This project provides a Font-Awesome build split to individual SVG and PNG files of different sizes along with Node.JS based generator to generate any other colors and sizes combinations.
Font Awesome is a full suite of 675 pictographic icons for easy scalable vector graphics on websites, created and maintained by Dave Gandy. Stay up to date @fontawesome.
Get started at http://fontawesome.io!
You may use already generated icons in
white and
black directories. You can also generate your own set:
Note: you need to have a command
rsvg-convert available.
Install via npm:
npm install -g font-awesome-svg-png.
Install via Bower:
bower install font-awesome-svg-png.
The following command will generate a red set of icons at sizes of 128 and 256 pixels in directory
red:
font-awesome-svg-png --color red --sizes 128,256
PNG creation depends on
rsvg-convert command being in the path.
You can skip PNG creation with
--no-png.
npm install .
node font-awesome-svg-png --color gray --sizes 16
sudo port install librsvg
... or ...
brew install librsvg
That should give the necessary
rsvg-convert command.
WARNING: Starting from librsvg 2.40.11 and onwards
rsvg-convert produces empty images due to a breaking change that was introduced. At moment there's no workaround but to revert to librsvg 2.40.10 and below.
For Debian
rsvg-convert in located in the
librsvg2-bin package.
sudo apt-get install librsvg2-bin
