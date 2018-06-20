Populate a
<canvas> element with a font texture atlas – can be used to quickly generate bitmap fonts.
Populates and returns a
<canvas> element with a font texture atlas. Takes
the following options:
canvas: use an existing
<canvas> element. By default, a new one will
be created for you.
font: the font family to use when drawing the text. Can be a css font string or an object with font properties:
size,
family,
style,
weight,
variant,
stretch.
shape: an array containing the
[width, height] for the canvas in pixels.
Default:
[512, 512].
step: an array containing the
[width, height] for each cell in pixels.
Default:
[32, 32].
chars: may be one of either:
[start, end] character codes to use. By default,
this is
[32, 126].
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.