Use your fonts in webpack-based projects!
Add
font-loader to your list of CSS loaders.
{
modules: {
loaders: [{
test: /\.css$/,
loaders: [
'style',
'css?importLoaders=1',
'font?format[]=truetype&format[]=woff&format[]=embedded-opentype'
]
}]
}
}
Create a font manifest file which describes the variants in the font and includes paths to their TTF/OTF/WOFF/etc. files. Variant metadata matches what is found in CSS (e.g.
weight and
style).
{
"name": "Proxima Nova",
"files": [{
"weight": 100,
"file": "./files/Proxima Nova Thin.otf"
}, {
"weight": 300,
"file": "./files/Proxima Nova Light.otf"
}, {
"weight": 400,
"file": "./files/Proxima Nova Reg.otf"
}, {
"weight": 500,
"file": "./files/Proxima Nova Sbold.otf"
}, {
"weight": 700,
"file": "./files/Proxima Nova Bold.otf"
}, {
"weight": 900,
"file": "./files/Proxima Nova Xbold.otf"
}]
}
Create a
package.json that points to your new font.
{
"name": "font-myfont",
"main": "myfont.font.json"
}
Use your font in CSS.
@import "~font-myfont";
Control which variants are included.
@import "~font-myfont?weight[]=100&weight[]=500&format=woff";
Use your font in JavaScript.
var myfont = require('font-myfont');
console.log(myfont); // { name: "Proxima Nova", files: [...] }
npm link
cd example
npm install
npm link font-loader
webpack
