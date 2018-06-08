What is this

Icon Fonts are cool - Font Awesome/Foundation/Fontello/etc all have great-looking and well thought out icons. font-blast can extract those cool icons from the font file, and create individual SVG/PNG files for every one of them.

Use cool icons outside of web pages . If you have individual icons as SVGs, you can import them into Sketch, Illustrator, PowerPoint, or any other app to use for visual mockups/presentations.

Modify & repackage icons . It's easy to change an individual SVG file, then repackage all images back into an icon-font (with e.g. Font Squirrel)

Get high quality PNGs. Generate high-res PNGs with a transparent backgrounds to use in native applications, emails, etc.

Installation

Font-blast does not require PhantomJS or any other native binaries, so it should work pretty much everywhere.

Note: PNG images are generated with the embedded batik-rasterizer, and you will need have java installed to do that. Evil Java is not required for generating SVG files.

$ npm install font -blast

CLI usage

You can generate icons from the command line by called the script with two parameters: the SVG file of the font, and the directory where inidivual icons should be placed -

CLI

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/FortAwesome/Font-Awesome/master/fonts/fontawesome-webfont.svg bin/font-blast.js fontawesome-webfont.svg fa-icons/

Node

var fontBlast = require ( 'font-blast' ); fontBlast( 'font-awesome.svg' , 'fa-icons' );

Better Usage

Smarter filenames

Just using the SVG file it is impossible to tell what the icon represents. Most icon-fonts have a mapping table which gives a human-friendly name to each unicode symbol. See https://github.com/eugene1g/font-blast-examples