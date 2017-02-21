openbase logo
faw

font-awesome-webpack

by Gowrav Shekar
0.0.5-beta.2 (see all)

font-awesome package for webpack

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.3K

GitHub Stars

195

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

font-awesome-webpack

Font awesome configuration and loading package for webpack, using font-awesome (Less).

Based on bootstrap-webpack by Scott Bleck (@bline).

Usage

To properly load font-awesome fonts, you need to configure loaders in your webpack.config.js. Example:

module.exports = {
  module: {
    loaders: [
      // the url-loader uses DataUrls.
      // the file-loader emits files.
      { test: /\.woff(2)?(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/, loader: "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff" },
      { test: /\.(ttf|eot|svg)(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/, loader: "file-loader" }
    ]
  }
};

Font awesome font urls are of the format [dot][extension]?=[version-number], for example .woff?v=4.2.0

The Regex for font types are adjusted to support these formats. Regex also support urls ending with .woff, .ttf, .eot and .svg (Used by Bootstrap).

Complete Font-Awesome

To use the complete font-awesome package including all styles with the default settings:

require("font-awesome-webpack");

The require statement should be present in your application code(Entry file or any other file required in entry file) and not in webpack.config.js.

Custom configuration

You can configurate font-awesome-webpack with two configuration files:

  • font-awesome.config.js
  • font-awesome.config.less

Add both files next to each other in your project. Then:

require("font-awesome-webpack!./path/to/font-awesome.config.js");

Or simple add it as entry point to your webpack.config.js:

module.exports = {
  entry: [
    "font-awesome-webpack!./path/to/font-awesome.config.js",
    "your-existing-entry-point"
  ]
};

font-awesome.config.js

Example:

module.exports = {
  styles: {
    "mixins": true,

    "core": true,
    "icons": true,

    "larger": true,
    "path": true,
  }
};

font-awesome.config.less

Imported after Font-Awesome's default variables, but before anything else.

You may customize Font-Awesome here.

Example:

@fa-inverse: #eee;
@fa-border-color: #ddd;

extract-text-webpack-plugin

Configure style loader in font-awesome.config.js.

Example:

module.exports = {
  styleLoader: require('extract-text-webpack-plugin').extract('style-loader', 'css-loader!less-loader'),
  styles: {
    ...
  }
};

Install extract-text-webpack-plugin before using this configuration.

