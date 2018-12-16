This project provides a Font-Awesome build split to individual SVG and PNG files of different sizes along with Node.JS based generator to generate any other colors and sizes combinations.

What is Font-Awesome?

Font Awesome is a full suite of 675 pictographic icons for easy scalable vector graphics on websites, created and maintained by Dave Gandy. Stay up to date @fontawesome.

Get started at http://fontawesome.io!

License

The Font Awesome font is licensed under the SIL OFL 1.1: http://scripts.sil.org/OFL

Font-Awesome-SVG-PNG is licensed under the MIT license

How to use?

You may use already generated icons in white and black directories. You can also generate your own set:

Note: you need to have a command rsvg-convert available.

Install via npm: npm install -g font-awesome-svg-png .

Install via Bower: bower install font-awesome-svg-png .

The following command will generate a red set of icons at sizes of 128 and 256 pixels in directory red : font-awesome-svg-png --color red --sizes 128,256

PNG creation

PNG creation depends on rsvg-convert command being in the path.

You can skip PNG creation with --no-png .

Windows support

Install node.js: https://nodejs.org/en/#download Open cmd.exe in the Font-Awesome-SVG-PNG directory Execute npm install . Download https://osspack32.googlecode.com/files/rsvg-convert.exe Add the directory of rsvg-convert.exe to your PATH Try it by executing node font-awesome-svg-png --color gray --sizes 16

Mac OS X support

sudo port install librsvg ... or ... brew install librsvg

That should give the necessary rsvg-convert command.

WARNING: Starting from librsvg 2.40.11 and onwards rsvg-convert produces empty images due to a breaking change that was introduced. At moment there's no workaround but to revert to librsvg 2.40.10 and below.

Linux support

For Debian rsvg-convert in located in the librsvg2-bin package.

sudo apt-get install librsvg2-bin

Authors

See also

You may also be interested in the following projects: