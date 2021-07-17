openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fc

font-carrier

by yisi
0.3.1 (see all)

font-carrier是一个功能强大的字体操作库，使用它你可以随心所欲的操作字体。让你可以在svg的维度改造字体的展现形状。

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

No Readme

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial