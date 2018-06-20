openbase logo
font-atlas

by Hugh Kennedy
2.1.0 (see all)

Populate a <canvas> element with a font texture atlas

Documentation
Downloads/wk

119K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

font-atlas experimental

Populate a <canvas> element with a font texture atlas – can be used to quickly generate bitmap fonts.

Usage

NPM

canvas = fontAtlas([options])

Populates and returns a <canvas> element with a font texture atlas. Takes the following options:

  • canvas: use an existing <canvas> element. By default, a new one will be created for you.
  • font: the font family to use when drawing the text. Can be a css font string or an object with font properties: size, family, style, weight, variant, stretch.
  • shape: an array containing the [width, height] for the canvas in pixels. Default: [512, 512].
  • step: an array containing the [width, height] for each cell in pixels. Default: [32, 32].
  • chars: may be one of either:
    • a string containing all of the characters to use.
    • an array of all the characters to use.
    • an array specifying the [start, end] character codes to use. By default, this is [32, 126].

See also

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

