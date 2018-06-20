Populate a <canvas> element with a font texture atlas – can be used to quickly generate bitmap fonts.

Usage

canvas = fontAtlas([options])

Populates and returns a <canvas> element with a font texture atlas. Takes the following options:

canvas : use an existing <canvas> element. By default, a new one will be created for you.

: use an existing element. By default, a new one will be created for you. font : the font family to use when drawing the text. Can be a css font string or an object with font properties: size , family , style , weight , variant , stretch .

: the font family to use when drawing the text. Can be a css font string or an object with font properties: , , , , , . shape : an array containing the [width, height] for the canvas in pixels. Default: [512, 512] .

: an array containing the for the canvas in pixels. Default: . step : an array containing the [width, height] for each cell in pixels. Default: [32, 32] .

: an array containing the for each cell in pixels. Default: . chars : may be one of either: a string containing all of the characters to use. an array of all the characters to use. an array specifying the [start, end] character codes to use. By default, this is [32, 126] .

: may be one of either:

See also

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.