha
  • cube-music-beta
  • cube-trash-alpha
  • cube-trash-beta
  • cube-check-circle-alpha
  • cube-check-circle-beta
  • cube-arrow-down-alpha
  • cube-arrow-down-beta
  • cube-star-alpha
  • cube-star-beta
  • cube-arrow-up-alpha
  • cube-arrow-up-beta
  • cube-file-text-alpha
  • cube-file-text-beta
  • cube-search-alpha
  • cube-search-beta
  • cube-check-alpha
  • cube-check-beta
  • cube-times-circle-alpha
  • cube-times-circle-beta
  • cube-arrow-right-alpha
  • cube-arrow-right-beta
  • cube-remove-alpha
  • cube-remove-beta
  • cube-info-alpha
  • cube-info-beta
  • cube-plus-alpha
  • cube-plus-beta
  • cube-cog-alpha
  • cube-cog-beta
  • cube-clock-o-alpha
  • cube-clock-o-beta
  • cube-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • cube-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • cube-minus-alpha
  • cube-minus-beta
  • tag-pencil-alpha
  • tag-pencil-beta
  • tag-ban-alpha
  • tag-ban-beta
  • tag-tag-alpha
  • tag-tag-beta
  • tag-envelope-alpha
  • tag-envelope-beta
  • tag-refresh-alpha
  • tag-refresh-beta
  • tag-minus-circle-alpha
  • tag-minus-circle-beta
  • tag-question-alpha
  • tag-question-beta
  • tag-music-alpha
  • tag-music-beta
  • tag-trash-alpha
  • tag-trash-beta
  • tag-check-circle-alpha
  • tag-check-circle-beta
  • tag-arrow-down-alpha
  • tag-arrow-down-beta
  • tag-star-alpha
  • tag-star-beta
  • tag-arrow-up-alpha
  • tag-arrow-up-beta
  • tag-file-text-alpha
  • tag-file-text-beta
  • tag-search-alpha
  • tag-search-beta
  • tag-check-alpha
  • tag-check-beta
  • tag-times-circle-alpha
  • tag-times-circle-beta
  • tag-arrow-right-alpha
  • tag-arrow-right-beta
  • tag-remove-alpha
  • tag-remove-beta
  • tag-info-alpha
  • tag-info-beta
  • tag-plus-alpha
  • tag-plus-beta
  • tag-cog-alpha
  • tag-cog-beta
  • tag-clock-o-alpha
  • tag-clock-o-beta
  • tag-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • tag-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • tag-minus-alpha
  • tag-minus-beta
  • file-pencil-alpha
  • file-pencil-beta
  • file-ban-alpha
  • file-ban-beta
  • file-tag-alpha
  • file-tag-beta
  • file-envelope-alpha
  • file-envelope-beta
  • file-refresh-alpha
  • file-refresh-beta
  • file-minus-circle-alpha
  • file-minus-circle-beta
  • file-question-alpha
  • file-question-beta
  • file-music-alpha
  • file-music-beta
  • file-trash-alpha
  • file-trash-beta
  • file-check-circle-alpha
  • file-check-circle-beta
  • file-arrow-down-alpha
  • file-arrow-down-beta
  • file-star-alpha
  • file-star-beta
  • file-arrow-up-alpha
  • file-arrow-up-beta
  • file-file-text-alpha
  • file-file-text-beta
  • file-search-alpha
  • file-search-beta
  • file-check-alpha
  • file-check-beta
  • file-times-circle-alpha
  • file-times-circle-beta
  • file-arrow-right-alpha
  • file-arrow-right-beta
  • file-remove-alpha
  • file-remove-beta
  • file-info-alpha
  • file-info-beta
  • file-plus-alpha
  • file-plus-beta
  • file-cog-alpha
  • file-cog-beta
  • file-clock-o-alpha
  • file-clock-o-beta
  • file-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • file-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • file-minus-alpha
  • file-minus-beta
  • calendar-pencil-alpha
  • calendar-pencil-beta
  • calendar-ban-alpha
  • calendar-ban-beta
  • calendar-tag-alpha
  • calendar-tag-beta
  • calendar-envelope-alpha
  • calendar-envelope-beta
  • calendar-refresh-alpha
  • calendar-refresh-beta
  • calendar-minus-circle-alpha
  • calendar-minus-circle-beta
  • calendar-question-alpha
  • calendar-question-beta
  • calendar-music-alpha
  • calendar-music-beta
  • calendar-trash-alpha
  • calendar-trash-beta
  • calendar-check-circle-alpha
  • calendar-check-circle-beta
  • calendar-arrow-down-alpha
  • calendar-arrow-down-beta
  • calendar-star-alpha
  • calendar-star-beta
  • calendar-arrow-up-alpha
  • calendar-arrow-up-beta
  • calendar-file-text-alpha
  • calendar-file-text-beta
  • calendar-search-alpha
  • calendar-search-beta
  • calendar-check-alpha
  • calendar-check-beta
  • calendar-times-circle-alpha
  • calendar-times-circle-beta
  • calendar-arrow-right-alpha
  • calendar-arrow-right-beta
  • calendar-remove-alpha
  • calendar-remove-beta
  • calendar-info-alpha
  • calendar-info-beta
  • calendar-plus-alpha
  • calendar-plus-beta
  • calendar-cog-alpha
  • calendar-cog-beta
  • calendar-clock-o-alpha
  • calendar-clock-o-beta
  • calendar-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • calendar-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • calendar-minus-alpha
  • calendar-minus-beta
  • shopping-cart-pencil-alpha
  • shopping-cart-pencil-beta
  • shopping-cart-ban-alpha
  • shopping-cart-ban-beta
  • shopping-cart-tag-alpha
  • shopping-cart-tag-beta
  • shopping-cart-envelope-alpha
  • shopping-cart-envelope-beta
  • shopping-cart-refresh-alpha
  • shopping-cart-refresh-beta
  • shopping-cart-minus-circle-alpha
  • shopping-cart-minus-circle-beta
  • shopping-cart-question-alpha
  • shopping-cart-question-beta
  • shopping-cart-music-alpha
  • shopping-cart-music-beta
  • shopping-cart-trash-alpha
  • shopping-cart-trash-beta
  • shopping-cart-check-circle-alpha
  • shopping-cart-check-circle-beta
  • shopping-cart-arrow-down-alpha
  • shopping-cart-arrow-down-beta
  • shopping-cart-star-alpha
  • shopping-cart-star-beta
  • shopping-cart-arrow-up-alpha
  • shopping-cart-arrow-up-beta
  • shopping-cart-file-text-alpha
  • shopping-cart-file-text-beta
  • shopping-cart-search-alpha
  • shopping-cart-search-beta
  • shopping-cart-check-alpha
  • shopping-cart-check-beta
  • shopping-cart-times-circle-alpha
  • shopping-cart-times-circle-beta
  • shopping-cart-arrow-right-alpha
  • shopping-cart-arrow-right-beta
  • shopping-cart-remove-alpha
  • shopping-cart-remove-beta
  • shopping-cart-info-alpha
  • shopping-cart-info-beta
  • shopping-cart-plus-alpha
  • shopping-cart-plus-beta
  • shopping-cart-cog-alpha
  • shopping-cart-cog-beta
  • shopping-cart-clock-o-alpha
  • shopping-cart-clock-o-beta
  • shopping-cart-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • shopping-cart-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • shopping-cart-minus-alpha
  • shopping-cart-minus-beta
  • archive-pencil-alpha
  • archive-pencil-beta
  • archive-ban-alpha
  • archive-ban-beta
  • archive-tag-alpha
  • archive-tag-beta
  • archive-envelope-alpha
  • archive-envelope-beta
  • archive-refresh-alpha
  • archive-refresh-beta
  • archive-minus-circle-alpha
  • archive-minus-circle-beta
  • archive-question-alpha
  • archive-question-beta
  • archive-music-alpha
  • archive-music-beta
  • archive-trash-alpha
  • archive-trash-beta
  • archive-check-circle-alpha
  • archive-check-circle-beta
  • archive-arrow-down-alpha
  • archive-arrow-down-beta
  • archive-star-alpha
  • archive-star-beta
  • archive-arrow-up-alpha
  • archive-arrow-up-beta
  • archive-file-text-alpha
  • archive-file-text-beta
  • archive-search-alpha
  • archive-search-beta
  • archive-check-alpha
  • archive-check-beta
  • archive-times-circle-alpha
  • archive-times-circle-beta
  • archive-arrow-right-alpha
  • archive-arrow-right-beta
  • archive-remove-alpha
  • archive-remove-beta
  • archive-info-alpha
  • archive-info-beta
  • archive-plus-alpha
  • archive-plus-beta
  • archive-cog-alpha
  • archive-cog-beta
  • archive-clock-o-alpha
  • archive-clock-o-beta
  • archive-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • archive-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • archive-minus-alpha
  • archive-minus-beta
  • folder-open-o-pencil-alpha
  • folder-open-o-pencil-beta
  • folder-open-o-ban-alpha
  • folder-open-o-ban-beta
  • folder-open-o-tag-alpha
  • folder-open-o-tag-beta
  • folder-open-o-envelope-alpha
  • folder-open-o-envelope-beta
  • folder-open-o-refresh-alpha
  • folder-open-o-refresh-beta
  • folder-open-o-minus-circle-alpha
  • folder-open-o-minus-circle-beta
  • folder-open-o-question-alpha
  • folder-open-o-question-beta
  • folder-open-o-music-alpha
  • folder-open-o-music-beta
  • folder-open-o-trash-alpha
  • folder-open-o-trash-beta
  • folder-open-o-check-circle-alpha
  • folder-open-o-check-circle-beta
  • folder-open-o-arrow-down-alpha
  • folder-open-o-arrow-down-beta
  • folder-open-o-star-alpha
  • folder-open-o-star-beta
  • folder-open-o-arrow-up-alpha
  • folder-open-o-arrow-up-beta
  • folder-open-o-file-text-alpha
  • folder-open-o-file-text-beta
  • folder-open-o-search-alpha
  • folder-open-o-search-beta
  • folder-open-o-check-alpha
  • folder-open-o-check-beta
  • folder-open-o-times-circle-alpha
  • folder-open-o-times-circle-beta
  • folder-open-o-arrow-right-alpha
  • folder-open-o-arrow-right-beta
  • folder-open-o-remove-alpha
  • folder-open-o-remove-beta
  • folder-open-o-info-alpha
  • folder-open-o-info-beta
  • folder-open-o-plus-alpha
  • folder-open-o-plus-beta
  • folder-open-o-cog-alpha
  • folder-open-o-cog-beta
  • folder-open-o-clock-o-alpha
  • folder-open-o-clock-o-beta
  • folder-open-o-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • folder-open-o-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • folder-open-o-minus-alpha
  • folder-open-o-minus-beta
  • shopping-bag-pencil-alpha
  • shopping-bag-pencil-beta
  • shopping-bag-ban-alpha
  • shopping-bag-ban-beta
  • shopping-bag-tag-alpha
  • shopping-bag-tag-beta
  • shopping-bag-envelope-alpha
  • shopping-bag-envelope-beta
  • shopping-bag-refresh-alpha
  • shopping-bag-refresh-beta
  • shopping-bag-minus-circle-alpha
  • shopping-bag-minus-circle-beta
  • shopping-bag-question-alpha
  • shopping-bag-question-beta
  • shopping-bag-music-alpha
  • shopping-bag-music-beta
  • shopping-bag-trash-alpha
  • shopping-bag-trash-beta
  • shopping-bag-check-circle-alpha
  • shopping-bag-check-circle-beta
  • shopping-bag-arrow-down-alpha
  • shopping-bag-arrow-down-beta
  • shopping-bag-star-alpha
  • shopping-bag-star-beta
  • shopping-bag-arrow-up-alpha
  • shopping-bag-arrow-up-beta
  • shopping-bag-file-text-alpha
  • shopping-bag-file-text-beta
  • shopping-bag-search-alpha
  • shopping-bag-search-beta
  • shopping-bag-check-alpha
  • shopping-bag-check-beta
  • shopping-bag-times-circle-alpha
  • shopping-bag-times-circle-beta
  • shopping-bag-arrow-right-alpha
  • shopping-bag-arrow-right-beta
  • shopping-bag-remove-alpha
  • shopping-bag-remove-beta
  • shopping-bag-info-alpha
  • shopping-bag-info-beta
  • shopping-bag-plus-alpha
  • shopping-bag-plus-beta
  • shopping-bag-cog-alpha
  • shopping-bag-cog-beta
  • shopping-bag-clock-o-alpha
  • shopping-bag-clock-o-beta
  • shopping-bag-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • shopping-bag-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • shopping-bag-minus-alpha
  • shopping-bag-minus-beta
  • shopping-basket-pencil-alpha
  • shopping-basket-pencil-beta
  • shopping-basket-ban-alpha
  • shopping-basket-ban-beta
  • shopping-basket-tag-alpha
  • shopping-basket-tag-beta
  • shopping-basket-envelope-alpha
  • shopping-basket-envelope-beta
  • shopping-basket-refresh-alpha
  • shopping-basket-refresh-beta
  • shopping-basket-minus-circle-alpha
  • shopping-basket-minus-circle-beta
  • shopping-basket-question-alpha
  • shopping-basket-question-beta
  • shopping-basket-music-alpha
  • shopping-basket-music-beta
  • shopping-basket-trash-alpha
  • shopping-basket-trash-beta
  • shopping-basket-check-circle-alpha
  • shopping-basket-check-circle-beta
  • shopping-basket-arrow-down-alpha
  • shopping-basket-arrow-down-beta
  • shopping-basket-star-alpha
  • shopping-basket-star-beta
  • shopping-basket-arrow-up-alpha
  • shopping-basket-arrow-up-beta
  • shopping-basket-file-text-alpha
  • shopping-basket-file-text-beta
  • shopping-basket-search-alpha
  • shopping-basket-search-beta
  • shopping-basket-check-alpha
  • shopping-basket-check-beta
  • shopping-basket-times-circle-alpha
  • shopping-basket-times-circle-beta
  • shopping-basket-arrow-right-alpha
  • shopping-basket-arrow-right-beta
  • shopping-basket-remove-alpha
  • shopping-basket-remove-beta
  • shopping-basket-info-alpha
  • shopping-basket-info-beta
  • shopping-basket-plus-alpha
  • shopping-basket-plus-beta
  • shopping-basket-cog-alpha
  • shopping-basket-cog-beta
  • shopping-basket-clock-o-alpha
  • shopping-basket-clock-o-beta
  • shopping-basket-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • shopping-basket-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • shopping-basket-minus-alpha
  • shopping-basket-minus-beta
  • bluetooth-pencil-alpha
  • bluetooth-pencil-beta
  • bluetooth-ban-alpha
  • bluetooth-ban-beta
  • bluetooth-tag-alpha
  • bluetooth-tag-beta
  • bluetooth-envelope-alpha
  • bluetooth-envelope-beta
  • bluetooth-refresh-alpha
  • bluetooth-refresh-beta
  • bluetooth-minus-circle-alpha
  • bluetooth-minus-circle-beta
  • bluetooth-question-alpha
  • bluetooth-question-beta
  • bluetooth-music-alpha
  • bluetooth-music-beta
  • bluetooth-trash-alpha
  • bluetooth-trash-beta
  • bluetooth-check-circle-alpha
  • bluetooth-check-circle-beta
  • bluetooth-arrow-down-alpha
  • bluetooth-arrow-down-beta
  • bluetooth-star-alpha
  • bluetooth-star-beta
  • bluetooth-arrow-up-alpha
  • bluetooth-arrow-up-beta
  • bluetooth-file-text-alpha
  • bluetooth-file-text-beta
  • bluetooth-search-alpha
  • bluetooth-search-beta
  • bluetooth-check-alpha
  • bluetooth-check-beta
  • bluetooth-times-circle-alpha
  • bluetooth-times-circle-beta
  • bluetooth-arrow-right-alpha
  • bluetooth-arrow-right-beta
  • bluetooth-remove-alpha
  • bluetooth-remove-beta
  • bluetooth-info-alpha
  • bluetooth-info-beta
  • bluetooth-plus-alpha
  • bluetooth-plus-beta
  • bluetooth-cog-alpha
  • bluetooth-cog-beta
  • bluetooth-clock-o-alpha
  • bluetooth-clock-o-beta
  • bluetooth-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • bluetooth-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • bluetooth-minus-alpha
  • bluetooth-minus-beta
  • bluetooth-b-pencil-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-pencil-beta
  • bluetooth-b-ban-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-ban-beta
  • bluetooth-b-tag-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-tag-beta
  • bluetooth-b-envelope-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-envelope-beta
  • bluetooth-b-refresh-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-refresh-beta
  • bluetooth-b-minus-circle-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-minus-circle-beta
  • bluetooth-b-question-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-question-beta
  • bluetooth-b-music-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-music-beta
  • bluetooth-b-trash-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-trash-beta
  • bluetooth-b-check-circle-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-check-circle-beta
  • bluetooth-b-arrow-down-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-arrow-down-beta
  • bluetooth-b-star-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-star-beta
  • bluetooth-b-arrow-up-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-arrow-up-beta
  • bluetooth-b-file-text-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-file-text-beta
  • bluetooth-b-search-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-search-beta
  • bluetooth-b-check-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-check-beta
  • bluetooth-b-times-circle-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-times-circle-beta
  • bluetooth-b-arrow-right-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-arrow-right-beta
  • bluetooth-b-remove-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-remove-beta
  • bluetooth-b-info-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-info-beta
  • bluetooth-b-plus-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-plus-beta
  • bluetooth-b-cog-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-cog-beta
  • bluetooth-b-clock-o-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-clock-o-beta
  • bluetooth-b-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • bluetooth-b-minus-alpha
  • bluetooth-b-minus-beta
  • picture-o-pencil-alpha
  • picture-o-pencil-beta
  • picture-o-ban-alpha
  • picture-o-ban-beta
  • picture-o-tag-alpha
  • picture-o-tag-beta
  • picture-o-envelope-alpha
  • picture-o-envelope-beta
  • picture-o-refresh-alpha
  • picture-o-refresh-beta
  • picture-o-minus-circle-alpha
  • picture-o-minus-circle-beta
  • picture-o-question-alpha
  • picture-o-question-beta
  • picture-o-music-alpha
  • picture-o-music-beta
  • picture-o-trash-alpha
  • picture-o-trash-beta
  • picture-o-check-circle-alpha
  • picture-o-check-circle-beta
  • picture-o-arrow-down-alpha
  • picture-o-arrow-down-beta
  • picture-o-star-alpha
  • picture-o-star-beta
  • picture-o-arrow-up-alpha
  • picture-o-arrow-up-beta
  • picture-o-file-text-alpha
  • picture-o-file-text-beta
  • picture-o-search-alpha
  • picture-o-search-beta
  • picture-o-check-alpha
  • picture-o-check-beta
  • picture-o-times-circle-alpha
  • picture-o-times-circle-beta
  • picture-o-arrow-right-alpha
  • picture-o-arrow-right-beta
  • picture-o-remove-alpha
  • picture-o-remove-beta
  • picture-o-info-alpha
  • picture-o-info-beta
  • picture-o-plus-alpha
  • picture-o-plus-beta
  • picture-o-cog-alpha
  • picture-o-cog-beta
  • picture-o-clock-o-alpha
  • picture-o-clock-o-beta
  • picture-o-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • picture-o-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • picture-o-minus-alpha
  • picture-o-minus-beta
  • folder-open-pencil-alpha
  • folder-open-pencil-beta
  • folder-open-ban-alpha
  • folder-open-ban-beta
  • folder-open-tag-alpha
  • folder-open-tag-beta
  • folder-open-envelope-alpha
  • folder-open-envelope-beta
  • folder-open-refresh-alpha
  • folder-open-refresh-beta
  • folder-open-minus-circle-alpha
  • folder-open-minus-circle-beta
  • folder-open-question-alpha
  • folder-open-question-beta
  • folder-open-music-alpha
  • folder-open-music-beta
  • folder-open-trash-alpha
  • folder-open-trash-beta
  • folder-open-check-circle-alpha
  • folder-open-check-circle-beta
  • folder-open-arrow-down-alpha
  • folder-open-arrow-down-beta
  • folder-open-star-alpha
  • folder-open-star-beta
  • folder-open-arrow-up-alpha
  • folder-open-arrow-up-beta
  • folder-open-file-text-alpha
  • folder-open-file-text-beta
  • folder-open-search-alpha
  • folder-open-search-beta
  • folder-open-check-alpha
  • folder-open-check-beta
  • folder-open-times-circle-alpha
  • folder-open-times-circle-beta
  • folder-open-arrow-right-alpha
  • folder-open-arrow-right-beta
  • folder-open-remove-alpha
  • folder-open-remove-beta
  • folder-open-info-alpha
  • folder-open-info-beta
  • folder-open-plus-alpha
  • folder-open-plus-beta
  • folder-open-cog-alpha
  • folder-open-cog-beta
  • folder-open-clock-o-alpha
  • folder-open-clock-o-beta
  • folder-open-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • folder-open-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • folder-open-minus-alpha
  • folder-open-minus-beta
  • tags-pencil-alpha
  • tags-pencil-beta
  • tags-ban-alpha
  • tags-ban-beta
  • tags-tag-alpha
  • tags-tag-beta
  • tags-envelope-alpha
  • tags-envelope-beta
  • tags-refresh-alpha
  • tags-refresh-beta
  • tags-minus-circle-alpha
  • tags-minus-circle-beta
  • tags-question-alpha
  • tags-question-beta
  • tags-music-alpha
  • tags-music-beta
  • tags-trash-alpha
  • tags-trash-beta
  • tags-check-circle-alpha
  • tags-check-circle-beta
  • tags-arrow-down-alpha
  • tags-arrow-down-beta
  • tags-star-alpha
  • tags-star-beta
  • tags-arrow-up-alpha
  • tags-arrow-up-beta
  • tags-file-text-alpha
  • tags-file-text-beta
  • tags-search-alpha
  • tags-search-beta
  • tags-check-alpha
  • tags-check-beta
  • tags-times-circle-alpha
  • tags-times-circle-beta
  • tags-arrow-right-alpha
  • tags-arrow-right-beta
  • tags-remove-alpha
  • tags-remove-beta
  • tags-info-alpha
  • tags-info-beta
  • tags-plus-alpha
  • tags-plus-beta
  • tags-cog-alpha
  • tags-cog-beta
  • tags-clock-o-alpha
  • tags-clock-o-beta
  • tags-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • tags-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • tags-minus-alpha
  • tags-minus-beta
  • credit-card-pencil-alpha
  • credit-card-pencil-beta
  • credit-card-ban-alpha
  • credit-card-ban-beta
  • credit-card-tag-alpha
  • credit-card-tag-beta
  • credit-card-envelope-alpha
  • credit-card-envelope-beta
  • credit-card-refresh-alpha
  • credit-card-refresh-beta
  • credit-card-minus-circle-alpha
  • credit-card-minus-circle-beta
  • credit-card-question-alpha
  • credit-card-question-beta
  • credit-card-music-alpha
  • credit-card-music-beta
  • credit-card-trash-alpha
  • credit-card-trash-beta
  • credit-card-check-circle-alpha
  • credit-card-check-circle-beta
  • credit-card-arrow-down-alpha
  • credit-card-arrow-down-beta
  • credit-card-star-alpha
  • credit-card-star-beta
  • credit-card-arrow-up-alpha
  • credit-card-arrow-up-beta
  • credit-card-file-text-alpha
  • credit-card-file-text-beta
  • credit-card-search-alpha
  • credit-card-search-beta
  • credit-card-check-alpha
  • credit-card-check-beta
  • credit-card-times-circle-alpha
  • credit-card-times-circle-beta
  • credit-card-arrow-right-alpha
  • credit-card-arrow-right-beta
  • credit-card-remove-alpha
  • credit-card-remove-beta
  • credit-card-info-alpha
  • credit-card-info-beta
  • credit-card-plus-alpha
  • credit-card-plus-beta
  • credit-card-cog-alpha
  • credit-card-cog-beta
  • credit-card-clock-o-alpha
  • credit-card-clock-o-beta
  • credit-card-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • credit-card-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • credit-card-minus-alpha
  • credit-card-minus-beta
  • user-pencil-alpha
  • user-pencil-beta
  • user-ban-alpha
  • user-ban-beta
  • user-tag-alpha
  • user-tag-beta
  • user-envelope-alpha
  • user-envelope-beta
  • user-refresh-alpha
  • user-refresh-beta
  • user-minus-circle-alpha
  • user-minus-circle-beta
  • user-question-alpha
  • user-question-beta
  • user-music-alpha
  • user-music-beta
  • user-trash-alpha
  • user-trash-beta
  • user-check-circle-alpha
  • user-check-circle-beta
  • user-arrow-down-alpha
  • user-arrow-down-beta
  • user-star-alpha
  • user-star-beta
  • user-arrow-up-alpha
  • user-arrow-up-beta
  • user-file-text-alpha
  • user-file-text-beta
  • user-search-alpha
  • user-search-beta
  • user-check-alpha
  • user-check-beta
  • user-times-circle-alpha
  • user-times-circle-beta
  • user-arrow-right-alpha
  • user-arrow-right-beta
  • user-remove-alpha
  • user-remove-beta
  • user-info-alpha
  • user-info-beta
  • user-plus-alpha
  • user-plus-beta
  • user-cog-alpha
  • user-cog-beta
  • user-clock-o-alpha
  • user-clock-o-beta
  • user-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • user-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • user-minus-alpha
  • user-minus-beta
  • file-text-pencil-alpha
  • file-text-pencil-beta
  • file-text-ban-alpha
  • file-text-ban-beta
  • file-text-tag-alpha
  • file-text-tag-beta
  • file-text-envelope-alpha
  • file-text-envelope-beta
  • file-text-refresh-alpha
  • file-text-refresh-beta
  • file-text-minus-circle-alpha
  • file-text-minus-circle-beta
  • file-text-question-alpha
  • file-text-question-beta
  • file-text-music-alpha
  • file-text-music-beta
  • file-text-trash-alpha
  • file-text-trash-beta
  • file-text-check-circle-alpha
  • file-text-check-circle-beta
  • file-text-arrow-down-alpha
  • file-text-arrow-down-beta
  • file-text-star-alpha
  • file-text-star-beta
  • file-text-arrow-up-alpha
  • file-text-arrow-up-beta
  • file-text-file-text-alpha
  • file-text-file-text-beta
  • file-text-search-alpha
  • file-text-search-beta
  • file-text-check-alpha
  • file-text-check-beta
  • file-text-times-circle-alpha
  • file-text-times-circle-beta
  • file-text-arrow-right-alpha
  • file-text-arrow-right-beta
  • file-text-remove-alpha
  • file-text-remove-beta
  • file-text-info-alpha
  • file-text-info-beta
  • file-text-plus-alpha
  • file-text-plus-beta
  • file-text-cog-alpha
  • file-text-cog-beta
  • file-text-clock-o-alpha
  • file-text-clock-o-beta
  • file-text-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • file-text-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • file-text-minus-alpha
  • file-text-minus-beta
  • headphones-pencil-alpha
  • headphones-pencil-beta
  • headphones-ban-alpha
  • headphones-ban-beta
  • headphones-tag-alpha
  • headphones-tag-beta
  • headphones-envelope-alpha
  • headphones-envelope-beta
  • headphones-refresh-alpha
  • headphones-refresh-beta
  • headphones-minus-circle-alpha
  • headphones-minus-circle-beta
  • headphones-question-alpha
  • headphones-question-beta
  • headphones-music-alpha
  • headphones-music-beta
  • headphones-trash-alpha
  • headphones-trash-beta
  • headphones-check-circle-alpha
  • headphones-check-circle-beta
  • headphones-arrow-down-alpha
  • headphones-arrow-down-beta
  • headphones-star-alpha
  • headphones-star-beta
  • headphones-arrow-up-alpha
  • headphones-arrow-up-beta
  • headphones-file-text-alpha
  • headphones-file-text-beta
  • headphones-search-alpha
  • headphones-search-beta
  • headphones-check-alpha
  • headphones-check-beta
  • headphones-times-circle-alpha
  • headphones-times-circle-beta
  • headphones-arrow-right-alpha
  • headphones-arrow-right-beta
  • headphones-remove-alpha
  • headphones-remove-beta
  • headphones-info-alpha
  • headphones-info-beta
  • headphones-plus-alpha
  • headphones-plus-beta
  • headphones-cog-alpha
  • headphones-cog-beta
  • headphones-clock-o-alpha
  • headphones-clock-o-beta
  • headphones-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • headphones-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • headphones-minus-alpha
  • headphones-minus-beta
  • filter-pencil-alpha
  • filter-pencil-beta
  • filter-ban-alpha
  • filter-ban-beta
  • filter-tag-alpha
  • filter-tag-beta
  • filter-envelope-alpha
  • filter-envelope-beta
  • filter-refresh-alpha
  • filter-refresh-beta
  • filter-minus-circle-alpha
  • filter-minus-circle-beta
  • filter-question-alpha
  • filter-question-beta
  • filter-music-alpha
  • filter-music-beta
  • filter-trash-alpha
  • filter-trash-beta
  • filter-check-circle-alpha
  • filter-check-circle-beta
  • filter-arrow-down-alpha
  • filter-arrow-down-beta
  • filter-star-alpha
  • filter-star-beta
  • filter-arrow-up-alpha
  • filter-arrow-up-beta
  • filter-file-text-alpha
  • filter-file-text-beta
  • filter-search-alpha
  • filter-search-beta
  • filter-check-alpha
  • filter-check-beta
  • filter-times-circle-alpha
  • filter-times-circle-beta
  • filter-arrow-right-alpha
  • filter-arrow-right-beta
  • filter-remove-alpha
  • filter-remove-beta
  • filter-info-alpha
  • filter-info-beta
  • filter-plus-alpha
  • filter-plus-beta
  • filter-cog-alpha
  • filter-cog-beta
  • filter-clock-o-alpha
  • filter-clock-o-beta
  • filter-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • filter-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • filter-minus-alpha
  • filter-minus-beta
  • file-audio-o-pencil-alpha
  • file-audio-o-pencil-beta
  • file-audio-o-ban-alpha
  • file-audio-o-ban-beta
  • file-audio-o-tag-alpha
  • file-audio-o-tag-beta
  • file-audio-o-envelope-alpha
  • file-audio-o-envelope-beta
  • file-audio-o-refresh-alpha
  • file-audio-o-refresh-beta
  • file-audio-o-minus-circle-alpha
  • file-audio-o-minus-circle-beta
  • file-audio-o-question-alpha
  • file-audio-o-question-beta
  • file-audio-o-music-alpha
  • file-audio-o-music-beta
  • file-audio-o-trash-alpha
  • file-audio-o-trash-beta
  • file-audio-o-check-circle-alpha
  • file-audio-o-check-circle-beta
  • file-audio-o-arrow-down-alpha
  • file-audio-o-arrow-down-beta
  • file-audio-o-star-alpha
  • file-audio-o-star-beta
  • file-audio-o-arrow-up-alpha
  • file-audio-o-arrow-up-beta
  • file-audio-o-file-text-alpha
  • file-audio-o-file-text-beta
  • file-audio-o-search-alpha
  • file-audio-o-search-beta
  • file-audio-o-check-alpha
  • file-audio-o-check-beta
  • file-audio-o-times-circle-alpha
  • file-audio-o-times-circle-beta
  • file-audio-o-arrow-right-alpha
  • file-audio-o-arrow-right-beta
  • file-audio-o-remove-alpha
  • file-audio-o-remove-beta
  • file-audio-o-info-alpha
  • file-audio-o-info-beta
  • file-audio-o-plus-alpha
  • file-audio-o-plus-beta
  • file-audio-o-cog-alpha
  • file-audio-o-cog-beta
  • file-audio-o-clock-o-alpha
  • file-audio-o-clock-o-beta
  • file-audio-o-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • file-audio-o-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • file-audio-o-minus-alpha
  • file-audio-o-minus-beta
  • cog-pencil-alpha
  • cog-pencil-beta
  • cog-ban-alpha
  • cog-ban-beta
  • cog-tag-alpha
  • cog-tag-beta
  • cog-envelope-alpha
  • cog-envelope-beta
  • cog-refresh-alpha
  • cog-refresh-beta
  • cog-minus-circle-alpha
  • cog-minus-circle-beta
  • cog-question-alpha
  • cog-question-beta
  • cog-music-alpha
  • cog-music-beta
  • cog-trash-alpha
  • cog-trash-beta
  • cog-check-circle-alpha
  • cog-check-circle-beta
  • cog-arrow-down-alpha
  • cog-arrow-down-beta
  • cog-star-alpha
  • cog-star-beta
  • cog-arrow-up-alpha
  • cog-arrow-up-beta
  • cog-file-text-alpha
  • cog-file-text-beta
  • cog-search-alpha
  • cog-search-beta
  • cog-check-alpha
  • cog-check-beta
  • cog-times-circle-alpha
  • cog-times-circle-beta
  • cog-arrow-right-alpha
  • cog-arrow-right-beta
  • cog-remove-alpha
  • cog-remove-beta
  • cog-info-alpha
  • cog-info-beta
  • cog-plus-alpha
  • cog-plus-beta
  • cog-cog-alpha
  • cog-cog-beta
  • cog-clock-o-alpha
  • cog-clock-o-beta
  • cog-exclamation-triangle-alpha
  • cog-exclamation-triangle-beta
  • cog-minus-alpha
  • cog-minus-beta
  • comment-slash
  • tasks-slash
  • envelope-slash
  • inbox-slash
  • cloud-slash
  • group-slash
  • file-code-o-slash
  • file-video-o-slash
  • bookmark-slash
  • file-zip-o-slash
  • file-image-o-slash
  • file-powerpoint-o-slash
  • file-excel-o-slash
  • file-word-o-slash
  • heart-o-slash
  • camera-slash
  • lock-slash
  • folder-o-slash
  • floppy-o-slash
  • file-pdf-o-slash
  • database-slash
  • question-circle-slash
  • phone-slash
  • link-slash
  • file-text-o-slash
  • graduation-cap-slash
  • map-slash
  • map-o-slash
  • map-pin-slash
  • video-camera-slash
  • heart-slash
  • folder-slash
  • globe-slash
  • cube-slash
  • tag-slash
  • file-slash
  • calendar-slash
  • shopping-cart-slash
  • archive-slash
  • folder-open-o-slash
  • shopping-bag-slash
  • shopping-basket-slash
  • bluetooth-slash
  • bluetooth-b-slash
  • picture-o-slash
  • folder-open-slash
  • tags-slash
  • credit-card-slash
  • user-slash
  • file-text-slash
  • headphones-slash
  • filter-slash
  • file-audio-o-slash
  • cog-slash
  • comment-o
  • tasks-o
  • envelope-o
  • inbox-o
  • cloud-o
  • group-o
  • bookmark-o
  • camera-o
  • lock-o
  • question-circle-o
  • phone-o
  • link-o
  • map-pin-o
  • video-camera-o
  • folder-o
  • cube-o
  • tag-o
  • file-o
  • archive-o
  • shopping-bag-o
  • shopping-basket-o
  • bluetooth-o
  • bluetooth-b-o
  • tags-o
  • credit-card-o
  • headphones-o
  • filter-o
  • cog-o

