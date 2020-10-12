Font Awesome Filetypes

Helper to retrieve the Font Awesome 5 icon for a specific file extension.

Installation

npm install font-awesome-filetypes

For Font Awesome 4, install v1 of this package

Usage

Basic Examples

By default, the module exports the function to retrieve an icon's class name:

import getClassNameForExtension from 'font-awesome-filetypes' const filename = 'foobar.jpg' const extension = filename.split('.').pop() const className = getClassNameForExtension(extension) // className = 'fa-file-image-o'

You could also explicitely import the function:

import { getClassNameForExtension } from 'font-awesome-filetypes'

Ths module also exposes a function to retrieve an html string of the icon (as per the Font Awesome docs):

import { getIconForExtension } from 'font-awesome-filetypes' const filename = 'foobar.jpg' const extension = filename.split('.').pop() const icon = getIconForExtension(extension) // icon = '<i class="fa fa-file-image-o"></i>'

Other Exposed Objects

Retrieve the object containing all icon classnames:

import icons from 'font-awesome-filetypes/lib/icons' // icons = { image: 'fa-file-image-o', pdf: 'fa-file-pdf-o', ... }

Retrieve the object containing all supported extensions:

import extensions from 'font-awesome-filetypes/lib/extensions' // extensions = { gif: 'fa-file-image-o', jpeg: 'fa-file-image-o', ... }

Testing

You can run the tests (ESLint & Mocha) with:

npm run test

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please email freek@spatie.be instead of using the issue tracker.

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.