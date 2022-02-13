openbase logo
faa

font-awesome-animation

by Louis LIN
1.1.1 (see all)

Simple animations using FontAwesome and some CSS3.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

887

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

font-awesome-animation

Simple animations using some CSS3 I found on the web. Best used on glyphicons like FontAwesome

build npm npm jsdelivr

Getting started

Install from NPM:

npm install font-awesome-animation

Or with a CDN:

https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/font-awesome-animation

Include CSS file in your index.html file:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="font-awesome-animation.min.css">

Usage

On DOM load

Add the desired CSS class faa-xxx along with animated to the icon (or any element of your DOM):

<i class="fa fa-wrench faa-wrench animated"></i>

On hover

Instead of using animated, use the animated-hover CSS class:

<i class="fa fa-wrench faa-wrench animated-hover"></i>

On parent element hover

For parent hover, add the CSS class faa-parent and animated-hover on the parent element:

<a href="#" class="faa-parent animated-hover">
  <i class="fa fa-wrench faa-wrench" style="font-size: 3em;"></i>&nbsp;hover mouse here
</a>
 hover mouse here

Animation speed

You can regulate the speed of the animation by adding the CSS class faa-fast or faa-slow:

<i class="fa fa-wrench faa-wrench animated faa-fast"></i>
<i class="fa fa-wrench faa-wrench animated faa-slow"></i>

 fast   slow

Animation list

Check the Github page to view the previews.

AnimationPreviewFastSlow
faa-wrench
faa-ring
faa-horizontal
faa-horizontal faa-reverse
faa-vertical
faa-flash
faa-bounce
faa-bounce faa-reverse
faa-spin
faa-spin faa-reverse
faa-float
faa-pulse
faa-shake
faa-tada
faa-passing
faa-passing faa-reverse
faa-burst
faa-falling
faa-falling faa-reverse
faa-rising

Development

Build

# install dependencies
npm install

# generate prefixes and minified CSS files
npm run build

Local preview

To test in local, you can use:

Release

# this will create a new version and push to remote repository
npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch]

Then go to the release page and manually create a new release. There is an automatic Github action that publishes automatically to NPM repository.

License

MIT License

