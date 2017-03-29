Font Awesome configuration and loading package for webpack, using font-awesome (Sass).

Based on font-awesome-webpack by Gowrav Shekar (@gowravshekar) and bootstrap-sass-loader by Shaka Code (@justin808).

Version 2!

The version 2 of font-awesome-sass-loader is only compatible with webpack v2. If you use the version 1 of webpack, please check the v1 branch.

Usage

To properly load font-awesome fonts, you need to configure loaders in your webpack.config.js . Example:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.woff(2)?(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/ , use : [ { loader : 'url-loader' , options : { limit : 10000 , mimetype : 'application/font-woff' } } ] }, { test : /\.(ttf|eot|svg)(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/ , use : [ { loader : 'file-loader' } ] } ] } };

Font Awesome font urls are of the format [dot][extension]?=[version-number] , for example .woff?v=4.4.0

The Regex for font types are adjusted to support these formats. Regex also support urls ending with .woff, .ttf, .eot and .svg (used by Bootstrap).

Complete Font-Awesome

To use the complete font-awesome package including all styles with the default settings:

require ( "font-awesome-sass-loader" );

Custom configuration

You can configurate font-awesome-sass-loader with two configuration files:

font-awesome-sass.config.js

and set fontAwesomeCustomizations option

Add both files next to each other in your project. Then:

require ( "font-awesome-sass-loader!./path/to/font-awesome-sass.config.js" );

Or simple add it as entry point to your webpack.config.js :

module .exports = { entry : [ "font-awesome-sass!./path/to/font-awesome.config.js" , "your-existing-entry-point" ] };

Example:

module .exports = { fontAwesomeCustomizations : "./_font-awesome.config.scss" , styles : { "mixins" : true , "path" : true , "core" : true , "larger" : true , "fixed-width" : true , "list" : true , "bordered-pulled" : true , "animated" : true , "rotated-flipped" : true , "stacked" : true , "icons" : true , "screen-reader" : true , } };

Imported after Font-Awesome's default variables, but before anything else.

You may customize Font-Awesome here.

Example:

$fa-inverse : #eee ; $fa-border-color : #ddd ;

Configure extractStyles in font-awesome-sass.config.js .

Example:

module .exports = { extractStyles : true , styles : { ... } };

Install extract-text-webpack-plugin before using this configuration.

Custom style loaders

Example: