Calculate metrics for a font.
let measure = requrie('font-measure')
measure('Roboto')
/*
{
top: 0,
median: 0.640625,
middle: 0.640625,
bottom: 1.3125,
alphabetic: 1.03125,
baseline: 1.03125,
upper: 0.328125,
lower: 0.515625,
capHeight: 0.703125,
xHeight: 0.515625
ascent: 0.28125,
descent: 1.234375,
hanging: 0.203125,
ideographic: 1.296875,
lineHeight: 1.3125,
overshoot: 0.015625,
tittle: 0.28125,
}
*/
let metrics = measure(family, options?)
Get metrics data for a font family or CSS font string, possibly with custom options. Font can be a string or an array with fonts.
metrics:
options:
|Property
|Default
|Meaning
origin
top
|Origin for metrics. Can be changed to
baseline or any other metric.
fontSize
64
|Font-size to use for calculations. Larger size gives higher precision with slower performance.
fontWeight
normal
|Font weight to use for calculations, eg.
bold,
700 etc.
fontStyle
normal
|Font style to use for calculations, eg.
italic,
oblique.
canvas
measure.canvas
|Canvas to use for measurements.
tittle
i
|Character to detect tittle.
null disables calculation.
descent
p
|Character to detect descent line.
null disables calculation.
ascent
h
|Character to detect ascent line.
null disables calculation.
overshoot
O
|Character to detect overshoot.
null disables calculation.
upper
H
|Character to detect upper line / cap-height.
null disables calculation.
lower
x
|Character to detect lower line / x-height.
null disables calculation.
There are many text / font measuring packages for the moment, but most of them don't satisfy basic quality requirements. Special thanks to @soulwire for fontmetrics as model implementation.
© 2018 Dima Yv. MIT License
Development supported by plot.ly.