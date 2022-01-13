openbase logo
font-list

by oldj
1.4.2 (see all)

Get the list of fonts installed in the system.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

font-list

font-list is a Node.js package for listing the fonts available on your system.

Current version supports MacOS, Windows, and Linux.

Install

npm install font-list

Usage

const fontList = require('font-list')

fontList.getFonts()
  .then(fonts => {
    console.log(fonts)
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log(err)
  })

or like this in TypeScript:

import { getFonts } from 'font-list'

getFonts()
  .then(fonts => {
    console.log(fonts)
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log(err)
  })

The return value fonts is an Array, looks like:

[ '"Adobe Arabic"',
  '"Adobe Caslon Pro"',
  '"Adobe Devanagari"',
  '"Adobe Fan Heiti Std"',
  '"Adobe Fangsong Std"',
  'Arial',
  ...
  ]

If the font name contains spaces, the name will be wrapped in double quotes, otherwise there will be no double quotes, for example: '"Adobe Arabic"', 'Arial'.

If you don't want font names that contains spaces to be wrapped in double quotes, pass the options object with disableQuoting set to true when calling the method getFonts:

const fontList = require('font-list')

fontList.getFonts({ disableQuoting: true })
  .then(fonts => {
    console.log(fonts)
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log(err)
  })

