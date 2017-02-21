Font awesome configuration and loading package for webpack, using font-awesome (Less).
Based on bootstrap-webpack by Scott Bleck (@bline).
To properly load font-awesome fonts, you need to configure loaders in your
webpack.config.js. Example:
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
// the url-loader uses DataUrls.
// the file-loader emits files.
{ test: /\.woff(2)?(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/, loader: "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff" },
{ test: /\.(ttf|eot|svg)(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/, loader: "file-loader" }
]
}
};
Font awesome font urls are of the format
[dot][extension]?=[version-number], for example
.woff?v=4.2.0
The Regex for font types are adjusted to support these formats. Regex also support urls ending with .woff, .ttf, .eot and .svg (Used by Bootstrap).
To use the complete font-awesome package including all styles with the default settings:
require("font-awesome-webpack");
The
require statement should be present in your application code(Entry file or any other file required in entry file) and not in webpack.config.js.
You can configurate font-awesome-webpack with two configuration files:
font-awesome.config.js
font-awesome.config.less
Add both files next to each other in your project. Then:
require("font-awesome-webpack!./path/to/font-awesome.config.js");
Or simple add it as entry point to your
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
entry: [
"font-awesome-webpack!./path/to/font-awesome.config.js",
"your-existing-entry-point"
]
};
font-awesome.config.js
Example:
module.exports = {
styles: {
"mixins": true,
"core": true,
"icons": true,
"larger": true,
"path": true,
}
};
font-awesome.config.less
Imported after Font-Awesome's default variables, but before anything else.
You may customize Font-Awesome here.
Example:
@fa-inverse: #eee;
@fa-border-color: #ddd;
Configure style loader in
font-awesome.config.js.
Example:
module.exports = {
styleLoader: require('extract-text-webpack-plugin').extract('style-loader', 'css-loader!less-loader'),
styles: {
...
}
};
Install
extract-text-webpack-plugin before using this configuration.