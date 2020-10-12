openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

font-awesome-filetypes

by spatie
2.1.0 (see all)

Helper to retrieve the Font Awesome icon for a specific file extension

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Font Awesome Filetypes

MIT Licensed Build Status

Helper to retrieve the Font Awesome 5 icon for a specific file extension.

Support us

We invest a lot of resources into creating best in class open source packages. You can support us by buying one of our paid products.

We highly appreciate you sending us a postcard from your hometown, mentioning which of our package(s) you are using. You'll find our address on our contact page. We publish all received postcards on our virtual postcard wall.

Installation

npm install font-awesome-filetypes

For Font Awesome 4, install v1 of this package

Usage

Basic Examples

By default, the module exports the function to retrieve an icon's class name:

import getClassNameForExtension from 'font-awesome-filetypes'

const filename = 'foobar.jpg'
const extension = filename.split('.').pop()

const className = getClassNameForExtension(extension)

// className = 'fa-file-image-o'

You could also explicitely import the function:

import { getClassNameForExtension } from 'font-awesome-filetypes'

Ths module also exposes a function to retrieve an html string of the icon (as per the Font Awesome docs):

import { getIconForExtension } from 'font-awesome-filetypes'

const filename = 'foobar.jpg'
const extension = filename.split('.').pop()

const icon = getIconForExtension(extension)

// icon = '<i class="fa fa-file-image-o"></i>'

Other Exposed Objects

Retrieve the object containing all icon classnames:

import icons from 'font-awesome-filetypes/lib/icons'

// icons = { image: 'fa-file-image-o', pdf: 'fa-file-pdf-o', ... }

Retrieve the object containing all supported extensions:

import extensions from 'font-awesome-filetypes/lib/extensions'

// extensions = { gif: 'fa-file-image-o', jpeg: 'fa-file-image-o', ... }

Testing

You can run the tests (ESLint & Mocha) with:

npm run test

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please email freek@spatie.be instead of using the issue tracker.

Postcardware

You're free to use this package, but if it makes it to your production environment we highly appreciate you sending us a postcard from your hometown, mentioning which of our package(s) you are using.

Our address is: Spatie, Kruikstraat 22, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium.

We publish all received postcards on our company website.

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial