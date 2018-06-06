Populate a <canvas> element with a font texture atlas – can be used to quickly generate SDF (Signed Distance Field) fonts. SDF is the most efficient way to draw text in WebGL, see article. For bitmap fonts see font-atlas.

Demo

Usage

canvas = fontAtlas(options?)

Populates and returns a <canvas> element with a font texture atlas. Takes the following options:

Property Default Meaning canvas New canvas use an existing <canvas> element. font 16px sans-serif the font family to use when drawing the text. Can be a css font string or an object with font properties: size , family , style , weight , variant , stretch . shape [512, 512] an array containing the [width, height] for the canvas in pixels. step [32, 32] an array containing the [width, height] for each cell in pixels. chars [32, 126] may be one of either: a string containing all of the characters to use; an array of all the characters to use; an array specifying the [start, end] character codes to use. radius size × 1.5 affects the "slope" of distance-transform. align 'optical' align symbol vertically by bounding box rather than font baseline. Available values: 'optical' for center of mass alignment (see optical-properties), 'bounds' for bounding box alignment or false to use font alignment. fit 0.5 normalize glyph sizes to cover same part of size . Can be a number or bool, eg. 0.5 covers half of size , 1 fits to the full size and false disables fit.

