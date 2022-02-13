Simple animations using some CSS3 I found on the web. Best used on glyphicons like FontAwesome
Install from NPM:
npm install font-awesome-animation
Or with a CDN:
https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/font-awesome-animation
Include CSS file in your index.html file:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="font-awesome-animation.min.css">
Add the desired CSS class
faa-xxx along with
animated to the icon (or any element of your DOM):
<i class="fa fa-wrench faa-wrench animated"></i>
Instead of using
animated, use the
animated-hover CSS class:
<i class="fa fa-wrench faa-wrench animated-hover"></i>
For parent hover, add the CSS class
faa-parent and
animated-hover on the parent element:
hover mouse here
<a href="#" class="faa-parent animated-hover">
<i class="fa fa-wrench faa-wrench" style="font-size: 3em;"></i> hover mouse here
</a>
You can regulate the speed of the animation by adding the CSS class
faa-fast or
faa-slow:
<i class="fa fa-wrench faa-wrench animated faa-fast"></i>
<i class="fa fa-wrench faa-wrench animated faa-slow"></i>
fast slow
Check the Github page to view the previews.
|Animation
|Preview
|Fast
|Slow
faa-wrench
faa-ring
faa-horizontal
faa-horizontal faa-reverse
faa-vertical
faa-flash
faa-bounce
faa-bounce faa-reverse
faa-spin
faa-spin faa-reverse
faa-float
faa-pulse
faa-shake
faa-tada
faa-passing
faa-passing faa-reverse
faa-burst
faa-falling
faa-falling faa-reverse
faa-rising
# install dependencies
npm install
# generate prefixes and minified CSS files
npm run build
To test in local, you can use:
css/ folder
# this will create a new version and push to remote repository
npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch]
Then go to the release page and manually create a new release. There is an automatic Github action that publishes automatically to NPM repository.