font-awesome-svg-png

by Damian Kaczmarek
1.2.2 (see all)

Font Awesome split to individual SVG and PNG files of different sizes along with Node.JS based generator

Documentation
615

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Font-Awesome-SVG-PNG

This project provides a Font-Awesome build split to individual SVG and PNG files of different sizes along with Node.JS based generator to generate any other colors and sizes combinations.

What is Font-Awesome?

Font Awesome is a full suite of 675 pictographic icons for easy scalable vector graphics on websites, created and maintained by Dave Gandy. Stay up to date @fontawesome.

Get started at http://fontawesome.io!

License

  • The Font Awesome font is licensed under the SIL OFL 1.1:
  • Font-Awesome-SVG-PNG is licensed under the MIT license

How to use?

You may use already generated icons in white and black directories. You can also generate your own set:

Note: you need to have a command rsvg-convert available.

Install via npm: npm install -g font-awesome-svg-png.

Install via Bower: bower install font-awesome-svg-png.

The following command will generate a red set of icons at sizes of 128 and 256 pixels in directory red: font-awesome-svg-png --color red --sizes 128,256

PNG creation

PNG creation depends on rsvg-convert command being in the path.

You can skip PNG creation with --no-png.

Windows support

  1. Install node.js: https://nodejs.org/en/#download
  2. Open cmd.exe in the Font-Awesome-SVG-PNG directory
  3. Execute npm install .
  4. Download https://osspack32.googlecode.com/files/rsvg-convert.exe
  5. Add the directory of rsvg-convert.exe to your PATH
  6. Try it by executing node font-awesome-svg-png --color gray --sizes 16

Mac OS X support

sudo port install librsvg
... or ...
brew install librsvg

That should give the necessary rsvg-convert command.

WARNING: Starting from librsvg 2.40.11 and onwards rsvg-convert produces empty images due to a breaking change that was introduced. At moment there's no workaround but to revert to librsvg 2.40.10 and below.

Linux support

For Debian rsvg-convert in located in the librsvg2-bin package.

sudo apt-get install librsvg2-bin

Authors

See also

You may also be interested in the following projects:

  • Dellos7/local-icons. List of CSS classes that allow you to use the Font-Awesome-SVG-PNG icons in your HTML & CSS in a very easy way. Just copy/paste - no need to import external CSS stylesheets.

