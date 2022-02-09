JavaScript module to select black or white to a font according to the background for the best possible contrast.
Calculates the best color (black or white) to contrast with the passed color using the algorithm from https://alienryderflex.com/hsp.html
$ npm i font-color-contrast
You can use the module 4 ways, with an optional parameter (from 0 to 1) for contrast threshold:
Example:
import fontColorContrast from 'font-color-contrast'
const myStringBg = '#00CC99'
const fontColor = fontColorContrast(myStringBg) // '#000000'
const myNumberBg = 0x00cc99
const fontColor = fontColorContrast(myNumberBg) // '#000000'
const red = 0
const green = 204
const blue = 153
const fontColor = fontColorContrast(red, green, blue) // '#000000'
const myArrayBg = [0, green: 204, blue: 153]
const fontColor = fontColorContrast(myArrayBg) // '#000000'
Optionally, you can pass the contrast threshold (defaults to 0.5). This will affect the resulting font color. The use of this parameter is to control the WCAG conformance levels.
import fontColorContrast from 'font-color-contrast'
fontColorContrast('#645466', 0) // '#000000'
fontColorContrast('#645466', 1) // '#ffffff'
The 4 possible overflows are described next:
/**
* Analyses the color (normally used in the background) and retrieves what color (black or white) has a better contrast.
* @param hex The hex color number that must be a valid hexadecimal color number, with 6 characters, to work correctly.
* @param threshold Contrast threshold to control the resulting font color, float values from 0 to 1. Default is 0.5.
* @example fontColorContrast(0XF3DC56) === fontColorContrast(15981654)
*/
function fontColorContrast (hex: number, threshold?: number): '#ffffff' | '#000000'
/**
* Analyses the color (normally used in the background) and retrieves what color (black or white) has a better contrast.
* @param hex The hex color string that must be a valid hexadecima color number to work correctly. Works with or without '#', with 3 or 6 color chars.
* @param threshold Contrast threshold to control the resulting font color, float values from 0 to 1. Default is 0.5.
* @example fontColorContrast('00FFDD') === fontColorContrast('0FD') === fontColorContrast('#00FFDD') === fontColorContrast('#0FD')
*/
function fontColorContrast (hex: string, threshold?: number): '#ffffff' | '#000000'
/**
* Analyses the color (normally used in the background) and retrieves what color (black or white) has a better contrast.
* @param red The red portion of the color. Must be a number between 0 and 255.
* @param green The green portion of the color. Must be a number between 0 and 255.
* @param blue The blue portion of the color. Must be a number between 0 and 255.
* @example fontColorContrast('00', 'F3', D8) === fontColorContrast(0, 243, 216) === fontColorContrast(0x0, 0xF3, 0xd8).
* @param threshold Contrast threshold to control the resulting font color, float values from 0 to 1. Default is 0.5.
*/
function fontColorContrast (red: number, green: number, blue: number, threshold?: number): '#ffffff' | '#000000'
/**
* Analyses the color (normally used in the background) and retrieves what color (black or white) has a better contrast.
* @param redGreenBlue Array with red, green and blue. Each value must be a number between 0 and 255.
* @param threshold Contrast threshold to control the resulting font color, float values from 0 to 1. Default is 0.5.
* @example fontColorContrast(['00', 'F3', 'D8']) === fontColorContrast([0, 243, 216]) === fontColorContrast([0x0, 0xF3, 0xd8])
*/
function fontColorContrast(redGreenBlue: number[], threshold?: number): '#ffffff' | '#000000'
Tests made using Jest to check color format possibilities and contrast, including all CSS colors and WebSafe (90's stuff) colors as shown in the image below
These examples are using the default 0.5 threshold.
JavaScript version, accepting strings for RGB
TypeScript version.
Only numbers are now accepted as params when using array or RGB, because it was impossible to know if the string was decimal or hexadecimal. Accepting only numbers we can be sure the correct values are being used to calculate the contrast.
Updated algorithm from https://alienryderflex.com/hsp.html with new thresholds for better contrast.
Included the optional threshold parameter (thanks, franciscohanna92).
Changed target to ES2015