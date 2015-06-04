openbase logo
font-loader

by Izaak Schroeder
0.1.2

Fonts for webpack.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

font-loader

Use your fonts in webpack-based projects!

Usage

Add font-loader to your list of CSS loaders.

{
    modules: {
        loaders: [{
            test: /\.css$/,
            loaders: [
                'style',
                'css?importLoaders=1',
                'font?format[]=truetype&format[]=woff&format[]=embedded-opentype'
            ]
        }]
    }
}

Create a font manifest file which describes the variants in the font and includes paths to their TTF/OTF/WOFF/etc. files. Variant metadata matches what is found in CSS (e.g. weight and style).

{
    "name": "Proxima Nova",
    "files": [{
        "weight": 100,
        "file": "./files/Proxima Nova Thin.otf"
    }, {
        "weight": 300,
        "file": "./files/Proxima Nova Light.otf"
    }, {
        "weight": 400,
        "file": "./files/Proxima Nova Reg.otf"
    }, {
        "weight": 500,
        "file": "./files/Proxima Nova Sbold.otf"
    }, {
        "weight": 700,
        "file": "./files/Proxima Nova Bold.otf"
    }, {
        "weight": 900,
        "file": "./files/Proxima Nova Xbold.otf"
    }]
}

Create a package.json that points to your new font.

{
    "name": "font-myfont",
    "main": "myfont.font.json"
}

Use your font in CSS.

@import "~font-myfont";

Control which variants are included.

@import "~font-myfont?weight[]=100&weight[]=500&format=woff";

Use your font in JavaScript.

var myfont = require('font-myfont');
console.log(myfont); // { name: "Proxima Nova", files: [...] }

Example

npm link
cd example
npm install
npm link font-loader
webpack

Configuration

Some stuff.

Thoughts:

  • Investigate if it's better to emit a single CSS file containing the font, and then have the loader resolve that as an "import" directive?
  • Fix assorted hackiness
  • WOFF2 support

