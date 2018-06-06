Populate a
<canvas> element with a font texture atlas – can be used to quickly generate SDF (Signed Distance Field) fonts. SDF is the most efficient way to draw text in WebGL, see article. For bitmap fonts see font-atlas.
Populates and returns a
<canvas> element with a font texture atlas. Takes
the following options:
|Property
|Default
|Meaning
canvas
|New canvas
|use an existing
<canvas> element.
font
16px sans-serif
|the font family to use when drawing the text. Can be a css font string or an object with font properties:
size,
family,
style,
weight,
variant,
stretch.
shape
[512, 512]
|an array containing the
[width, height] for the canvas in pixels.
step
[32, 32]
|an array containing the
[width, height] for each cell in pixels.
chars
[32, 126]
|may be one of either: a string containing all of the characters to use; an array of all the characters to use; an array specifying the
[start, end] character codes to use.
radius
|size × 1.5
|affects the "slope" of distance-transform.
align
'optical'
|align symbol vertically by bounding box rather than font baseline. Available values:
'optical' for center of mass alignment (see optical-properties),
'bounds' for bounding box alignment or
false to use font alignment.
fit
0.5
|normalize glyph sizes to cover same part of
size. Can be a number or bool, eg.
0.5 covers half of
size,
1 fits to the full size and
false disables fit.