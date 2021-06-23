openbase logo
fsp

font-spider-plus

by Allan
1.0.5 (see all)

font-spider-plus（字蛛+）是一个智能 WebFont 压缩工具，它能自动分析出本地页面和线上页面使用的 WebFont 并进行按需压缩。

Overview

Readme

字蛛+（Font-spider-Plus）

font-spider-plus（字蛛+）是一个智能 WebFont 压缩工具，它能自动分析出本地页面和线上页面使用的 WebFont 并进行按需压缩。



特性

除了兼容font-spider（字蛛）支持的特性：

  1. 压缩字体：智能删除没有被使用的字形数据，大幅度减少字体体积
  2. 生成字体：支持 woff2、woff、eot、svg 字体格式生成

font-spider-plus（字蛛+）还具有以下特性：

  1. 支持线上动态渲染的页面
  2. 支持线上GBK编码的文件

安装

    npm i font-spider-plus -g

使用范例

一、书写 CSS

出自：font-spider中文文档

/*声明 WebFont*/
@font-face {
  font-family: 'source';
  src: url('../font/source.eot');
  src:
    url('../font/source.eot?#font-spider') format('embedded-opentype'),
    url('../font/source.woff2') format('woff2'),
    url('../font/source.woff') format('woff'),
    url('../font/source.ttf') format('truetype'),
    url('../font/source.svg') format('svg');
  font-weight: normal;
  font-style: normal;
}

/*使用指定字体*/
.home h1, .demo > .test {
    font-family: 'source';
}

特别说明： @font-face 中的 src 定义的 .ttf 文件必须存在，其余的格式将由工具自动生成

二、压缩本地WebFont

fsp local [options] <htmlFile1 htmlFile2 ...>

特别说明：htmlFile支持通配符，例如.htm,.shtml

三、压缩URL中的WebFont

1、初始化fspconfig文件

fsp init

在根目录下生成fspconfig.js文件

2、完善fspconfig.js文件

{
    /**
     * 本地font存放路径
     * @type    {String}
     */
    "localPath" : "../font/",
    /**
     * 线上字体文件路径 (网址中样式文件内font-family的src路径）
     * @type    {String}
     */
    "onlinePath" : "../font/",
    /**
     * URL
     * @type    {Array<String>}
     */
    "url" :  [
    "http://ieg.tencent.com/",
    "http://game.qq.com/"
     ]
}

3、执行

fsp run

示例文件下载： Demo.zip

相关链接

