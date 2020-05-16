A simple, customizable font picker allowing users to preview, select and use Google Fonts on your website.
If you use React, see Font Picker for React.
To be able to access the API, you'll need to generate a Google Fonts API key.
You have the following options for installing/using the package:
FontPicker.js file from the releases page and save it in your project. Include the script in your HTML at the end of the document
<body>:
<script src="path/to/FontPicker.js"></script>
<script>
const fontPicker = new FontPicker(
YOUR_API_KEY, // Google API key
"Open Sans", // Default font
{ limit: 30 }, // Additional options
);
</script>
font-picker package using NPM and import it in your code:
npm install font-picker
import FontPicker from "font-picker";
const fontPicker = new FontPicker(
YOUR_API_KEY, // Google API key
"Open Sans", // Default font
{ limit: 30 }, // Additional options
);
Create an empty
<div> with
id="font-picker" in your HTML file. This is where the font picker will be generated.
<div id="font-picker"></div>
Add the class
"apply-font" to all HTML elements you want to apply the selected font to.
When the user selects a font, it will automatically be downloaded and applied to all HTML elements with the
"apply-font" class.
The following parameters can be passed to the constructor of the
FontPicker class:
const fontPicker = new FontPicker(apiKey, defaultFamily, options, onChange);
apiKey (required): Google API key
defaultFamily: Font that is selected on initialization. Default:
"Open Sans"
options: Object with additional optional parameters:
pickerId: If you have multiple font pickers on your site, you need to give them unique IDs which must be appended to the pickers'
id attributes and the
.apply-font class names. Example: If the options object is
{ pickerId: "main" }, use
#font-picker-main and
.apply-font-main
families: If only specific fonts shall appear in the list, specify their names in an array. Default: All font families
categories: Array of font categories to include in the list. Possible values:
"sans-serif", "serif", "display", "handwriting", "monospace". Default: All categories
scripts: Array of scripts which the fonts must include and which will be downloaded on font selection. Default:
["latin"]. Example:
["latin", "greek", "hebrew"] (see all possible values)
variants: Array of variants which the fonts must include and which will be downloaded on font selection. Default:
["regular"]. Example:
["regular", "italic", "700", "700italic"] (see all possible values)
filter: Function which must evaluate to
true for a font to be included in the list. Default:
font => true. Example: If
font => font.family.toLowerCase().startsWith("m"), only fonts whose names begin with "M" will be in the list
limit: Maximum number of fonts to display in the list (the least popular fonts will be omitted). Default:
50
sort: Sorting attribute for the font list. Possible values:
"alphabet", "popularity". Default:
"alphabet"
onChange: Function to execute whenever the active font is changed
The
FontPicker class exposes the following functions:
getFonts(): Returns a map of all font names/objects
addFont(fontFamily: string, index?: number): Adds the specified font to the font list (at the given index)
removeFont(fontFamily: string): Removes the specified font from the font list
getActiveFont(): Returns the font object of the currently active font
setActiveFont(fontFamily: string): Sets the provided font as the active font
setOnChange(onChange: (font: Font) => void): Update the
onChange function after the font picker has been initialized
Requirements: Node.js, Yarn
git clone REPO_URL
yarn
yarn start
localhost:3000
Suggestions and contributions are always welcome! Please discuss larger changes via issue before submitting a pull request.