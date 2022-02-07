openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

823K

GitHub Stars

67.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(OFL-1.1 AND MIT)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Icon

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/51,010
Read All Reviews
Chewadithyaakrishnasayak-sarkararceszek0fawsAhmed-Emad11212uravgkarthik

Top Feedback

34Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
14Performant
13Highly Customizable
9Responsive Maintainers
7Bleeding Edge

Readme

Font Awesome Free

Version 6

Font Awesome is the Internet's icon library and toolkit, used by millions of designers, developers, and content creators.

Documentation

Learn how to get started with Font Awesome and then dive deeper into other and advanced topics:

Docs for version 6

Where did Font Awesome 5, 4 (or 3) go?

Now that Font Awesome 6 has been released we are marking version 5 as Long Term Suport (LTS). Version 5 will get critical bug fixes only. Version 3 and 4 are now end-of-life and we don't plan on releasing any further versions of the 4.x or 3.x.

You can see a complete list of versions on our Versions page.

Change log

The change log for releases is now available directly on our site.

Looking for older versions of Font Awesome? Check the releases.

Upgrading

From time-to-time we'll have special upgrading instructions from one version to the next.

Code of conduct

We will behave ourselves if you behave yourselves. For more details see our CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues.

Versioning

Font Awesome will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

The major version "6" is part of an umbrella release. It includes many different types of files and technologies. Therefore we deviate from normal SemVer in the following ways:

  • Any release may update the design, look-and-feel, or branding of an existing icon
  • We will never intentionally release a patch version update that breaks backward compatibility
  • A minor release may include backward-incompatible changes but we will write clear upgrading instructions in UPGRADING.md
  • A minor or patch release will never remove icons
  • Bug fixes will be addressed as patch releases unless they include backward incompatibility then they will be minor releases

License

Font Awesome Free is free, open source, and GPL friendly. You can use it for commercial projects, open source projects, or really almost whatever you want.

  • Icons — CC BY 4.0 License
    • In the Font Awesome Free download, the CC BY 4.0 license applies to all icons packaged as .svg and .js files types.
  • Fonts — SIL OFL 1.1 License
    • In the Font Awesome Free download, the SIL OLF license applies to all icons packaged as web and desktop font files.
  • Code — MIT License
    • In the Font Awesome Free download, the MIT license applies to all non-font and non-icon files.

Attribution is required by MIT, SIL OLF, and CC BY licenses. Downloaded Font Awesome Free files already contain embedded comments with sufficient attribution, so you shouldn't need to do anything additional when using these files normally.

We've kept attribution comments terse, so we ask that you do not actively work to remove them from files, especially code. They're a great way for folks to learn about Font Awesome.

Team

https://github.com/orgs/FortAwesome/people

100
OliviaTexas, USA10 Ratings9 Reviews
I like to program things and I hope to program something cool one day :D
December 31, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I am a big fan of Font-Awesome. It's in the name. It's awesome. It has a lot of free icons useful in almost all circumstances. However, I am not a fan of how most of the other icons are locked behind a relatively high pay-wall with limited requests per month. I use other libraries for other icons that I would need to pay to get on font-awesome. Besides that, it is straightforward to use and get started with, and I recommend it highly for smaller sites or people just needing some quick spice to their site soup,

0
Adithya KrishnaBengaluru47 Ratings15 Reviews
SWE Intern @RedHatOfficial | LiFT Scholar '21 | Turning ☕ into </code>
15 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

It stands true its name that being awesome. The collections of icons you get with this package is enormous and can easily be integrated with your React, Vue or NextJS libraries. Their documentation is also pretty good when compared to other icon kits out there. As all the icons are in SVG, you dont have to worry too much about scaling on different resolutions for your web apps.

8
dhruv-karanAmarjeetkhasyapuravgkarthikKeerthanajitwtaKeerthanaBharadwaj16sauravchandrashardulinamdar4
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

The name says it all! FontAwesome is awesome! A big fan of it since version1 and I must say that FontAwesome is a total gamechanger. The only con that i have started disliking recently is the amount of focus the fontawesome developers have been putting on monetization and premium version. The free tier is still great though and the npm package bundles that up in a great way and provides a nice and eay way to use fontawesome within node based web projects!

1
riginoommen
Dan JanesSan Francisco15 Ratings14 Reviews
"Code for the unexpected" I like to code in silence or listening to J-Pop
November 1, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Classic font-awesome. The only downside to ever use this is that some of the packages you can pick can be very large, a few megs. If that doesn't bother you then there are a lot of customizability options you can do with it. It really is the defacto standard with icons.

1
Chew
Christopher MAUGIS/France/Paris/Zek0Faws28 Ratings33 Reviews
I like new stuff.
September 16, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Slow
Responsive Maintainers

I think it's the only library to handle a large number of icons. This one is the most maintained. They update every 5 years (I mean a big update). The icons look great and offer several ways to use them. Via CDN / NPM, etc.

1
Chew

