Icon Fonts are cool - Font Awesome/Foundation/Fontello/etc all have great-looking and well thought out icons.
font-blast can extract those cool icons from the font file, and create individual SVG/PNG files for every one of them.
Font-blast does not require PhantomJS or any other native binaries, so it should work pretty much everywhere.
Note: PNG images are generated with the embedded batik-rasterizer, and you will need have java installed to do that. Evil Java is not required for generating SVG files.
$ npm install font-blast
You can generate icons from the command line by called the script with two parameters: the SVG file of the font, and the directory where inidivual icons should be placed -
$ wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/FortAwesome/Font-Awesome/master/fonts/fontawesome-webfont.svg
$ bin/font-blast.js fontawesome-webfont.svg fa-icons/
var fontBlast = require('font-blast');
fontBlast('font-awesome.svg', 'fa-icons');
Just using the SVG file it is impossible to tell what the icon represents. Most icon-fonts have a mapping table which gives a human-friendly name to each unicode symbol. See https://github.com/eugene1g/font-blast-examples