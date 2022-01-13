font-list is a Node.js package for listing the fonts available on your system.
Current version supports MacOS, Windows, and Linux.
npm install font-list
const fontList = require('font-list')
fontList.getFonts()
.then(fonts => {
console.log(fonts)
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
})
or like this in TypeScript:
import { getFonts } from 'font-list'
getFonts()
.then(fonts => {
console.log(fonts)
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
})
The return value
fonts is an Array, looks like:
[ '"Adobe Arabic"',
'"Adobe Caslon Pro"',
'"Adobe Devanagari"',
'"Adobe Fan Heiti Std"',
'"Adobe Fangsong Std"',
'Arial',
...
]
If the font name contains spaces, the name will be wrapped in double quotes, otherwise there will be no double quotes,
for example:
'"Adobe Arabic"',
'Arial'.
If you don't want font names that contains spaces to be wrapped in double quotes, pass the options object
with
disableQuoting set to true when calling the method
getFonts:
const fontList = require('font-list')
fontList.getFonts({ disableQuoting: true })
.then(fonts => {
console.log(fonts)
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
})