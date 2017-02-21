Font awesome configuration and loading package for webpack, using font-awesome (Less).

Based on bootstrap-webpack by Scott Bleck (@bline).

Usage

To properly load font-awesome fonts, you need to configure loaders in your webpack.config.js . Example:

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.woff(2)?(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/ , loader : "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff" }, { test : /\.(ttf|eot|svg)(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/ , loader : "file-loader" } ] } };

Font awesome font urls are of the format [dot][extension]?=[version-number] , for example .woff?v=4.2.0

The Regex for font types are adjusted to support these formats. Regex also support urls ending with .woff, .ttf, .eot and .svg (Used by Bootstrap).

Complete Font-Awesome

To use the complete font-awesome package including all styles with the default settings:

require ( "font-awesome-webpack" );

The require statement should be present in your application code(Entry file or any other file required in entry file) and not in webpack.config.js.

Custom configuration

You can configurate font-awesome-webpack with two configuration files:

font-awesome.config.js

font-awesome.config.less

Add both files next to each other in your project. Then:

require ( "font-awesome-webpack!./path/to/font-awesome.config.js" );

Or simple add it as entry point to your webpack.config.js :

module .exports = { entry : [ "font-awesome-webpack!./path/to/font-awesome.config.js" , "your-existing-entry-point" ] };

Example:

module .exports = { styles : { "mixins" : true , "core" : true , "icons" : true , "larger" : true , "path" : true , } };

Imported after Font-Awesome's default variables, but before anything else.

You may customize Font-Awesome here.

Example:

@fa-inverse: #eee ; @fa-border-color: #ddd ;

Configure style loader in font-awesome.config.js .

Example:

module .exports = { styleLoader : require ( 'extract-text-webpack-plugin' ).extract( 'style-loader' , 'css-loader!less-loader' ), styles : { ... } };