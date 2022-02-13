Simple animations using some CSS3 I found on the web. Best used on glyphicons like FontAwesome

Getting started

Install from NPM:

npm install font-awesome-animation

Or with a CDN:

https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/font-awesome-animation

Include CSS file in your index.html file:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "font-awesome-animation.min.css" >

Usage

On DOM load

Add the desired CSS class faa-xxx along with animated to the icon (or any element of your DOM):

< i class = "fa fa-wrench faa-wrench animated" > </ i >

On hover

Instead of using animated , use the animated-hover CSS class:

< i class = "fa fa-wrench faa-wrench animated-hover" > </ i >

On parent element hover

For parent hover, add the CSS class faa-parent and animated-hover on the parent element:

< a href = "#" class = "faa-parent animated-hover" > < i class = "fa fa-wrench faa-wrench" style = "font-size: 3em;" > </ i > hover mouse here </ a >

Animation speed

You can regulate the speed of the animation by adding the CSS class faa-fast or faa-slow :

< i class = "fa fa-wrench faa-wrench animated faa-fast" > </ i > < i class = "fa fa-wrench faa-wrench animated faa-slow" > </ i >

fast slow

Animation list

Check the Github page to view the previews.

Animation Preview Fast Slow faa-wrench faa-ring faa-horizontal faa-horizontal faa-reverse faa-vertical faa-flash faa-bounce faa-bounce faa-reverse faa-spin faa-spin faa-reverse faa-float faa-pulse faa-shake faa-tada faa-passing faa-passing faa-reverse faa-burst faa-falling faa-falling faa-reverse faa-rising

Development

Build

npm install npm run build

Local preview

To test in local, you can use:

http-server: server local http server to the css/ folder

folder any markdown preview to serve this README.md as a webpage (e.g. markdown-preview.nvim)

Release

npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch]

Then go to the release page and manually create a new release. There is an automatic Github action that publishes automatically to NPM repository.

License

MIT License