fondue

Collect real-time JavaScript traces (number of times a function has been called, locations where exceptions have been thrown, etc).

Easily instrument an entire program with node-theseus.

Plain objects are returned from all API calls so that they can be passed around as JSON. node-theseus does this with a WebSocket. Theseus does it over Chrome's Remote Debugging API (which boils down to a WebSocket).

Install

npm install fondue

Documentation

http://adobe-research.github.io/fondue/

Use

Execute instrumented code:

var fondue = require ( 'fondue' ), vm = require ( 'vm' ); var src = fondue.instrument( 'function foo(a) { return a * 2 }; foo(4)' ); var sandbox = { __tracer : undefined , console : console , require : require }; var output = vm.runInNewContext(src, sandbox); var tracer = sandbox.__tracer;

Track trace points (functions, call sites, etc):

var functions = {}; var nodesHandle = tracer.trackNodes(); tracer.newNodes(nodesHandle).forEach( function ( n ) { if (n.type === 'function' ) { functions[n.name] = n; } }); var fooNode = functions[ 'foo' ]; console .log( 'foo started at' , fooNode.start, 'and ended at' , fooNode.end);

Track hit counts:

var hitsHandle = tracer.trackHits(); var hits1 = tracer.hitCountDeltas(hitsHandle); console .log( 'foo was called ' + (hits1[fooNode.id] || 0 ) + ' time' ); var hits2 = tracer.hitCountDeltas(hitsHandle); console .log( 'foo was called ' + (hits2[fooNode.id] || 0 ) + ' times (since last check)' );

Access function arguments and return values (and unhandled exceptions):