font-list is a Node.js package for listing the fonts available on your system.

Current version supports MacOS, Windows, and Linux.

Install

npm install font-list

Usage

const fontList = require ( 'font-list' ) fontList.getFonts() .then( fonts => { console .log(fonts) }) .catch( err => { console .log(err) })

or like this in TypeScript:

import { getFonts } from 'font-list' getFonts() .then( fonts => { console .log(fonts) }) .catch( err => { console .log(err) })

The return value fonts is an Array, looks like:

[ ' "Adobe Arabic" ', ' "Adobe Caslon Pro" ', ' "Adobe Devanagari" ', ' "Adobe Fan Heiti Std" ', ' "Adobe Fangsong Std" ', 'Arial', ... ]

If the font name contains spaces, the name will be wrapped in double quotes, otherwise there will be no double quotes, for example: '"Adobe Arabic"' , 'Arial' .

If you don't want font names that contains spaces to be wrapped in double quotes, pass the options object with disableQuoting set to true when calling the method getFonts :