A C++ module for Node.js providing access to the system font catalog.
Installation of the
font-manager module is via npm:
npm install font-manager
On Linux, you also may need to install the
libfontconfig-dev package, for example:
sudo apt-get install libfontconfig-dev
You load the
font-manager module using
require as with all Node modules:
var fontManager = require('font-manager');
All of the methods exported by
font-manager have both synchronous and asynchronous versions available.
You should generally prefer the asynchronous version as it will allow your program to continue doing other
processing while a request for fonts is processing in the background, which may be expensive depending on
the platform APIs that are available.
getAvailableFonts()
findFonts(fontDescriptor)
findFont(fontDescriptor)
substituteFont(postscriptName, text)
Returns an array of all font descriptors available on the system.
// asynchronous API
fontManager.getAvailableFonts(function(fonts) { ... });
// synchronous API
var fonts = fontManager.getAvailableFontsSync();
// output
[ { path: '/Library/Fonts/Arial.ttf',
postscriptName: 'ArialMT',
family: 'Arial',
style: 'Regular',
weight: 400,
width: 5,
italic: false,
monospace: false },
... ]
Returns an array of font descriptors matching a query font descriptor. The returned array may be empty if no fonts match the font descriptor.
// asynchronous API
fontManager.findFonts({ family: 'Arial' }, function(fonts) { ... });
// synchronous API
var fonts = fontManager.findFontsSync({ family: 'Arial' });
// output
[ { path: '/Library/Fonts/Arial.ttf',
postscriptName: 'ArialMT',
family: 'Arial',
style: 'Regular',
weight: 400,
width: 5,
italic: false,
monospace: false },
{ path: '/Library/Fonts/Arial Bold.ttf',
postscriptName: 'Arial-BoldMT',
family: 'Arial',
style: 'Bold',
weight: 700,
width: 5,
italic: false,
monospace: false } ]
Returns a single font descriptors matching a query
font descriptors as well as possible. This method
always returns a result (never
null), so sometimes the output will not
exactly match the input font descriptor if not all input parameters
could be met.
// asynchronous API
fontManager.findFont({ family: 'Arial', weight: 700 }, function(font) { ... });
// synchronous API
var font = fontManager.findFontSync({ family: 'Arial', weight: 700 });
// output
{ path: '/Library/Fonts/Arial Bold.ttf',
postscriptName: 'Arial-BoldMT',
family: 'Arial',
style: 'Bold',
weight: 700,
width: 5,
italic: false,
monospace: false }
Substitutes the font with the given
postscriptName with another font
that contains the characters in
text. If a font matching
postscriptName
is not found, a font containing the given characters is still returned. If
a font matching
postscriptName is found, its characteristics (bold, italic, etc.)
are used to find a suitable replacement. If the font already contains the characters
in
text, it is not replaced and the font descriptor for the original font is returned.
// asynchronous API
fontManager.substituteFont('TimesNewRomanPSMT', '汉字', function(font) { ... });
// synchronous API
var font = fontManager.substituteFontSync('TimesNewRomanPSMT', '汉字');
// output
{ path: '/Library/Fonts/Songti.ttc',
postscriptName: 'STSongti-SC-Regular',
family: 'Songti SC',
style: 'Regular',
weight: 400,
width: 5,
italic: false,
monospace: false }
Font descriptors are normal JavaScript objects that describe characteristics of
a font. They are passed to the
findFonts and
findFont methods and returned by
all of the methods. Any combination of the fields documented below can be used to
find fonts, but all methods return full font descriptors.
|Name
|Type
|Description
path
|string
|The path to the font file in the filesystem. (not applicable for queries, only for results)
postscriptName
|string
|The PostScript name of the font (e.g
'Arial-BoldMT'). This uniquely identities a font in most cases.
family
|string
|The font family name (e.g
'Arial')
style
|string
|The font style name (e.g.
'Bold')
weight
|number
|The font weight (e.g.
400 for normal weight). Should be a multiple of 100, between 100 and 900. See below for weight documentation.
width
|number
|The font width (e.g.
5 for normal width). Should be an integer between 1 and 9. See below for width documentation.
italic
|boolean
|Whether the font is italic or not.
monospace
|boolean
|Whether the font is monospace or not.
|Value
|Name
|100
|Thin
|200
|Ultra Light
|300
|Light
|400
|Normal
|500
|Medium
|600
|Semi Bold
|700
|Bold
|800
|Ultra Bold
|900
|Heavy
|Value
|Name
|1
|Ultra Condensed
|2
|Extra Condensed
|3
|Condensed
|4
|Semi Condensed
|5
|Normal
|6
|Semi Expanded
|7
|Expanded
|8
|Extra Expanded
|9
|Ultra Expanded
MIT