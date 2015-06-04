Use your fonts in webpack-based projects!

Usage

Add font-loader to your list of CSS loaders.

{ modules : { loaders : [{ test : /\.css$/ , loaders : [ 'style' , 'css?importLoaders=1' , 'font?format[]=truetype&format[]=woff&format[]=embedded-opentype' ] }] } }

Create a font manifest file which describes the variants in the font and includes paths to their TTF/OTF/WOFF/etc. files. Variant metadata matches what is found in CSS (e.g. weight and style ).

{ "name" : "Proxima Nova" , "files" : [{ "weight" : 100 , "file" : "./files/Proxima Nova Thin.otf" }, { "weight" : 300 , "file" : "./files/Proxima Nova Light.otf" }, { "weight" : 400 , "file" : "./files/Proxima Nova Reg.otf" }, { "weight" : 500 , "file" : "./files/Proxima Nova Sbold.otf" }, { "weight" : 700 , "file" : "./files/Proxima Nova Bold.otf" }, { "weight" : 900 , "file" : "./files/Proxima Nova Xbold.otf" }] }

Create a package.json that points to your new font.

{ "name" : "font-myfont" , "main" : "myfont.font.json" }

Use your font in CSS.

@ import "~font-myfont" ;

Control which variants are included.

@ import "~font-myfont?weight[]=100&weight[]=500&format=woff" ;

Use your font in JavaScript.

var myfont = require ( 'font-myfont' ); console .log(myfont);

Example

npm link cd example npm install npm link font-loader webpack

Configuration

Some stuff.

Thoughts: