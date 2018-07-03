Calculate metrics for a font.

let measure = requrie( 'font-measure' ) measure( 'Roboto' )

API

let metrics = measure(family, options?)

Get metrics data for a font family or CSS font string, possibly with custom options. Font can be a string or an array with fonts.

metrics :

options :

Property Default Meaning origin top Origin for metrics. Can be changed to baseline or any other metric. fontSize 64 Font-size to use for calculations. Larger size gives higher precision with slower performance. fontWeight normal Font weight to use for calculations, eg. bold , 700 etc. fontStyle normal Font style to use for calculations, eg. italic , oblique . canvas measure.canvas Canvas to use for measurements. tittle i Character to detect tittle. null disables calculation. descent p Character to detect descent line. null disables calculation. ascent h Character to detect ascent line. null disables calculation. overshoot O Character to detect overshoot. null disables calculation. upper H Character to detect upper line / cap-height. null disables calculation. lower x Character to detect lower line / x-height. null disables calculation.

See also

optical-properties − calculate image/character optical center and bounding box.

detect-kerning − calculate kerning pairs for a font.

Related

There are many text / font measuring packages for the moment, but most of them don't satisfy basic quality requirements. Special thanks to @soulwire for fontmetrics as model implementation.

